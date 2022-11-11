Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
FTX in Talks With Regulators, May Have 1 Million Creditors Bankruptcy Filings
(Reuters) - Collapsed-crypto exchange FTX outlined a "severe liquidity crisis" in U.S. bankruptcy filings, which said the group could have more than 1 million creditors, as regulators opened investigations and lawmakers called for clearer rules on how the industry operates. FTX's filing to a U.S. bankruptcy court, published late on...
US News and World Report
As World Population Hits 8 Billion, China Frets Over Too Few Babies
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese software developer Tang Huajun loves playing with his two-year-old in their apartment on the outskirts of Beijing but he said he is unlikely to have another child. Such decisions by countless people like Tang will determine the course not only of China's population but that...
Chamath Palihapitiya said Sam Bankman-Fried once pitched him, but after the investor suggested changes like forming a board, FTX told him to get lost
Sam Bankman-Fried once pitched Social Capital, but Chamath Palihapitiya said he "didn't make much sense." After the Zoom meeting, the firm sent FTX recommendations if things were to proceed, including the formation of a board. Palihapitiya said that FTX then told his firm to "go fuck yourself" for suggesting changes.
US News and World Report
UBS Joins the Emerging Market Bull Run Band
LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS has joined a growing band of investment houses forecasting that emerging markets will see a bumper bounce next year after their torrid 2022. UBS' analysts published a note on Tuesday predicting 8-12% returns in emerging market equities in 2023 and a 2-3% rise in emerging currencies citing expectations for interest rate pressures to reduce and China easing its COVID containment restrictions in the second quarter of the year.
US News and World Report
Colombia's Grupo SURA Posts Near-Stable Q3 Profit as Revenues, Costs Grow
(Reuters) - Net profit at Grupo SURA, Colombia's largest investment company, stayed relatively stable in the third quarter compared to the year-ago period as both revenues and costs grew, the company said in a statement on Friday. The firm's net profit for the three-month period stood at 400.30 billion pesos...
getnews.info
Market Sampler is Working on an AI Tool that Predicts Business and Political Events
Market Sampler is developing an AI tool that accurately predicts political and business events. European data and research company Market Sampler is working on a groundbreaking research concept that uses first-hand research data, data from numerous trusted sources, and algorithms to model likely outcomes and estimate the probability of certain events.
US News and World Report
Court Told Musk's $56 Billion Pay Wasn't for Punching a Clock
WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - A Tesla Inc director and a former executive took the stand on Monday and defended Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package against a shareholder's claims that the entrepreneur dictated terms of the deal to finance his dream of traveling to Mars. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta hopes...
US News and World Report
China Premier Li Emphasised 'Irresponsibility' of Nuclear Threats at Asia Summit - U.S. Official
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang emphasised the "irresponsibility" of nuclear threats during a summit in Cambodia, suggesting Beijing is uncomfortable with strategic partner Russia's nuclear rhetoric, a senior U.S. official said on Monday. Li participated in the East Asia Summit on Sunday along with U.S. President...
Motley Fool
Better Growth Stock: Teladoc vs. Hims & Hers
Teladoc's growth spiked during COVID-19, but has come back to Earth. Hims & Hers is rapidly growing but still burning cash. Similar valuations make one stock the better growth investment today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
KNIME Unveils KNIME Hub to Accelerate Data Science Upskilling and Scale Data Impact
AUSTIN, Texas & ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- KNIME, the data analytics company, today announced KNIME Hub at its flagship event KNIME Fall Summit 2022, being held in Austin. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005433/en/ KNIME Hub (Graphic: Business Wire)
Metaverse Advanced Technology Research Organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” Launched
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX” or “our company”) of the MetaReal Group has launched the Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005148/en/ “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” Metaverse Advanced Technology Laboratory (Graphic: MATRIX Co., Ltd.)
US News and World Report
OPEC Cuts Oil Demand Growth Forecast Again as Economic Challenges Mount
LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC on Monday cut its forecast for 2022 global oil demand growth for a fifth time since April and further trimmed next year's figure, citing mounting economic challenges including high inflation and rising interest rates. Oil demand in 2022 will increase by 2.55 million barrels per day (bpd),...
US News and World Report
EV Battery Makers Race to Develop Cheaper Cell Materials, Skirting China
(Reuters) - U.S. and European startups are racing to develop new batteries using two abundant, cheap materials — sodium and sulfur — that could reduce China's battery dominance, ease looming supply bottlenecks and lead to mass-market electric vehicles (EVs). Today's EVs run on lithium ion batteries — mostly...
US News and World Report
Germany's Scholz: End of Ukraine War Best Way for Global Economic Recovery
BALI (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told a session at the Group of 20 leaders on Tuesday that the best way of achieving a recovery in the global economy would be ending Russia's war in Ukraine. "Above all, I would like to once again make very clear that the...
US News and World Report
Amazon to Lay off Thousands of Employees -Source
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc is planning to lay off around 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday, in what would amount to its biggest such reduction to date. The cuts, earlier reported by the New York Times, would represent...
Canada charges electric vehicle battery researcher with espionage for China
Canada’s federal police have charged an electric vehicle battery researcher at Quebec’s power utility with espionage, alleging the worker was covertly sending trade secrets to China. The arrest of Yuesheng Wang, 35, comes as Canada grapples with a barrage of accusations of Chinese interference, including allegations of meddling...
US News and World Report
Biden and Xi Meet Face-To-Face as Superpower Relations Mired in Tensions
(Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in person on Monday for the first time since taking office, with U.S. concerns over Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions on top of his agenda. The long-awaited in-person meeting comes as relations between the...
US News and World Report
Global Stocks Rally, Dollar Drops as U.S. Inflation Data Spurs Optimism
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Global stocks rallied as the dollar and bond yields slid further on Tuesday after more data signaled U.S. inflation was coming off its peak, while an improving outlook for China's economy gave investors plenty to cheer. Currencies gained against the greenback as the euro, yen and...
US News and World Report
Buffett's Firm Cuts Stakes U.S. Bank, BYD; Adds Chip Maker
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's company slashed its stake in U.S. Bank's parent company and also sold shares in Chinese electric car maker BYD in the third quarter, according to regulatory filings Monday. The moves were among several others including a more than $4.1 billion investment in Taiwan...
Corporate sustainability evolves from measurement to added focus on impact
Capital markets will play a critical role in these efforts.
