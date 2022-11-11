Read full article on original website
Related
Gamut Appoints Keith Kazerman as President
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Gamut, the award-winning leader in local OTT media, today announced it has appointed Keith Kazerman as President, effective November 30, 2022. Kazerman has a decades-long track record as a media executive and thought leader in advanced advertising. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006110/en/ Keith Kazerman (Photo: Business Wire)
KNIME Unveils KNIME Hub to Accelerate Data Science Upskilling and Scale Data Impact
AUSTIN, Texas & ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- KNIME, the data analytics company, today announced KNIME Hub at its flagship event KNIME Fall Summit 2022, being held in Austin. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005433/en/ KNIME Hub (Graphic: Business Wire)
Metaverse Advanced Technology Research Organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” Launched
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX” or “our company”) of the MetaReal Group has launched the Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005148/en/ “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” Metaverse Advanced Technology Laboratory (Graphic: MATRIX Co., Ltd.)
Skyflow Announces Secure Data Workflows and Custom Code for Data Privacy Vault
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Today, Skyflow, the data privacy vault company, announced new functionality that allows customers to run secure workflows on sensitive customer data. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005708/en/ Skyflow announces Secure Data Workflows and Custom Code for Data Privacy Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
Crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy; CEO quits
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX Group, along with its affiliates, has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US to enhance recoveries for its stakeholders across the globe. According to the company, nearly 130 affiliated companies, including West Realm Shires Services and Alameda Research, have initiated voluntary proceedings under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code.
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
SPENN, Mastercard join hands to enable digital payments in Africa
Fintech firm SPENN Technology has entered into a strategic alliance with payments giant Mastercard to facilitate digital payments across Africa. As part of the tie-up, SPENN mobile wallet users will be able to carry out digital payments, including e-commerce transactions across the globe, on the Mastercard network. The partnership will...
Comments / 0