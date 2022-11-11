Read full article on original website
When Is The Railspur Opening On Cheyenne’s West Edge?
This has been a long time coming. At least, it's as long as the first of this year when the state awarded Cheyenne a new liquor license that many potential and current business owners were clamoring over. I mean, I don't have to beat the dead horse with this one, but we kind of have an archaic liquor law that limits the amount that is given out to businesses.
travelawaits.com
This Wyoming Town Promises Old West Holiday Fun The Entire Family Will Love
A little-known festive secret in Wyoming is about to transform into a Western Winter Wonderland. Downtown Cheyenne, known as the North WEST Pole, is home to the Old West Holiday, an under-the-radar destination for winter travelers. Santa’s home may be up north, but this is his old ranching homestead. On November 20, this home to annual holiday traditions kicks off the season with something for everyone.
Pass The Jam. The Lincoln To Host Taylor Scott’s Turkey Jam Black Friday
Ah, Thanksgiving. The time of the year that we all sit around with loved ones(or forced loved ones) and enjoy a great meal, some football and probably a fight or two about politics. We also can't forget about the drunk uncle, either(wait, am I the drunk uncle now?). It's an American tradition.
Give the Gift of Christmas! Toys For Tots Drop-offs Around Cheyenne
There's nothing I love more about Cheyenne during the holidays than seeing our community's holiday spirit come to life. Our community knows how to deck the halls and jingle all the way. But, I'll be honest, my favorite thing our community does during the holidays is spread Christmas cheer to the kids who need it most by helping out with Toys For Tots.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Weekend Events (11/11/22–11/13/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Check out what is happening in Cheyenne this weekend. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St., will be hosting Carlos Barata tonight, Nov. 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. The Laramie County Library will be having its Kindermusik class from 10:15 to 11 a.m. on...
Big News! Children’s Museum Of Cheyenne Breaks Ground
In what feels like a long time coming, the Children's Museum of Cheyenne broke ground yesterday at 1618 O'Neil Avenue in Cheyenne. Check out the video of the groundbreaking ceremony here. Their social media post had this to say about the groundbreaking and news of the museum. Official Ground Breaking...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cold Front Pushes Through Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Below average high temperatures across the state will continue to cool Sunday afternoon as a cold front with some clouds continue to track east. There will be some isolated snow showers in central Wyoming starting at the northern border Sunday morning. Through the morning and afternoon, the snow showers will trickle south and drop trace amounts of snowfall throughout central Wyoming. Cheyenne will stay dry mostly with the bulk of snow activity to the southwest over Medicine Bow and I-80 south of Elk Mountain after sunset. Monday more clouds will fill in bringing snow showers along with it. These showers will have more significant snowfall amounts than Sunday. One to two inches are forecasted over the central part of Wyoming. These clouds and snow showers will stick around Monday night into Tuesday morning before the snowfall ceases and skies clear. Expect a lot of the moderate delays to remain across state highways especially in north and central Wyoming. Tonight low temperatures will be in the 20s and teens mostly and even colder at the north and western borders.
Arctic Front To Blast SE Wyoming, Sub-Zero Temperatures Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says an arctic front later this week will bring bitterly cold temperatures to southeast Wyoming later this week, bringing low temperatures into the low single digits or even below zero in some areas. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''The...
Wyoming Historic Governor’s Mansion Gearing Up For Holidays
We got our first significant snow of the season last week. The feel is in the air. Downtown Cheyenne is beginning to cover itself with decorations, and the Depot Plaza is on full display. It must be time for the holidays. Well, we can say that, but there is one...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have low windchill values to start the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The city is set to have a few cold, windy days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Nov. 14, will have patchy fog before 10 a.m., with the remainder of the day set to be sunny with a high of 31. Winds will be north-northwest at 10–15 mph with windchill values between zero and 10. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 14 and a chance of flurries after midnight. Winds will be north-northwest at 10–15 mph.
November Events In Laramie
After months and months of fun activities happening in Laramie, from summer and Halloween, we are not stopping just yet. It's November and we have various holiday-themed events coming up. From holiday bazaars for you to get your holiday shopping done, to holiday plays for you to enjoy with the whole family.
Thank A Veteran! Veterans Day Deals in Cheyenne and Laramie
November 11th is a time to celebrate the men and women who have served in our country's Armed Forces. As the daughter and granddaughter of a Veteran, nothing makes my day better than seeing so many businesses and community members choose to thank Veterans. This year, Cheyenne and Laramie have...
capcity.news
Sunny skies ahead for Cheyenne in coming days
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Those hoping to spend time outdoors are in luck, as clear skies can be expected for the next several days. Today, Nov. 12, Cheyenne residents will see a high temperature of roughly 44 degrees, with a low that should dip down into the low 20s. Sunday’s temperatures will be even lower, with a high of 40 and a low of 12.
Celebrate #GirlPower with Girls on the Run THIS SATURDAY
This Saturday at Cheyenne Central High School, young women from across the city will join together to celebrate each other at the 2022 Girls on the Run Wyoming 5K. The public (yep, you and me) are welcome to join in and support Cheyenne's young women and girls as they race to the finish line of the 5K.
This Southeast Wyoming Scenic Byway Is Closed For The Winter
It's that time of the year again. The time when we want to make our way around Wyoming's beauty and wonder is coming to a close. At least in some parts. Really, very few parts. Specifically in the Snowy Range. WYDOT announced yesterday that the Snowy Range Scenic Byway will...
SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle Face Week Of Cold Weather
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says residents of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are looking at a stretch of cold weather with possible snow towards late next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''A look at the week ahead forecast for southeast Wyoming...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne Regional Airport overcomes hurdles
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As the Cheyenne Regional Airport runway construction season rounds to a close, they still have one more hurdle to get over. Ongoing issues with construction mean the runway may be torn-up again if testing shows it doesn’t meet F.A.A standards. Officials say the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Christmas Parade to bring holiday spirit to the city
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Christmas Parade is set to be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 this year. The festivities will begin with a wreath hanging ceremony at 4 p.m., which will be followed by the tree lighting ceremony in the Depot Plaza. At 5:30 p.m., floats will start to go down Carey Avenue before heading down Capitol Avenue.
Wyoming Democrats get drubbed -again - but not giving up
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Aaron Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming: A Democrat who won in Tuesday’s midterm election in this ever-redder state. After being appointed as Wyoming’s first Black sheriff almost a year ago, he is now the state’s first elected Black sheriff. He beat a 20-year Republican police veteran with 52% of the vote.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Salvation Army needs help for the holiday season
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As the Salvation Army gears up for its busiest time of year, they are asking for your help. Cheyenne’s Salvation Army chapter staff will serve its Thanksgiving community meal on Nov. 24th. They serve over 300 community members in-house from 11 am to...
