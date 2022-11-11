A 62-year-old Nowata man was killed in a fatality incident Monday night at around 6pm on US-75 and CR. E.2200 approximately 5 feet outside of Bartlesville City Limits. OHP reports that a vehicle driven by Courtney Bowerman, 27, of Owasso, was going southbound on US-75 and that a pedestrian, Lawrence Woodward, 62, of Nowata was crossing road at CR. E. 2200 and was hit by Bowerman’s vehicle.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO