Murray, UT

ksl.com

Utah man who jumped into freezing river to save woman recalls harrowing rescue effort

IDAHO FALLS – Dane Entze never anticipated he'd be responsible for saving someone's life when he and his wife drove into Idaho Falls Saturday morning. The 36-year-old man from Elk Ridge, Utah jumped into the Snake River near John's Hole Bridge after watching a woman drive her vehicle off the boat dock. A news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department reports it happened about 10 a.m. and was a suicide attempt. The fire department identified the rescuer as a "Good Samaritan." EastIdahoNews learned was it was Entze who swam about 120 feet from the shore in freezing water to rescue the woman.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two men die of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents

Two men died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents this past week. Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of Tooele, Utah, died as a result of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred Tuesday night at a location on Ivins Road east of Bancroft, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that someone...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ABC4

Domestic Violence in Utah: Getting out alive

The prosecution process in a domestic violence case is one that is extremely complex and involves many redundancies and nuances. In some cases, it's proving to be problematic for Utah prosecutors trying to hold attackers accountable.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Woman shot in exchange of gunfire after alleged Midvale drug deal goes bad

MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was shot and wounded Sunday night in Midvale after an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles. Unified Police spokeswoman Sgt. Melody Cutler told Gephardt Daily officers were called to the scene, near 700 E. Fort Union, in Midvale, just after 6 p.m.
MIDVALE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man suffered burns to face, arm in explosion at his Plain City home

PLAIN CITY, Utah — A man suffered second- and third-degree burns following an explosion Monday evening at his home in Plain City. According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was pouring fuel into the burn barrel he was burning things in when the incident occurred at 5:20 p.m. He was burned by flames that came back up the barrel. Law enforcement personnel say the man suffered burns to his left arm and his face.
PLAIN CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Missing Spanish Fork teens found safe in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — A police officer with the Utah Transit Authority is being credited with finding two teenagers missing from Spanish Fork since last week. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the teens were found late Thursday night. Cannon said the teens were reunited...
SPANISH FORK, UT
KSLTV

Vandals cause ‘extensive’ damage inside Utah church

PERRY, Utah — Vandals went on a rampage inside a church in Perry Saturday, resulting in canceled Sunday meetings. The damage happened in a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2415 S. 900 West in Perry. According to Chris Southwick, first counselor in the...
PERRY, UT

