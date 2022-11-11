ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Shortage of workers still impacting local bars, restaurants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic created disruptions in the workforce that still linger today. One of the most notable is the worker shortage. Visit any restaurant across the metro and you’ll likely see a “now hiring” sign. Even though the unemployment rate is near a 50-year low, many industries are struggling to find the staffing necessary to operate. Restaurants and bars have resorted to reducing hours by closing early, whether that’s for a day during the week or the entire weekend.
MISSOURI STATE
Farmers encouraged to use flex accounts for water usage as drought persists

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Farmers in Kansas have been encouraged to use multi-year flex accounts for their water usage as the ongoing drought persists. As drought conditions across the Sunflower State continue, the Kansas Department of Agriculture says many farmers have struggled to keep crops alive amid scarce water supply.
KANSAS STATE
New Cannabis entertainment district being developed in KC Metro area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - One day after voters legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri, a hospitality group announced a new entertainment district project in the Kansas City metro area that will include spaces to freely smoke cannabis. Besa Hospitality Group, out of Gladstone, Mo., announced on Wednesday, Nov. 9, that...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FORECAST: Snow coming Monday night/Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) --- With two areas of low pressure situated near the Iowa and Minnesota border and within the Oklahoma and Arkansas border, we have plenty of an opportunity to pull through more cold air, building fuel from the Gulf of Mexico. The combination of these two factors will aid in bringing in rain and snow, with the potential of accumulation between 1 and 2 inches on average.
MINNESOTA STATE

