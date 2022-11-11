ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fatal collision on US-75 under investigation

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating a fatal collision on Highway US-75 near Bartlesville on Monday evening. At around 6 p.m., Courtney Bowerman of Owasso, 27, was driving southbound when a pedestrian crossed the road in front of her car and was struck. OHP said the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Nowata Man Killed in a Traffic Incident Near Bartlesville

A 62-year-old Nowata man was killed in a fatality incident Monday night at around 6pm on US-75 and CR. E.2200 approximately 5 feet outside of Bartlesville City Limits. OHP reports that a vehicle driven by Courtney Bowerman, 27, of Owasso, was going southbound on US-75 and that a pedestrian, Lawrence Woodward, 62, of Nowata was crossing road at CR. E. 2200 and was hit by Bowerman’s vehicle.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Firefighters respond to kitchen fire at Tulsa apartments

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire at the building near 16th and South Main Street around 9 a.m. Firefighters said a resident left something cooking and the apartment caught on fire. No injuries were reported.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

57-Year-Old Killed In Broken Arrow Crash

A 57-year-old was killed in a crash involving two vehicles Thursday in Broken Arrow, according to authorities. Broken Arrow Police said the crash happened at around 7:49 p.m. when Patrick Ray, 57, was heading westbound on West Kenosha Street. Ray's vehicle collided with another vehicle that was turning left on...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Child hit by car in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a child is in the hospital after she was hit by a car Thursday evening in north Tulsa. Officers were called to East 32nd Street North and North Garrison Avenue around 6 p.m., where they said an elementary-aged girl was hit by an elderly woman driving northbound on Garrison.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fire in Foyil under investigation

FOYIL, Okla. — Firefighters responded to a large fire in Foyil. The fire was reported Friday morning near Third Street and Hwy 66. The Foyil Fire Department and Chelsea Fire Department worked to put out the fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There were no...
FOYIL, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Sports » Latest News

First round of the high school football playoffs took place this past Friday - here were the movers and shakers:. Unfortunately Barnsdall, Pawhuska, Caney, KS and Collinsville all had their seasons come to a close with losses on Friday. However, Wesleyan Christian School won its first-round game at home against...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

City Church Grocery Giveaway on November 15

It is time once again for the monthly grocery giveaway by City Church of Bartlesville. The giveway will be on Tuesday, November 15 from 5:30 t0 6:30 pm. Locations are the City Church main campus at 4222 Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville and Tri County Tech Business Development Center at 1225 Virginia Short Street in Pawhuska.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Deer Knocks Man Off Motorcycle Near Inola

Despite warnings from traffic officials to be mindful of deer when traveling after dark or just before dawn breaks, collisions with them continue as more of the deer population comes out to feed during temperature changes. At approximately 11:00 pm on Monday night, a motorcycle driven by Barry Crawford, age...
INOLA, OK

