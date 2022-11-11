Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Two Separate Christmas Tree Lightings, Two Different Markets, and More! Here's What's Happening in Cary This WeekendJames TulianoCary, NC
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
5 Local Coffee Shops in Cary You Need to VisitJames TulianoCary, NC
WRAL
Harris Teeter deals Nov. 9-15: Turkey, ham, bacon, eggs, canned beans, 4-Day Sale
Harris Teeter has new sales starting Nov. 9 including frozen turkey, spiral ham, bacon, eggs, canned beans, Green Giant frozen vegetables, broth, 4-Day Sale and more. These deals are based on the online ad preview on the Harris Teeter website and the Express Lane prices on the Harris Teeter website for a Raleigh, NC area location. Some prices may vary in other stores. You may want to check your ad to verify prices. This list is not a guarantee of price. Sale prices and promotions are valid for VIC members.
WRAL
Dreamville Fest tickets go on sale this week
RALEIGH, N.C. — Tickets for the 2023 Dreamville Festival, go on sale this week. The music festival, created by Fayetteville native and rapper J. Cole, will return to Dix Park on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. Two-day general admission and general admission plus tickets and several VIP...
New low-fare airline at RDU offers flights to New Orleans, New England
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — A new low-fare airline, Breeze Airways, will join Raleigh-Durham International Airport in early 2023. Breeze is the fourth new airline to announce service at RDU this year, joined Icelandair, Avelo and Bahamasair. The airline will fly travelers nonstop from RDU to Hartford, Connecticut; New Orleans and...
WRAL
Residents dissatisfied with response to leash left in tree
A woman walking her dogs Sunday spotted what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree in her northeast Raleigh apartment complex. A woman walking her dogs Sunday spotted what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree in her northeast Raleigh apartment complex. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Sean...
WRAL
Future of North Hills could be decided in final Raleigh City Council meeting before new leaders take seats
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Hills could look very different in the next few years. A developer on Tuesday will make a new offer to the Raleigh City Council in a push to approve a much-debated rezoning. Kane Realty wants to rezone land within the shopping center to build taller...
WRAL
Beyu Caffe announces live music pop-up series
DURHAM, N.C. — After a three-year hiatus, Beyu Caffe in downtown Durham is bringing back live music for a limited pop-up series in December. The series, titled "Winter Love Letter to Durham," is a way to say "thank you" for the overwhelming support from its neighbors over its 13 years in business at 341 W. Main St. in downtown Durham.
WRAL
Car chase ends in crash north of downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A chase ended in a crash Sunday north of downtown Raleigh. The chase started around 1 a.m. near Wake Forest Road and ended in a neighborhood on Mordecai Drive. Only one car was involved. The State Highway Patrol began chasing the car after the driver was...
WRAL
Multiple people injured in reported fight, stabbing near downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Multiple people were injured Sunday in a reported fight and stabbing on Glenwood Avenue. Around 2:15 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a fight in the 100 block of Glenwood Ave., near West Jones Street, where they found multiple people with stab wounds.
WRAL
Two men wanted after woman shot, car riddled with bullets in Harnett County
BUNNLEVEL, N.C. — Harnett County deputies are looking for two men they believe are behind a shooting Monday afternoon near the corner of Lemuel Black and Anderson Creek School roads. Deputies said Cor’darius La’mar Stephens and Dreshawn Bratcher, both 25 and of Raeford, fired shots from a Dodge Charger...
WRAL
3 people, wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash in Wayne County
LA GRANGE, N.C. — Four people, including two teenagers from Holly Springs, were killed Sunday in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on U.S. Highway 70 Bypass. The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. in La Grange, near the Wayne and Lenior County line. Officials said the wrong-way driver, Roy...
WRAL
Wake County election official harassed, followed by strange car
A chief judge at one of the county's precincts was returning to the main board of elections office with the ballots and tabulator containing the day's results when they noticed a strange car following them all the way there, and even pulling over near the office. A chief judge at...
WRAL
Rape on campus: 3 rape reports in 5 days at UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the campus of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The incidents themselves occurred on varying dates over the last 12 months. Looking through the UNC Police crime log, WRAL News found 13 reported...
WRAL
Man killed in shooting at Fayetteville motel
One man died Saturday night after a shooting at a motel in Fayetteville. One man died Saturday night after a shooting at a motel in Fayetteville.
WRAL
Driver charged in deadly hit-and-run in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. — A man died Saturday after a hit-and-run crash in Sanford. Around 5:30 p.m., officers with the Sanford Police Department responded to a crash on N. Horner Boulevard at the intersection of Carthage Street. They found Lance Edward Grames, 44, in the road with serious injuries. Grames...
WRAL
After 20 years, family sees bridge named after fallen police officer
For 20 years the family of Clinton Police Officer Donald Ray Tucker has been fighting to get a prominent bridge in town named after him because he was killed in the line of duty. For 20 years the family of Clinton Police Officer Donald Ray Tucker has been fighting to...
