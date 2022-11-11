NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tom Brady's Bucs Win vs. Seahawks Pushes Falcons Back in NFC South Standings
Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
Oct 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) grabs his leg after an injury during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Nov 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) after he scores a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins
Nov 13, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) attempts to tackle Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Bucs defense stifles Seahawks in NFL's Germany debut
Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held off a late rally to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 Sunday in Munich, the NFL's first game played in Germany. The NFC South-leading Bucs, who entered last in the league with 61 yards rushing per game, exceeded that by 100. Rachaad White rushed for a career-high 105 yards on 22 carries and Leonard Fournette added 57 yards and a TD on 14 attempts. ...
Georgia No. 1 in AP Top 25 for ninth week; top 5 unchanged
The top five teams in the Associated Press Top 25 poll remained unchanged from last week, with Georgia still a dominant No. 1 choice. The Bulldogs received 62 of 63 votes in the latest poll released Sunday, with No. 2 Ohio State garnering the only other first-place vote. Defending champion Georgia sits atop the poll for the ninth time this season. The four top teams -- No. 3 Michigan and...
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs out of thr pocket against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
D'Onta Foreman, Panthers run all over Falcons
D'Onta Foreman ran for 130 yards and a touchdown and the Carolina Panthers avenged a loss sustained 11 days earlier by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on a rainy Thursday night in Charlotte, N.C. Panthers quarterback PJ Walker threw for 108 yards on 10-for-16 passing in a game that was close but didn't quite have the drama of Atlanta's overtime victory in the first matchup between the NFC South teams on Oct. 30. ...
Instant analysis: Christian Watson rebounds with 3 TD catches as Packers tip Cowboys
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers improved to 4-6 with a 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Here are my quick thoughts on the game: What I liked The long-awaited breakout game for Christian Watson started off with back-to-back drops on the Packers’ opening possession. The rookie more...
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (56) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Cowboys Packers Football
Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard celebrates a long gain as Cowboys' Quinton Bohanna (98) and Micah Parsons stand nearby on Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay.
Titans rule out DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle) against Broncos
Tennessee Titans standout defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons will miss Sunday's game against the visiting Denver Broncos due to an ankle injury. Simmons, 25, missed practice all week. Simmons has 5.5 sacks in eight games this season and 19 in 49 career contests over four seasons. He was a Pro Bowl selection last season when he had a career-high 8.5 sacks. The Titans also ruled out linebackers Bud Dupree (hip) and...
Packers CB Eric Stokes likely done for season; LB De'Vondre Campbell out Sunday
Packers cornerback Eric Stokes is unlikely to suit up again this season, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday. Stokes was on crutches in the locker room following the loss to the Detroit Lions last week. He was carted off the field in the same game in which the Packers also lost linebacker Rashan Gary for the season to a torn ACL. Stokes is dealing with ankle and knee...
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) after a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws in the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Polzin gives Packers a B grade against Cowboys
Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers in their 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Offense: A- Aaron Rodgers looked like his old self, and he may have found a new favorite target in Christian Watson. The rookie wide receiver, who has teased his potential, finally put it all together during a 107-yard, three-touchdown performance. The Packers fed Aaron Jones a lot,...
NFLPA president calls for ban on turf at six stadiums
If the NFL wants to assure safer playing conditions, it needs to require immediate changes to the turf at some stadiums and make other modifications, players association president JC Tretter said. Tretter, in a post on the NFLPA's website on Saturday, called on the league to ban the slit film playing surface, saying it has led to "statistically higher in-game injury rates" compared to all other surfaces for non-contact injuries and injuries to the lower extremities, such as ankles and feet. ...
Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette scores against the Seattle Seahawks.
Leonard Fournette strides into the end zone for a touchdown in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray game-time decision vs. Rams
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be a game-time decision for this weekend's clash against the host Los Angeles Rams, coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Friday. Murray, who is nursing a hamstring injury, was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through and limited in Thursday's practice. Journeyman Colt McCoy or Trace McSorley would be in line to start if Murray is unable to play for the Cardinals (3-6). Murray, 25, has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,168 yards, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 359 yards and two scores. --Field Level Media
Bills taking it by the hour with QB Josh Allen
Whether Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen plays this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings likely will be decided at the last minute. Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Allen is "hour-to-hour" with a right elbow injury. He has yet to participate in practice this week, including Friday, after sustaining the injury during the final drive of the Bills' 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. "We are in an...
