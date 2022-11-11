ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Harris Teeter deals Nov. 9-15: Turkey, ham, bacon, eggs, canned beans, 4-Day Sale

Harris Teeter has new sales starting Nov. 9 including frozen turkey, spiral ham, bacon, eggs, canned beans, Green Giant frozen vegetables, broth, 4-Day Sale and more. These deals are based on the online ad preview on the Harris Teeter website and the Express Lane prices on the Harris Teeter website for a Raleigh, NC area location. Some prices may vary in other stores. You may want to check your ad to verify prices. This list is not a guarantee of price. Sale prices and promotions are valid for VIC members.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Dreamville Fest tickets go on sale this week

RALEIGH, N.C. — Tickets for the 2023 Dreamville Festival, go on sale this week. The music festival, created by Fayetteville native and rapper J. Cole, will return to Dix Park on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. Two-day general admission and general admission plus tickets and several VIP...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Residents dissatisfied with response to leash left in tree

A woman walking her dogs Sunday spotted what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree in her northeast Raleigh apartment complex. A woman walking her dogs Sunday spotted what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree in her northeast Raleigh apartment complex. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Sean...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Beyu Caffe announces live music pop-up series

DURHAM, N.C. — After a three-year hiatus, Beyu Caffe in downtown Durham is bringing back live music for a limited pop-up series in December. The series, titled "Winter Love Letter to Durham," is a way to say "thank you" for the overwhelming support from its neighbors over its 13 years in business at 341 W. Main St. in downtown Durham.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Car chase ends in crash north of downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A chase ended in a crash Sunday north of downtown Raleigh. The chase started around 1 a.m. near Wake Forest Road and ended in a neighborhood on Mordecai Drive. Only one car was involved. The State Highway Patrol began chasing the car after the driver was...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Wake County election official harassed, followed by strange car

A chief judge at one of the county's precincts was returning to the main board of elections office with the ballots and tabulator containing the day's results when they noticed a strange car following them all the way there, and even pulling over near the office. A chief judge at...
WRAL

Rape on campus: 3 rape reports in 5 days at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the campus of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The incidents themselves occurred on varying dates over the last 12 months. Looking through the UNC Police crime log, WRAL News found 13 reported...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

Driver charged in deadly hit-and-run in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. — A man died Saturday after a hit-and-run crash in Sanford. Around 5:30 p.m., officers with the Sanford Police Department responded to a crash on N. Horner Boulevard at the intersection of Carthage Street. They found Lance Edward Grames, 44, in the road with serious injuries. Grames...
SANFORD, NC

