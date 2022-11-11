Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Shortage of workers still impacting local bars, restaurants
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic created disruptions in the workforce that still linger today. One of the most notable is the worker shortage. Visit any restaurant across the metro and you’ll likely see a “now hiring” sign. Even though the unemployment rate is near a 50-year low, many industries are struggling to find the staffing necessary to operate. Restaurants and bars have resorted to reducing hours by closing early, whether that’s for a day during the week or the entire weekend.
KCTV 5
Farmers encouraged to use flex accounts for water usage as drought persists
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Farmers in Kansas have been encouraged to use multi-year flex accounts for their water usage as the ongoing drought persists. As drought conditions across the Sunflower State continue, the Kansas Department of Agriculture says many farmers have struggled to keep crops alive amid scarce water supply.
KCTV 5
New Cannabis entertainment district being developed in KC Metro area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - One day after voters legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri, a hospitality group announced a new entertainment district project in the Kansas City metro area that will include spaces to freely smoke cannabis. Besa Hospitality Group, out of Gladstone, Mo., announced on Wednesday, Nov. 9, that...
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Snow coming Monday night/Tuesday morning
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) --- With two areas of low pressure situated near the Iowa and Minnesota border and within the Oklahoma and Arkansas border, we have plenty of an opportunity to pull through more cold air, building fuel from the Gulf of Mexico. The combination of these two factors will aid in bringing in rain and snow, with the potential of accumulation between 1 and 2 inches on average.
KCTV 5
Friday Night Blitz: Schools in Kansas, Missouri edge closer to a state title game appearance
Fort Osage extends winning streak to seven in victory over Oak Park. Oak Park was in the midst of their first winning season in a long time, but Fort Osage was able to knock them off a second time. Miege rolls over Piper 61-20 Updated: 8 hours ago. Teryn Jackson...
