Victim killed in crash with cement truck in Lehi identified as sheriff's deputy
The victim in a deadly crash between a car and a cement truck in Lehi over the weekend has been identified as a local sheriff's deputy.
kjzz.com
Three boys missing after leaving home in American Fork, believed to be heading south
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Three boys missing since October left their home in American Fork and are believed to be heading to Southern Utah, police said. Officials shared on Monday that Denver Barlow, 15, Manden Barlow 14, and Truson Barlow, 12, were last seen on Oct. 29. According...
Driver ‘intentionally rammed car’: Woman shot in possibly drug-related Midvale incident
A driver allegedly rammed into another car before shots were fired, injuring a woman in Midvale Sunday, according to the Unified Police Dept.
Gephardt Daily
American Fork police ask for help finding boys last seen in Beaver County
AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — American Fork police are asking the public’s help locating three local boys last seen on Oct. 29. The boys’ last known location was in Beaver County. Police believe they may have been headed to southern Utah, where they...
ksl.com
Utah man who jumped into freezing river to save woman recalls harrowing rescue effort
IDAHO FALLS – Dane Entze never anticipated he'd be responsible for saving someone's life when he and his wife drove into Idaho Falls Saturday morning. The 36-year-old man from Elk Ridge, Utah jumped into the Snake River near John's Hole Bridge after watching a woman drive her vehicle off the boat dock. A news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department reports it happened about 10 a.m. and was a suicide attempt. The fire department identified the rescuer as a "Good Samaritan." EastIdahoNews learned was it was Entze who swam about 120 feet from the shore in freezing water to rescue the woman.
kjzz.com
Man arrested after brandishing gun at unmarked officer while driving in Salt Lake County
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police said he brandished a gun at an unmarked officer while driving in West Valley City. They said Taylor Bradley, 29, was traveling northbound on 5600 West approaching 4100 South at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Monday. According to...
Two men die of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents
Two men died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents this past week. Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of Tooele, Utah, died as a result of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred Tuesday night at a location on Ivins Road east of Bancroft, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that someone...
kjzz.com
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting two people at Salt Lake City park
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after police said he assaulted two people at Warm Springs Park in Salt Lake City. The investigation began just after 7:20 a.m. on Monday when police received a call about a fight between a group of people in the park's parking lot, located at 840 North Beck Street.
Domestic Violence in Utah: Getting out alive
The prosecution process in a domestic violence case is one that is extremely complex and involves many redundancies and nuances. In some cases, it's proving to be problematic for Utah prosecutors trying to hold attackers accountable.
Gephardt Daily
Woman shot in exchange of gunfire after alleged Midvale drug deal goes bad
MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was shot and wounded Sunday night in Midvale after an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles. Unified Police spokeswoman Sgt. Melody Cutler told Gephardt Daily officers were called to the scene, near 700 E. Fort Union, in Midvale, just after 6 p.m.
Police investigating apparent shootout between 2 cars in Midvale
Police in the Salt Lake area are investigating an incident in which people in two separate cars appeared to have rammed each other and fired gunshots, leaving one person wounded.
kslnewsradio.com
One person injured, suspects being sought after rolling shootout in Murray
SALT LAKE CITY — A drug deal gone bad led to a rolling shootout in Murray on Sunday night. According to Unified Police, the dangerous situation began when two parties met for an illegal drug sale at a Maverick convenience store on 700 E. and Ft. Union Blvd. Police...
kslnewsradio.com
Man suffered burns to face, arm in explosion at his Plain City home
PLAIN CITY, Utah — A man suffered second- and third-degree burns following an explosion Monday evening at his home in Plain City. According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was pouring fuel into the burn barrel he was burning things in when the incident occurred at 5:20 p.m. He was burned by flames that came back up the barrel. Law enforcement personnel say the man suffered burns to his left arm and his face.
ksl.com
Man driving 120 mph was laughing until handcuffs came out, troopers say
SUMMIT PARK, Summit County — A man who troopers say was laughing when he was pulled over for going over 100 mph in Parleys Canyon seemed surprised when he was placed in handcuffs and arrested in Summit County on Sunday. About 2:30 p.m., a Utah Highway Patrol trooper observed...
Canyoneering guide dies in climbing accident in Moab
A 21 year-old woman from Salt Lake City is dead after a climbing accident at the Morning Glory Arch Saturday afternoon.
kslnewsradio.com
Missing Spanish Fork teens found safe in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — A police officer with the Utah Transit Authority is being credited with finding two teenagers missing from Spanish Fork since last week. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the teens were found late Thursday night. Cannon said the teens were reunited...
‘Not how he should spend his birthday’: Orem family says teens poured dish soap in their pond, killing hundreds of koi fish
A Utah County family is dealing with the loss of their family pets, all at the hands of teenagers who reportedly dumped dish soap in their pond, killing hundreds of koi fish.
Spanish Fork teens found safe nearly one week after going missing
A pair of Spanish Fork teenagers who were last seen nearly a week ago was found late Thursday night.
Brigham Young University study finds dating apps are ‘hunting ground’ for ‘vulnerable victims’
A new study published by BYU researchers suggests sexual predators use dating apps as hunting grounds for vulnerable victims.
KSLTV
Vandals cause ‘extensive’ damage inside Utah church
PERRY, Utah — Vandals went on a rampage inside a church in Perry Saturday, resulting in canceled Sunday meetings. The damage happened in a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2415 S. 900 West in Perry. According to Chris Southwick, first counselor in the...
