Arizona State

MSNBC

Election denier loses AZ Gov. race

NBC News projects Democrat Katie Hobbs wins Arizona’s race for governor, defeating Trump-endorsed candidate Kari Lake. It comes as Trump is expected to announce his 2024 bid for president on Tuesday. Meantime, the Jan. 6th committee is weighing further action after Trump failed to appear for his deposition. And former Vice President Pence speaks out about the Capitol riot.Nov. 15, 2022.
Arizona Secretary of State-Elect: “This Election is a rebuke against Trumpism”

NBC News projects Democrat Adrian Fontes is the winner of the Arizona Secretary of State race. He beat out Republican Mark Finchem, a prominent 2020 election denier and Trump supporter. Fontes, who previously served as the top elections official for Maricopa County, will succeed incumbent Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. Nov. 12, 2022.
The First Muslim Woman Elected to the GA State House Dishes on her Victory

This week, Georgia's 97th District elected Ruwa Romman to the state legislature, making her the first Muslim woman in Georgia's state House of Representatives. The 29-year-old will also be the first Palestinian elected to any public office in Georgia. She was born in Jordan, and came to the United States at the age of 7. Romman joined Ali Velshi on MSNBC to discuss what she believes propelled her to victory, and how she intends to advocate for constituents who are members of historically marginalized communities.Nov. 12, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE

