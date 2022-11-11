Read full article on original website
Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, NBC News projects
NBC News projects Democrat Katie Hobbs has won the Arizona race for governor, defeating Republican Kari Lake. Nov. 15, 2022.
Election denier loses AZ Gov. race
NBC News projects Democrat Katie Hobbs wins Arizona’s race for governor, defeating Trump-endorsed candidate Kari Lake. It comes as Trump is expected to announce his 2024 bid for president on Tuesday. Meantime, the Jan. 6th committee is weighing further action after Trump failed to appear for his deposition. And former Vice President Pence speaks out about the Capitol riot.Nov. 15, 2022.
Joe: If you were an election denier the voters came out and said no to you
Arizona Secretary of State-Elect: “This Election is a rebuke against Trumpism”
NBC News projects Democrat Adrian Fontes is the winner of the Arizona Secretary of State race. He beat out Republican Mark Finchem, a prominent 2020 election denier and Trump supporter. Fontes, who previously served as the top elections official for Maricopa County, will succeed incumbent Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. Nov. 12, 2022.
Michael Moore's new message for democrats
The First Muslim Woman Elected to the GA State House Dishes on her Victory
This week, Georgia's 97th District elected Ruwa Romman to the state legislature, making her the first Muslim woman in Georgia's state House of Representatives. The 29-year-old will also be the first Palestinian elected to any public office in Georgia. She was born in Jordan, and came to the United States at the age of 7. Romman joined Ali Velshi on MSNBC to discuss what she believes propelled her to victory, and how she intends to advocate for constituents who are members of historically marginalized communities.Nov. 12, 2022.
Every vote matters. Just ask Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.
Rachel Maddow emphasizes the importance of every vote cast with a look at the currently extremely close state election results in Pennsylvania, with the House currented tied in a 100-100 split, and one pending seat separated by only 14 votes.Nov. 15, 2022.
Jon Ralston: The Democratic machine in Nevada is unparalleled
These Polls Ain't Loyal: What the 2022 Midterms Mean for Black America
Trymaine Lee: So you just finished voting and I wonder who and what you were thinking about when you made your decision. Santreesia Rivers: Thinking about multiple people, my big momma, who raised her entire family here and historic Summerhill Community -- Lee: On the morning of November 8, Election...
