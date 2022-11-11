Read full article on original website
WI v. Darrell Brooks - Sentencing Day 1
Couple Left Dead In Recording Studio For Three Days
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' Impersonator
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
CBS 58 Hometowns: Dousman
DOUSMAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 58 Hometowns tour continues on Tuesday, Nov. 15 as Natalie Shepherd and crew explore the Village of Dousman!. Natalie has a full slate of areas to explore, and you can follow along all day and evening on each CBS 58 newscast, as well as online at CBS58.com, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Molly!
Molly is a four-year-old grey and white short-haired cat staying at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County.
Molly the Motorcycle Dog has died
A Milwaukee-area canine celebrity has died. WISN 12 News first told you about Molly the Motorcycle Dog in 2018. (see above video) Her owner, Jim Tremmel, said Molly had been cruising on his bike since she was 9 weeks old, bringing smiles wherever they went. "Automatically you see the faces...
Racine & Me: Meet Ethan Keller!
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Well-known Wisconsin artist Ethan Keller joined us in studio to perform on Ra- Sing & Me. Keller is an eclectic singer-songwriter, recording and touring artist from Milwaukee. Keller has been recording a big new album since 2019 and has two upcoming shows happening. Upcoming shows:
Dancing Grannies ready to move forward as 1-year anniversary of Waukesha parade tragedy approaches
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Dancing Grannies say they're ready to move forward and bring positivity and light to the community almost a year after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. As Betty Streng looks back and reads over one of the many get-well cards she received from the community...
Local agent does double duty in "House Hunters" Milwaukee episode
“A newly single real estate professional looks to buy a place she can make her own in Milwaukee. She's searching for a house that will accommodate her sister who will be moving in, and with her current home under contract, she needs to find something fast.”. That’s how HGTV describes...
Whoa! Buck In Wisconsin Breaks In And Trashes Upstairs Of Home
A buck in a Milwaukee suburb of West Allis went haywire when it broke into a home and ran upstairs trashing room after room trying to find a way to escape. Sue and Richard Sujecki had their main door open with a glass storm door closed when all of a sudden a deer crashed through the glass door.
MKE Lifestyle Magazine offers preview of their November issue
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- MKE Lifestyle Magazine, a publication that aims to be the voice of "what it means to live well in the metro Milwaukee region," has released its November issue. Terry Schuster, the magazine's home and garden editor joined us on Monday, Nov. 14 to offer a full...
Milwaukee designates first LGBTQ+ historical landmark in Third Ward
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An almost forgotten piece of Milwaukee LGBTQ+ history is now considered a historic landmark. On Monday, the Milwaukee Historical Society confirmed the landmark status for the site of the former Black Nite Tavern, a gay bar in the 60s that was the location of a bar brawl.
Imagine Dragons announced as headliner during next year's Summerfest
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 55th anniversary of Summerfest is continuing to take shape, with the announcement of a major Grammy-award-winning headliner. The "Radioactive" and "Believer" hitmaking Las Vegas quartet Imagine Dragons will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during the festival on Saturday, July 8, 2023. That is the last day of the festival.
Pabst Mansion will light more than 40 trees Wednesday night as it kicks off Christmas
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Christmas at the Pabst is a tradition for many families in Wisconsin. Every year, the mansion is uniquely decorated by a dozen designers -- every room different. This year, you can see bedrooms adorned in the Nutcracker and another in candy, as if sugarplums are dancing in your head.
Ideas for indoor family fun as Milwaukee gets a kick of winter weather
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As Milwaukee gears up for the first measurable snow of the season, families across the area are beginning to adjust to making more plans for family activities indoors. Sara Hall of The Goddard School in Pleasant Prairie joined us on Monday, Nov. 14 to offer some...
Patrons of Delafield Pilates business say owner ripped them off
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Delafield police are investigating accusations of fraud against a Pilates business. The studio closed unexpectedly earlier this month. All that's left at Studio 83 Pilates is locked doors, empty studios, and a note on the door with contact info for the owner, Christina Nelson. The...
Racine & Me: Santa Does Exist 2022
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An upcoming event in Racine County looks to help provide a brighter Christmas this season. Jesse Booker, of Santa Does Exist 2022, joined us in studio to discuss the event's eighth year. In its seven years prior, they've raised $47,005 for families in need in...
Racine & Me: VOW Veterans Winter Banquet and Marketplace Needs
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin hopes you'll hear their call for help to fill their veteran marketplace this season. Zach Zdroik, the executive director of the VOW, joined us in studio to talk about an upcoming banquet and needs right now for the holidays. The...
Milwaukee Fatherhood Summit returns with advice for men
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fathers of all stripes gathered this morning in Milwaukee for the First Annual Milwaukee Fatherhood Summit since the pandemic. "What we're doing is creating an environment where men can receive tools and so they can become better fathers, better communicators, as well as better leaders we're trying to empower people," said Milwaukee Fatherhood Initiative Director Darryl Davidson.
Racine & Me: Ways to Give with Wisconsin Humane Society
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Stephanie Nespoli is the philanthropic advisor for the Wisconsin Humane Society. She joined us in studio to discuss the different ways we can give back to the WHS. There are a number of ways to support the humane society. Many generous employers in the Milwaukee...
Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn
Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Milwaukee police say missing man has been located safely
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police say Jeremy Smith has been located safely. The Milwaukee Police Department is thankful to all those involved in the search and recovery of Mr. Smith. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a critically missing person. Officials...
Late Morning Update: Moderate snow currently falling
Snow is in progress widespread at this time. With Milwaukee at 37 this hour we are seeing a color pop of green surrounding the metro, and the airport is reporting rain. This bounce between rain and snow was expected for lakeshore locations. You can see a similar look on the radar near Kenosha. As of now we're not getting much in the way of snowfall reports as much of it continues to melt on contact. Keep in mind, not only are we in the mid 30s so not overly cold for a snow system, but coming out of a stretch of 70s the ground is still fairly warm. While main roads are mainly just wet, I've seen a handful of accidents already this morning. Take it easy for any travel as this snow continues for most of the day and lingers at least as scattered snow showers tomorrow and even isolated snow showers still with us Thursday.
