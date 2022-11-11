Read full article on original website
Fatal collision on US-75 under investigation
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating a fatal collision on Highway US-75 near Bartlesville on Monday evening. At around 6 p.m., Courtney Bowerman of Owasso, 27, was driving southbound when a pedestrian crossed the road in front of her car and was struck. OHP said the...
Nowata Man Killed in a Traffic Incident Near Bartlesville
A 62-year-old Nowata man was killed in a fatality incident Monday night at around 6pm on US-75 and CR. E.2200 approximately 5 feet outside of Bartlesville City Limits. OHP reports that a vehicle driven by Courtney Bowerman, 27, of Owasso, was going southbound on US-75 and that a pedestrian, Lawrence Woodward, 62, of Nowata was crossing road at CR. E. 2200 and was hit by Bowerman’s vehicle.
Man hit, killed by car while crossing street in Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A man was hit and killed by a car while crossing a street in Sand Springs Monday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 6 a.m., 44-year-old Clarence Bond Jr. was hit and killed by a person driving a Honda Civic. OHP said the...
City of Tulsa announces closures on South Peoria Avenue, South 57th West Avenue
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced two projects that affect traffic will begin on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. From Monday evening through early Tuesday morning, a fire hydrant is scheduled to be replaced at 4835 S. Peoria Ave, near East Skelly Drive and South Peoria Avenue. Lane...
Firefighters respond to kitchen fire at Tulsa apartments
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire at the building near 16th and South Main Street around 9 a.m. Firefighters said a resident left something cooking and the apartment caught on fire. No injuries were reported.
OHP: 25-Year-Old Killed In Tulsa County Crash
A 25-year-old man was killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 4:54 a.m. on US-64 at 157th East Avenue. The driver, Anthony Anson, 25, departed the roadway for an unknown reason, struck a stop...
Man injured following explosion at north Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said a man was injured in a house fire and explosion on north Phoenix Avenue. Fire Captain Jacob McDaniel said police officers were the first to respond after hearing a loud boom and seeing a plume of smoke. “There does appear...
57-Year-Old Killed In Broken Arrow Crash
A 57-year-old was killed in a crash involving two vehicles Thursday in Broken Arrow, according to authorities. Broken Arrow Police said the crash happened at around 7:49 p.m. when Patrick Ray, 57, was heading westbound on West Kenosha Street. Ray's vehicle collided with another vehicle that was turning left on...
Police: Tulsa man arrested after shooting suspected burglar
Around 3 a.m., officers say they were called to a home near 81st and Harvard for a possible shooting.
Child hit by car in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a child is in the hospital after she was hit by a car Thursday evening in north Tulsa. Officers were called to East 32nd Street North and North Garrison Avenue around 6 p.m., where they said an elementary-aged girl was hit by an elderly woman driving northbound on Garrison.
Fire in Foyil under investigation
FOYIL, Okla. — Firefighters responded to a large fire in Foyil. The fire was reported Friday morning near Third Street and Hwy 66. The Foyil Fire Department and Chelsea Fire Department worked to put out the fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There were no...
Grove demolishes Sapulpa 70-28, advances to second round of playoffs
GROVE, Okla. – Grove’s Emmanuel Crawford continued to tear up the record books scoring six touchdowns Friday night as the second-ranked Ridgerunners defeated eight-ranked Sapulpa 70-28 advancing to the second round of Class 5A playoffs. Grove will host Guthrie who defeated Elgin 17-0 at Ridgerunner Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. The one-two punch […]
Tulsa Fire mourns the unexpected loss of fire captain
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) released a statement Friday saying one of their own had died unexpectedly. Chief Michael Baker said in the statement they “lost a true hero and friend today. TFD is devastated by the unexpected death of Captain Josh Rutledge.”. No details...
First round of the high school football playoffs took place this past Friday - here were the movers and shakers:. Unfortunately Barnsdall, Pawhuska, Caney, KS and Collinsville all had their seasons come to a close with losses on Friday. However, Wesleyan Christian School won its first-round game at home against...
City Church Grocery Giveaway on November 15
It is time once again for the monthly grocery giveaway by City Church of Bartlesville. The giveway will be on Tuesday, November 15 from 5:30 t0 6:30 pm. Locations are the City Church main campus at 4222 Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville and Tri County Tech Business Development Center at 1225 Virginia Short Street in Pawhuska.
Pair changing tire on Wichita highway killed when intoxicated driver hit them, KHP says
Christian L. Evans, 20, of Elk City, and Emily M. Stein, 18, of Wichita, died.
Deer Knocks Man Off Motorcycle Near Inola
Despite warnings from traffic officials to be mindful of deer when traveling after dark or just before dawn breaks, collisions with them continue as more of the deer population comes out to feed during temperature changes. At approximately 11:00 pm on Monday night, a motorcycle driven by Barry Crawford, age...
Gilcrease Expressway tolling concerns west Tulsa residents
The Gilcrease Expressway is set to open up Monday, weather permitting, but it already has some residents in west Tulsa up in arms.
