fox32chicago.com

Long lines as 'Supreme' opens its first Chicago store

CHICAGO - It's considered the juggernaut of street fashion, and now "Supreme" is calling Chicago home. The world-famous, New York-based streetwear brand opened a store in Wicker Park on Thursday. Supreme is attracting hundreds of young people from around the world, some telling FOX 32 Chicago they were standing in...
CHICAGO, IL
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago

Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

A Longtime Staple Is Returning to Westfield Old Orchard Ahead of the Holidays

A familiar storefront is heading back to Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie: Barnes & Noble. The bookstore originally resided on the suburban shopping center's grounds for 27 years before shuttering its doors in 2021 so the the site could be redeveloped. Word of its closure struck a chord with many shoppers, according to the company.
SKOKIE, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice

My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice. Political columnist Ray Hanania takes you on a quick tour of some of his favorite politically flavored restaurants in the Chicagoland Suburbs, when you can’t go to Manny’s Deli in Chicago’s South Loop. JC’s Pub & Ristorante, Bucks Pit Stop, and JC Georges are the best with great food and prices.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World

If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence

It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County. The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me Tender,” […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Winning $1M Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago

AURORA, Ill. - Someone in southwestern suburban Chicago is a million dollars richer after a winning lottery ticket was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Jefferson BP at 1987 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers: 9-14-19-23-44.
JOLIET, IL
NBC Chicago

What Would Bears' Stadium Complex in Arlington Heights Look Like? These Renderings Give an Idea

The Chicago Bears' potential move to Arlington Heights became closer to reality this week as the village board approved a pre-development plan for the massive project. The agreement, reached at a board meeting Monday, isn't binding, but the framework of the design and potential construction of the 326-acre land is agreed upon between the board and the Bears.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
Secret Chicago

Odyssey Fun World’s New AMAZE Light Festival Kicks Off This Coming Friday

As Christmas beckons our beloved seasonal events have started returning, providing us all with a shining light during the Midwest’s notoriously mean winter. Already home to a handful of returning light shows and Christmas pop-ups, the new AMAZE Light Festival is coming back bigger and better after debuting inside Rosemont’s Impact Field stadium last season. This time the immersive holiday universe is filling the expansive Odyssey Fun World in Tinley Park with “sparkle, music, food, dance, celebration, and wonder” starting this Friday, November 18th. Delighting people of all ages, AMAZE is pure holiday magic featuring a million twinkling lights inside various themed worlds. Guests can take in the wonder on a train ride, browse Sparky’s Sweet Shop or Zing’s Toyporium, and meet the lovable characters, Zing and Sparky, from the Amaze storybook, who bring the stage dancers, singers, and light show to life with their magic powers.
ROSEMONT, IL
