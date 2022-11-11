Podcasts of The Mo Egger Radio Show are a service of Longnecks Sports Grill. The Bengals did not play this weekend, but a whole bunch of other teams did, so we talked about their games on what was the NFL season's best Sunday to date. We also discussed in pretty deep detail UC's win over ECU and the ups and downs of a season that continues to hold a ton of promise for the chronically uneven Bearcats. There was some Isaiah Collier talk as well, given that the nation's top high school basketball player played a scrimmage in town on Saturday.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO