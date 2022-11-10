Read full article on original website
Bike Trail Connecting Southwest Michigan To Chicago Could Be A Reality Soon
With winter breathing down our necks in Michigan, it's hard to imagine taking a long bike ride right now. But, it's something we'll be able to do again once it warms up. And soon, you might be able to bike all the way to Chicago from southwest Michigan on a new bike trail.
How Many Payphones Are Left in Michigan?
With the influx of cell phones, payphones are now deemed unnecessary...or are they?. We tend to believe our cell phones will always work at our beck and call – but if you've been a longtime cell phone owner, you know that ain't the case. There have been times when someone had an emergency or had to desperately reach someone and then: dang it! My phone is dead! So whaddaya do? Look for a payphone. There are still some of 'em floating throughout Michigan ya know, and yeah, a lot of them still work.
Hilarious Netflix Series “Blockbuster” Is Set In Michigan
A new Netflix series is centered around a man who owns the last Blockbuster movie store in the entire world and that store happens to be in Michigan. The Michigan connection doesn't stop at the setting either, there are many funny references. The state is name-dropped within the first episode...
Did You Know: There’s a Web App Detailing Every Historical Marker Across Michigan?
One of my favorite things to do now that I'm once again living in the Mitten is to play tourist. After living in states like Nebraska and Missouri for the last seven years and exploring my new surroundings out there, I realized I never fully took advantage of what was already in my own backyard!
9 Things Michiganders Have To Explain to Out of State Visitors
Michigan is a unique state with many of its own traditions and names for things we have to explain when someone from out of state pays us a visit. 9 Things Michiganders Have to Explain to Out-of-State Visitors. There are a lot of things Michiganders have to explain to family,...
Michigan’s ‘Water Winter Wonderland’ Tags Are Subtle Tribute To Civil Rights Hero
I recently made it official and turned myself into an official Michigander. Got my new bank account up here, got my new driver's license, and even voted in the Midterm Elections. But strangely enough, the most exciting thing for me, was changing the tag on my truck - Getting rid...
Top Ten States Michiganders Regretted Moving To
How many friends or family members do you know that have moved out of Michigan, and regretted their move? I know a good handful...the grass is NOT always greener somewhere else. There are things to dislike no matter where you go. Yup - once they move away, it may take...
Michigan Woman Accuses Amazon Driver of Stealing Her Family’s Kitten
A family in West Michigan says their kitten went missing and they believe an Amazon driver is the cat-stealing culprit. This bizarre and unfortunate incident happened in Fruitport, 15 minutes outside Grand Haven, Michigan on the west side of the state. Gabrielle Miller says her children noticed that their 10-week-old...
Ten Things Michiganders Secretly Like
Are the things we complain about actually stuff we secretly - or subconsciously like?. We love to complain to others, but how do we really feel about certain things when we're alone with our thoughts?. And if we didn't have the following things, would we really be content?. Nah. So,...
Spectacular and Affordable Holiday Light Displays to See Across Michigan
It's that time of year when the Halloween decorations come down and the Christmas decorations go up, at least for some people. If you're someone who enjoys celebrating the Christmas holiday the moment that Halloween ends, you're probably thinking of all the fun celebrations that you can take part in. Baking cookies, building gingerbread houses, decorating your Christmas tree with the family, or even watching those corny yet amazing Hallmark movies. If that sounds like you, don't forget to add holiday light displays to the list!
What Would The $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Buy You In Michigan?
To recap, we hit a world record high $2 billion haul over the weekend, and then Monday, when they were supposed to draw live on air, complications delayed it until Tuesday morning. (Those numbers, by the way, were 10-33-41-47-56, and a Powerball of 10, and I clearly did not win,...
How Windy Was It This Weekend? Illinois Man’s Couch Gets Blown Into Tree
At present, fall in the Midwest is certainly living up to its reputation for being unforgiving and unpredictable. Despite the recent blast of warm weather, I can't remember the last time I looked at my weather app and it didn't say "Gale Warning" on it. Over the past weekend, West...
Edmund Fitzgerald Sinks to the Bottom of Lake Superior 47 Years Ago
Can you believe it's already been 47 years since the Edmund Fitzgerald lost her entire crew of 29 men to Michigan's Lake Superior?. It happened 47 years ago on November 10,1975. I was just out of high school back then when this tragic journey took place. At the time the...
TikTok Trend Taints Michigan Metal Band’s Headline Tour
For better or worse, TikTok has its hands in everything. Not surprising for an app that has an algorithm custom tailored for all of its users. Never mind how that works, though. I too frequent the clock app. My For You Page is slap full of heavy metal, stand-up comedy...
At Least 4 Restaurants in Southwest Michigan That Will Be Open For Thanksgiving Dinner
Now that spooky season has come and gone, we're in the countdown to the holiday season. Whatever the holidays will look like for you and your family this year, it's always good to have options!. If you aren't feeling up to hosting a large family gathering and you would rather...
Woman Using Ohio Christmas Story Lamp As Inspiration To Make Creepy Creations
With Christmas right around the corner, there are still people out there who are still channeling their Halloween spirit a little longer. The Christmas Story house, which is located in Cleveland, Ohio has always been synonymous with the holiday, and one woman in Texas is using a classic symbol from that movie to combine Christmas and Halloween together.
Kalamazoo Woman Goes Viral With “Aggressive Love”
A young single mother in Southwest Michigan finds a large audience on TikTok and Facebook. Originally from Marcellus, now a Kalamazoo resident, Crystal Crim live streams video games for a living. Crim currently has 19.9 thousand followers and 378 thousand total video likes as LadyFolk7 on the wildly popular social media app TikTok. Outside of TikTok, she recently had a Facebook Reel hit a whopping 10 million views. We asked Crystal how she would describe her social media content and she responded with the following,
Are Traditional Baby Names Making a Michigan Comeback?
Some friends of mine had a baby last week. They named her Imogene Rose. It is not for me to decide what someone names their kid. After all, I have a nephew named Maverick. I often wonder if a name causes some undo pressure or potential conflict. The choice of...
Alice Cooper Praises Hometown Saying Judas Priest Come From ‘England’s Detroit’
Judas Priest was awarded and recognized by the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend and Michigan's own Alice Cooper had the honor of celebrating them on stage and introducing a really cool video package, but not before giving an awesome speech about Judas Priest. During the speech,...
Mid-Michigan Teen Brayden Lape Makes It to “The Voice” Live Shows
A Jackson County teenager has advanced another important step further in his quest to win the current season of NBC's hit singing competition "The Voice". 16-year-old Brayden Lape of Grass Lake emerged victorious in a 3-way knockout battle among fellow contestants Austin Montgomery and Eva Ullman. Brayden chose to cover country singer Brett Young's #1 hit from 2018, "Mercy", and it served him well. His coach, Blake Shelton, chose Brayden as the one to advance to the show's live rounds, which are scheduled to begin next week on NBC.
