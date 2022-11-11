That was quick! After seemingly admitting she was dating model Don Lopez in early November, Lala Kent just as abruptly said it was over. “Don and I have had a lot of fun in the bedroom, but I posted him for a thirst trap, and then a lot of doors opened to people saying certain things, and now I’ve got to scratch him off the roster,” the reality TV star, 32, said during SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on Thursday, November 10. “He’s the first person I slept with since my last relationship, so I’ll always have a place in my heart for him,” she said. Per Us Weekly, she added that the hot fling was “great while it lasted.”

