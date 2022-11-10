ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Bieber to Perform at Takeoff’s Funeral – Report

Justin Bieber will reportedly be one of the musical guests at Takeoff's funeral. Takeoff is slated to be laid to rest following a massive memorial service at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta on Friday (Nov. 11). On Tuesday (Nov. 7), TMZ reported pop megastar Justin Bieber will be performing at the sendoff event. It is unclear if he will be the only person performing at the funeral. The Biebs has previously collabed with the Migos on tracks "What You See" and "Looking for You."
ATLANTA, GA
Cardi B Breaks Silence Following Takeoff’s Death, Releases Statement

Cardi B paid tribute to Takeoff hours after attending the late rapper's star-studded funeral. On Friday (Nov. 11), Cardi B broke her silence since Takeoff's tragic death and released a statement on her Instagram page where she honored the fallen Migos rapper. In her post, the Bronx, N.Y. rhymer expressed the "pain and sorrow" Takeoff's death has left on family and friends.
Janelle Monae showcases her stunning figure in an eye-catching feathery gown as she attends the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere in Los Angeles

Janelle Monae turned heads as she made an ethereal arrival in a feathery ensemble at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere in Los Angeles earlier Monday evening. The talented singer and actress, 36, opted for a show-stopping gown as she made an appearance at the star-studded event. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Adidas Confirms Plans to Sell Kanye West’s Designs Without Yeezy Name, Will Save About $300 Million – Report

Adidas has reportedly confirmed plans to sell Kanye West's designs without the Yeezy name, a move that will reportedly save the company around $300 million. According to a CNN Business report published on Wednesday (Nov. 9), Adidas confirmed previous reports that despite terminating its longstanding business relationship with Kanye West back in October, the world-famous sports apparel brand will resume the sale of sneakers and clothing previously designed by the Chicago rapper-producer. Although Adidas fully intends to remove the Yeezy name and associated branding from their products, the financial benefits of Ye's designs, which they own, are too great to put to discontinue altogether.
21 Savage Says Nas Isn’t Relevant, He Just Has a Loyal Fan Base

UPDATE (Nov. 14):. 21 Savage is reacting to backlash he received for saying Nas isn't relevant in today's rap scene. "I would never disrespect nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it," he tweeted. ORIGINAL STORY (Nov. 14):
Here’s a List of Rappers That Are Proud to Be Sober

While hip-hop has its many celebratory moments from lyrics to accolades, in recent years, the genre has been hit with the negative consequences of drug culture, which has claimed the lives of many young rappers. From Mac Miller’s fatal overdose to Juice WRLD’s drug-induced seizure, the link between death and addiction has been a recurring topic in rap. However, there are plenty of rappers that choose the sober route.
Lil Baby Hairdresser Breaks Down in Tears After Rapper Pays Her ‘Substantial Amount’ for Cutting Crew’s Hair

Lil Baby unknowingly changed a hairdresser's life after paying her a "substantial amount" for cutting the rapper and his crew's hair, the woman claims in a teary-eyed video. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Hollywood Unlocked shared a viral video of a woman tearfully explaining how she just received a major blessing from the Atlanta rap star for doing her job.
ATLANTA, NY
Future Appears to Confirm He Legally Changed His Last Name to Cash

After living the first 38 years of his life as Nayvadius Wilburn, it appears Future has decided to switch things up and has legally changed his surname to Cash. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Instagram blog Hot_Tones shared a post that revealed Future recently went through with changing his last name to something a little more fitting to his lifestyle. "Future legally changed his last name Wilburn to 'Cash,'" the post reads.
Schenectady, NY
