digitalspy.com
Disney+'s Percy Jackson TV show cast Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda
Disney+’s Percy Jackson TV series has added a brand new cast member to its roster, and this time, it is Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda. The show’s Twitter account announced earlier this week that the Tick Tick Boom director will be joining the ever growing cast as the messenger of the gods, Hermes.
Scooby-Doo Alum Linda Cardellini Reacts To News About Velma Being A Lesbian
Linda Cardellini, who played Velma in the Scooby Doo feature films, shares her reaction to news of Velma being a lesbian.
digitalspy.com
Black Panther star Letitia Wright on finding joy in her new film Aisha and learning to let go
Letitia Wright is in the spotlight. She is part of one of the biggest franchises in modern cinema, with her role as Shuri, the genius tech scientist little sister of Wakanda's protector T'Challa. It's a demanding character, given that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever navigates the very real loss of its star, Chadwick Boseman.
digitalspy.com
Star Wars releases new Grogu short to mark Mandalorian anniversary with Studio Ghibli
Disney+ has released a 'collaboration of the year' contender in Zen – Grogu and the Dust Bunnies. This short film celebrates the three-year anniversary of Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian, rendering breakout character Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) in Japanese masters Studio Ghibli's hand-drawn animated style. The 'dust bunnies'...
digitalspy.com
Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley's new movies left without release dates
Star Wars alums Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley both have exciting new movies coming out – but both pictures have now been left without release dates. The distribution company STX has undergone a major reconstruction and has since announced it will no longer distribute films but will only act as a production company. That has left a number of major movies without distribution deals and, therefore, release dates.
digitalspy.com
Twilight's Taylor Lautner marries fiancée Taylor Dome
Twilight star Taylor Lautner has married fiancée Taylor Dome, tying the knot in a stunning ceremony in California. The pair exchanged vows at a winery estate in front of friends and family, nearly a year to the day they became engaged. Lautner, who also starred in BBC comedy Cuckoo,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds
The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event. In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”
Sabrina Carpenter Shares Music Video For “Nonsense”
Of all the pop gems on her latest album, emails i can’t send, Sabrina Carpenter’s fans have singled out “Nonsense” as an uncontested favorite. The playful, earworm of a song bottles up all that nervous energy that comes along with a new relationship. She sings in the chorus, I’ll be honest / Lookin’ at you got me thinkin’ nonsense / Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in.
Lala Kent Confirms Don Lopez Split After Having ‘A Lot Of Fun In The Bedroom’
That was quick! After seemingly admitting she was dating model Don Lopez in early November, Lala Kent just as abruptly said it was over. “Don and I have had a lot of fun in the bedroom, but I posted him for a thirst trap, and then a lot of doors opened to people saying certain things, and now I’ve got to scratch him off the roster,” the reality TV star, 32, said during SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on Thursday, November 10. “He’s the first person I slept with since my last relationship, so I’ll always have a place in my heart for him,” she said. Per Us Weekly, she added that the hot fling was “great while it lasted.”
digitalspy.com
Andor director addresses fate of fan favourite character after episode
The director of Andor has addressed the fate of fan-favourite character Kino Loy, following the tenth episode of the Star Wars spinoff. At the end of 'One Way Out', Cassian (Diego Luna) and Kino (Andy Serkis) staged a daring escape from Narkina 5, with the inmates of the prison rebelling to cause a distraction.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street reveals shocking Hope Stape scenes in 11 new spoiler pictures
Wednesday, November 23: Nick still has mixed feelings about the meeting. Wednesday, November 23: Fiz and Tyrone discover that the John Stape books have vanished. Wednesday, November 23: Hope claims that she threw the books away in a bin on Tile Street. Thursday, November 24: Hope's behaviour takes a worrying...
digitalspy.com
Friends' Jennifer Aniston announces death of her father John Aniston
Friends star Jennifer Aniston has announced the death of her father John Aniston, who died on Friday, November 11, aged 89. Aniston announced the news on her Instagram on Monday, posting a slideshow of photos of her father, including pictures of the two of them from Aniston's childhood. Aniston wrote...
digitalspy.com
Made In Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews teams up with Disney+ for “emotional” documentary
Former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews is teaming up with Disney+ for an “emotional” documentary. The reality television star climbed Mount Everest in a bid to find his late brother’s final resting place, with the streaming service filming his journey. Spencer’s brother, Michael, died at the...
digitalspy.com
Yellowstone prequel shares first look at Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren
Yellowstone prequel 1923 has revealed its first look at stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The new Paramount+ series will focus on an older generation of the Dutton family as they navigate the end of the Prohibition era and the Great Depression in the American West. Ford and Mirren, who...
digitalspy.com
Margot Robbie confirms her Pirates of the Caribbean reboot is dead in the water
Margot Robbie has confirmed that plans for her Pirates of the Caribbean reboot have been scrapped by Disney. The Suicide Squad star revealed the news during an interview with Vanity Fair, saying: "We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led – not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story – which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess they don’t want to do it."
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Lola Pearce to make heartbreaking decision in brain tumour story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Lola Pearce will make the heartbreaking decision to tell her daughter Lexi the truth about her diagnosis next week. Lola's final storyline has recently begun on screen, as she was diagnosed with a brain tumour and was later told that her illness is terminal. Lola has...
Prevention
’90s Celebrities Are Honoring Aaron Carter With Heartbreaking Tributes on Social Media
On November 5, musician Aaron Carter died at the age of 34 in his home in Lancaster, California. First breaking out in the teen music scene in 1997, Aaron became famous for singing popular hits like "I Want Candy" and "That's How I Beat Shaq." He was also featured on a number of reality shows, including a season 9 stint on Dancing With the Stars and most recently Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition. He is survived by his 11-month-old son Prince, who he welcomed with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin.
digitalspy.com
Is Emmerdale worth starting for a newbie
Is it too late to start as I missed 50 years of episodes plus all the golden eras and stunts, deaths and Christmas episodes, i feel like eastenders is not for me at the moment I don’t like some of the new characters so I stopped watching and need a replacement?
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson reveals her unique contribution to the ‘Anti-Hero’ trend
It’s hard to stay in shape for celebrities who have to play superheroes like Captain Marvel, but Brie Larson has her own technique. She shares her secrets with fans in a new video posted on Twitter. Of course, Larson isn’t as out of shape as Chris Hemsworth is as...
digitalspy.com
Tony Adams explains why Strictly is "bizarre" after exit
Strictly Come Dancing spoilers follow. Tony Adams has reacted to his exit from Strictly Come Dancing, saying the BBC show is “bizarre.”. The former professional footballer, who was paired with Katya Jones, was due to face off with DJ Tyler West and Dianne Buswell in Sunday’s eliminator but couldn’t participate due to an injury.
