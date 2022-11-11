Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Is gold the first metal to bottom? And is Bitcoin price low enough to outperform traditional risk assets? Bloomberg Intelligence weighs in
(Kitco News) Gold has solid support between $1,600-$1,700 an ounce and could be the first metal to bottom. And Bitcoin is now low enough to start outperforming traditional risk assets, Bloomberg Intelligence said in its November outlook reports. After finding its bottom, gold could be on its way higher as...
Asian stocks surge after lower US inflation eases rate fears
BEIJING — Asian stock markets surged Friday after U.S.inflation eased by more than expected, spurring hopes the Federal Reserve might scale down plans for more interest rate hikes. Hong Kong’s market benchmark jumped 5.4%. Seoul and Sydney rose almost 3%. Shanghai and Tokyo also advanced. Oil prices edged higher....
NASDAQ
PRECIOUS-Gold stalls as traders strap in for U.S. inflation verdict
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices stalled near the previous session's one-month peak on Wednesday as investors held off on big bets ahead of U.S. inflation data later this week that could steer the Federal Reserve's rate hike strategy. Spot gold XAU= was little changed at $1,712.87 per ounce by...
CNBC
Gold near one-month peak with focus on U.S. inflation data
Gold steadied near a one-month peak on Wednesday, although prices were stuck in a tight range with gains curbed by an uptick in the dollar and investor caution ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,712.09 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were also steady...
Dollar rebounds as Fed officials say hikes to continue; yen slumps
TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar climbed versus the yen and stayed firm against other major peers on Tuesday as more Federal Reserve officials made the case for even tighter U.S. monetary policy.
msn.com
Gold settles with a more than 5% weekly gain as the dollar softens to a 2-month low
Gold prices on Friday marked another finish at their highest since August, up more than 5% for the week, as expectations that the Federal Reserve might slow the pace of interest-rate hikes in December have helped to boost the yellow metal, and contributed to a fall in the U.S. dollar index to an over two-month low.
kitco.com
Gold, silver higher as bulls step in to buy early dips
Gold and silver prices are firmer in midday U.S. trading Monday, with gold scoring a 2.5-month high. Bullish traders stepped in to buy the early price weakness today. However, gains in the precious metals were limited by a rebound in the U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. December gold was last up $4.00 at $1,773.40 and December silver was up $0.368 at $22.03.
Apple saw its market value soar nearly $191 billion in a single day — a record for a US-listed company
Tech giant Apple's market value soared a record $190.9 billion on Thursday, per Bloomberg. Its market cap skyrocketed to $2.34 trillion, thanks to Apple's shares soaring 9% amid a broader rally. It is the world's most valuable company again, after briefly being dethroned by Saudi Aramco earlier this year. Tech...
Japan's economy shrinks as consumers hold back on spending
TOKYO — (AP) — The Japanese economy contracted at an annual rate of 1.2% in the July-September quarter, as consumption declined amid rising prices. Seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product for the world’s third-largest economy shrank 0.3% on-quarter, according to government Cabinet Office data released Tuesday. The annual rate shows how the economy would have grown if the quarterly rate were to continue for a year.
CNBC
Gold steadies as bargain hunters see off dollar's advance
Gold steadied on Monday as bargain hunting offset pressure from the dollar's advance following the U.S. Federal Reserve's signs that it was not softening its fight against inflation. Spot gold rose 0.05% to $1,771.82 per ounce by 4:00 p.m. ET after falling 1% earlier in the day. U.S. gold futures...
Global stocks mixed amid inflation hopes, virus unease
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian stocks declined while Europe opened higher Monday as optimism about lower U.S. inflation competed with unease over a rise in Chinese virus cases. London and Frankfurt gained. Shanghai and Tokyo retreated while Hong Kong rose. Oil prices were little-changed. Investors were encouraging by...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
NASDAQ
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
NASDAQ
FOREX-Dollar edges up as Fed's Waller cautions on inflation
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar steadied on Monday amid fading expectations of a less aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike after Governor Christopher Waller said the central bank was not softening its fight against inflation. A modest miss on U.S. inflation on Thursday put pressure on the...
NASDAQ
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
Agriculture Online
Wheat rises on U.S. winter crop concerns; soybeans ease
SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Tuesday, as supply concerns underpinned the market with the condition of the U.S. winter crop at its lowest in decades and the Russia-Ukraine conflict curbing exports. Soybeans slid, while corn was largely unchanged as traders adjusted positions ahead of monthly...
NASDAQ
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy
Long-term investing is key to sustainable returns in the stock market, and few companies exemplify this better than Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) with its roughly 700% return over the past decade. That bull run would have turned $1,000 into a whopping $7,000 -- no small chunk of change. And while Amazon...
Oil settles up 5% as further interest rate hikes loom
SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Oil climbed on Friday as the dollar eased and supply risks lingered, though recession fears and China’s COVID outbreaks kept a check on prices. Brent crude futures were up $1.84, or 1.9%, to $96.51 a barrel at 0740 GMT. The contract is headed for a weekly climb of more than 0.5%.
NASDAQ
5 Tech ETFs At the Heart of Last Week's Rally
Wall Street staged a strong rally last week on fresh hopes of smaller interest rate hikes, following an easing in consumer prices. The S&P 500 rallied 5.9% — its best week since Jun 24— while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 4.2%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index jumped a whopping 8.1% — its biggest weekly gain since March (read: Wall Street Stages Largest Jump Since 2020: ETF Winners).
