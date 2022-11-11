ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

By Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Macb4_0j7IuCe000

Nov 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (15) with the ball as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Rashad Fenton (21) defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

Oct 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) grabs his leg after an injury during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NASHVILLE, TN
Wyoming News

NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Nov 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) after he scores a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
DETROIT, MI
Wyoming News

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins

Nov 13, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) attempts to tackle Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
CLEVELAND, OH
Wyoming News

Bucs defense stifles Seahawks in NFL's Germany debut

Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held off a late rally to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 Sunday in Munich, the NFL's first game played in Germany. The NFC South-leading Bucs, who entered last in the league with 61 yards rushing per game, exceeded that by 100. Rachaad White rushed for a career-high 105 yards on 22 carries and Leonard Fournette added 57 yards and a TD on 14 attempts. ...
SEATTLE, WA
Wyoming News

Georgia No. 1 in AP Top 25 for ninth week; top 5 unchanged

The top five teams in the Associated Press Top 25 poll remained unchanged from last week, with Georgia still a dominant No. 1 choice. The Bulldogs received 62 of 63 votes in the latest poll released Sunday, with No. 2 Ohio State garnering the only other first-place vote. Defending champion Georgia sits atop the poll for the ninth time this season. The four top teams -- No. 3 Michigan and...
ATHENS, GA
Wyoming News

D'Onta Foreman, Panthers run all over Falcons

D'Onta Foreman ran for 130 yards and a touchdown and the Carolina Panthers avenged a loss sustained 11 days earlier by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on a rainy Thursday night in Charlotte, N.C. Panthers quarterback PJ Walker threw for 108 yards on 10-for-16 passing in a game that was close but didn't quite have the drama of Atlanta's overtime victory in the first matchup between the NFC South teams on Oct. 30. ...
ATLANTA, GA
Wyoming News

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (56) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
TAMPA, FL
Wyoming News

Titans rule out DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle) against Broncos

Tennessee Titans standout defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons will miss Sunday's game against the visiting Denver Broncos due to an ankle injury. Simmons, 25, missed practice all week. Simmons has 5.5 sacks in eight games this season and 19 in 49 career contests over four seasons. He was a Pro Bowl selection last season when he had a career-high 8.5 sacks. The Titans also ruled out linebackers Bud Dupree (hip) and...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wyoming News

Packers CB Eric Stokes likely done for season; LB De'Vondre Campbell out Sunday

Packers cornerback Eric Stokes is unlikely to suit up again this season, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday. Stokes was on crutches in the locker room following the loss to the Detroit Lions last week. He was carted off the field in the same game in which the Packers also lost linebacker Rashan Gary for the season to a torn ACL. Stokes is dealing with ankle and knee...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wyoming News

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) after a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wyoming News

Jim Polzin gives Packers a B grade against Cowboys

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers in their 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Offense: A- Aaron Rodgers looked like his old self, and he may have found a new favorite target in Christian Watson. The rookie wide receiver, who has teased his potential, finally put it all together during a 107-yard, three-touchdown performance. The Packers fed Aaron Jones a lot,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wyoming News

NFLPA president calls for ban on turf at six stadiums

If the NFL wants to assure safer playing conditions, it needs to require immediate changes to the turf at some stadiums and make other modifications, players association president JC Tretter said. Tretter, in a post on the NFLPA's website on Saturday, called on the league to ban the slit film playing surface, saying it has led to "statistically higher in-game injury rates" compared to all other surfaces for non-contact injuries and injuries to the lower extremities, such as ankles and feet. ...
Wyoming News

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray game-time decision vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be a game-time decision for this weekend's clash against the host Los Angeles Rams, coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Friday. Murray, who is nursing a hamstring injury, was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through and limited in Thursday's practice. Journeyman Colt McCoy or Trace McSorley would be in line to start if Murray is unable to play for the Cardinals (3-6). Murray, 25, has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,168 yards, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 359 yards and two scores. --Field Level Media
Wyoming News

Bills taking it by the hour with QB Josh Allen

Whether Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen plays this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings likely will be decided at the last minute. Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Allen is "hour-to-hour" with a right elbow injury. He has yet to participate in practice this week, including Friday, after sustaining the injury during the final drive of the Bills' 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. "We are in an...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
708K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy