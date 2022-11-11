ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
1240 WJIM

Remember When Michigan Had Jukeboxes in Restaurants?

The Fonz whacks a jukebox with his fist and it magically begins playing a Rock 'n Roll record. For decades teens would put in some loose change and a jukebox would magically play whatever song they choose. The jukebox has been around ever since 1889, when 44-year-old Louis Glass created...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

How Many Payphones Are Left in Michigan?

With the influx of cell phones, payphones are now deemed unnecessary...or are they?. We tend to believe our cell phones will always work at our beck and call – but if you've been a longtime cell phone owner, you know that ain't the case. There have been times when someone had an emergency or had to desperately reach someone and then: dang it! My phone is dead! So whaddaya do? Look for a payphone. There are still some of 'em floating throughout Michigan ya know, and yeah, a lot of them still work.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Were Number One! Michigan Is Now The Worst State For Potholes

You've probably always thought Michigan had the worst potholes in America but now thanks to a study done by insurance company Quote Wizard you have proof. Michigan.gov says Potholes are created when snow and ice melt as part of Michigan's seasonal freeze-thaw cycles. When moisture seeps into the pavement and freezes, it causes the ground to expand and push the pavement up creating a gap.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?

Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

At Least 5 Holiday Movies That Are Set or Filmed in Michigan

As we move into the holiday season, you might be busting out your holiday decor and dusting off the old holiday classic movies. My personal go-to that I MUST watch every year is Elf. Will Ferrell as a 6'3 man who thinks he's an elf wandering the streets of New York City while spreading holiday cheer? How could I resist?
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

4 Michigan Cities Have Same Names, Including 1 In Genesee County

When Michigan was initially settled, people had free reign to make city names however they wanted. Keep in mind, the Internet didn't exist, of course. People couldn't tell if another city or village had the same name. And that's how Michigan has so many "twin name" cities & villages. Here, you'll see five of them, including one right here in Genesee County and another just to our north in Tuscola County.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
1240 WJIM

Top Ten States Michiganders Regretted Moving To

How many friends or family members do you know that have moved out of Michigan, and regretted their move? I know a good handful...the grass is NOT always greener somewhere else. There are things to dislike no matter where you go. Yup - once they move away, it may take...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Portable Generators Being Recalled Due to Serious Injuries

I've always wanted to own a generator just in case my wife and I lose power due to a major storm in the Greater Lansing area. About several years ago, we had a major ice storm in Michigan that knocked out power to thousands of homes all across Michigan, and yes I was part of that mess.
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wjimam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy