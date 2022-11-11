This week, Georgia's 97th District elected Ruwa Romman to the state legislature, making her the first Muslim woman in Georgia's state House of Representatives. The 29-year-old will also be the first Palestinian elected to any public office in Georgia. She was born in Jordan, and came to the United States at the age of 7. Romman joined Ali Velshi on MSNBC to discuss what she believes propelled her to victory, and how she intends to advocate for constituents who are members of historically marginalized communities.Nov. 12, 2022.

