Michigan State

How Many Payphones Are Left in Michigan?

With the influx of cell phones, payphones are now deemed unnecessary...or are they?. We tend to believe our cell phones will always work at our beck and call – but if you've been a longtime cell phone owner, you know that ain't the case. There have been times when someone had an emergency or had to desperately reach someone and then: dang it! My phone is dead! So whaddaya do? Look for a payphone. There are still some of 'em floating throughout Michigan ya know, and yeah, a lot of them still work.
MICHIGAN STATE
Top Ten States Michiganders Regretted Moving To

How many friends or family members do you know that have moved out of Michigan, and regretted their move? I know a good handful...the grass is NOT always greener somewhere else. There are things to dislike no matter where you go. Yup - once they move away, it may take...
MICHIGAN STATE
Ten Things Michiganders Secretly Like

Are the things we complain about actually stuff we secretly - or subconsciously like?. We love to complain to others, but how do we really feel about certain things when we're alone with our thoughts?. And if we didn't have the following things, would we really be content?. Nah. So,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Spectacular and Affordable Holiday Light Displays to See Across Michigan

It's that time of year when the Halloween decorations come down and the Christmas decorations go up, at least for some people. If you're someone who enjoys celebrating the Christmas holiday the moment that Halloween ends, you're probably thinking of all the fun celebrations that you can take part in. Baking cookies, building gingerbread houses, decorating your Christmas tree with the family, or even watching those corny yet amazing Hallmark movies. If that sounds like you, don't forget to add holiday light displays to the list!
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Woman Goes Viral With “Aggressive Love”

A young single mother in Southwest Michigan finds a large audience on TikTok and Facebook. Originally from Marcellus, now a Kalamazoo resident, Crystal Crim live streams video games for a living. Crim currently has 19.9 thousand followers and 378 thousand total video likes as LadyFolk7 on the wildly popular social media app TikTok. Outside of TikTok, she recently had a Facebook Reel hit a whopping 10 million views. We asked Crystal how she would describe her social media content and she responded with the following,
KALAMAZOO, MI
Mid-Michigan Teen Brayden Lape Makes It to “The Voice” Live Shows

A Jackson County teenager has advanced another important step further in his quest to win the current season of NBC's hit singing competition "The Voice". 16-year-old Brayden Lape of Grass Lake emerged victorious in a 3-way knockout battle among fellow contestants Austin Montgomery and Eva Ullman. Brayden chose to cover country singer Brett Young's #1 hit from 2018, "Mercy", and it served him well. His coach, Blake Shelton, chose Brayden as the one to advance to the show's live rounds, which are scheduled to begin next week on NBC.
GRASS LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan.

