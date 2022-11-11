ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

digitalspy.com

Disney+'s Percy Jackson TV show cast Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda

Disney+’s Percy Jackson TV series has added a brand new cast member to its roster, and this time, it is Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda. The show’s Twitter account announced earlier this week that the Tick Tick Boom director will be joining the ever growing cast as the messenger of the gods, Hermes.
digitalspy.com

Star Wars releases new Grogu short to mark Mandalorian anniversary with Studio Ghibli

Disney+ has released a 'collaboration of the year' contender in Zen – Grogu and the Dust Bunnies. This short film celebrates the three-year anniversary of Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian, rendering breakout character Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) in Japanese masters Studio Ghibli's hand-drawn animated style. The 'dust bunnies'...
digitalspy.com

Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley's new movies left without release dates

Star Wars alums Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley both have exciting new movies coming out – but both pictures have now been left without release dates. The distribution company STX has undergone a major reconstruction and has since announced it will no longer distribute films but will only act as a production company. That has left a number of major movies without distribution deals and, therefore, release dates.
digitalspy.com

Twilight's Taylor Lautner marries fiancée Taylor Dome

Twilight star Taylor Lautner has married fiancée Taylor Dome, tying the knot in a stunning ceremony in California. The pair exchanged vows at a winery estate in front of friends and family, nearly a year to the day they became engaged. Lautner, who also starred in BBC comedy Cuckoo,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds

The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event. In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”
American Songwriter

Sabrina Carpenter Shares Music Video For “Nonsense”

Of all the pop gems on her latest album, emails i can’t send, Sabrina Carpenter’s fans have singled out “Nonsense” as an uncontested favorite. The playful, earworm of a song bottles up all that nervous energy that comes along with a new relationship. She sings in the chorus, I’ll be honest / Lookin’ at you got me thinkin’ nonsense / Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in.
HollywoodLife

Lala Kent Confirms Don Lopez Split After Having ‘A Lot Of Fun In The Bedroom’

That was quick! After seemingly admitting she was dating model Don Lopez in early November, Lala Kent just as abruptly said it was over. “Don and I have had a lot of fun in the bedroom, but I posted him for a thirst trap, and then a lot of doors opened to people saying certain things, and now I’ve got to scratch him off the roster,” the reality TV star, 32, said during SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on Thursday, November 10. “He’s the first person I slept with since my last relationship, so I’ll always have a place in my heart for him,” she said. Per Us Weekly, she added that the hot fling was “great while it lasted.”
digitalspy.com

Andor director addresses fate of fan favourite character after episode

The director of Andor has addressed the fate of fan-favourite character Kino Loy, following the tenth episode of the Star Wars spinoff. At the end of 'One Way Out', Cassian (Diego Luna) and Kino (Andy Serkis) staged a daring escape from Narkina 5, with the inmates of the prison rebelling to cause a distraction.
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street reveals shocking Hope Stape scenes in 11 new spoiler pictures

Wednesday, November 23: Nick still has mixed feelings about the meeting. Wednesday, November 23: Fiz and Tyrone discover that the John Stape books have vanished. Wednesday, November 23: Hope claims that she threw the books away in a bin on Tile Street. Thursday, November 24: Hope's behaviour takes a worrying...
digitalspy.com

Friends' Jennifer Aniston announces death of her father John Aniston

Friends star Jennifer Aniston has announced the death of her father John Aniston, who died on Friday, November 11, aged 89. Aniston announced the news on her Instagram on Monday, posting a slideshow of photos of her father, including pictures of the two of them from Aniston's childhood. Aniston wrote...
digitalspy.com

Yellowstone prequel shares first look at Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren

Yellowstone prequel 1923 has revealed its first look at stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The new Paramount+ series will focus on an older generation of the Dutton family as they navigate the end of the Prohibition era and the Great Depression in the American West. Ford and Mirren, who...
TEXAS STATE
digitalspy.com

Margot Robbie confirms her Pirates of the Caribbean reboot is dead in the water

Margot Robbie has confirmed that plans for her Pirates of the Caribbean reboot have been scrapped by Disney. The Suicide Squad star revealed the news during an interview with Vanity Fair, saying: "We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led – not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story – which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess they don’t want to do it."
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Lola Pearce to make heartbreaking decision in brain tumour story

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Lola Pearce will make the heartbreaking decision to tell her daughter Lexi the truth about her diagnosis next week. Lola's final storyline has recently begun on screen, as she was diagnosed with a brain tumour and was later told that her illness is terminal. Lola has...
Prevention

’90s Celebrities Are Honoring Aaron Carter With Heartbreaking Tributes on Social Media

On November 5, musician Aaron Carter died at the age of 34 in his home in Lancaster, California. First breaking out in the teen music scene in 1997, Aaron became famous for singing popular hits like "I Want Candy" and "That's How I Beat Shaq." He was also featured on a number of reality shows, including a season 9 stint on Dancing With the Stars and most recently Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition. He is survived by his 11-month-old son Prince, who he welcomed with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin.
LANCASTER, CA
digitalspy.com

Is Emmerdale worth starting for a newbie

Is it too late to start as I missed 50 years of episodes plus all the golden eras and stunts, deaths and Christmas episodes, i feel like eastenders is not for me at the moment I don’t like some of the new characters so I stopped watching and need a replacement?
wegotthiscovered.com

Brie Larson reveals her unique contribution to the ‘Anti-Hero’ trend

It’s hard to stay in shape for celebrities who have to play superheroes like Captain Marvel, but Brie Larson has her own technique. She shares her secrets with fans in a new video posted on Twitter. Of course, Larson isn’t as out of shape as Chris Hemsworth is as...
digitalspy.com

Tony Adams explains why Strictly is "bizarre" after exit

Strictly Come Dancing spoilers follow. Tony Adams has reacted to his exit from Strictly Come Dancing, saying the BBC show is “bizarre.”. The former professional footballer, who was paired with Katya Jones, was due to face off with DJ Tyler West and Dianne Buswell in Sunday’s eliminator but couldn’t participate due to an injury.

