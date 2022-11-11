Read full article on original website
Remember When Michigan Had Jukeboxes in Restaurants?
The Fonz whacks a jukebox with his fist and it magically begins playing a Rock 'n Roll record. For decades teens would put in some loose change and a jukebox would magically play whatever song they choose. The jukebox has been around ever since 1889, when 44-year-old Louis Glass created...
How Many Payphones Are Left in Michigan?
With the influx of cell phones, payphones are now deemed unnecessary...or are they?. We tend to believe our cell phones will always work at our beck and call – but if you've been a longtime cell phone owner, you know that ain't the case. There have been times when someone had an emergency or had to desperately reach someone and then: dang it! My phone is dead! So whaddaya do? Look for a payphone. There are still some of 'em floating throughout Michigan ya know, and yeah, a lot of them still work.
Were Number One! Michigan Is Now The Worst State For Potholes
You've probably always thought Michigan had the worst potholes in America but now thanks to a study done by insurance company Quote Wizard you have proof. Michigan.gov says Potholes are created when snow and ice melt as part of Michigan's seasonal freeze-thaw cycles. When moisture seeps into the pavement and freezes, it causes the ground to expand and push the pavement up creating a gap.
How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?
Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
At Least 5 Holiday Movies That Are Set or Filmed in Michigan
As we move into the holiday season, you might be busting out your holiday decor and dusting off the old holiday classic movies. My personal go-to that I MUST watch every year is Elf. Will Ferrell as a 6'3 man who thinks he's an elf wandering the streets of New York City while spreading holiday cheer? How could I resist?
Did You Know: There’s a Web App Detailing Every Historical Marker Across Michigan?
One of my favorite things to do now that I'm once again living in the Mitten is to play tourist. After living in states like Nebraska and Missouri for the last seven years and exploring my new surroundings out there, I realized I never fully took advantage of what was already in my own backyard!
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
4 Michigan Cities Have Same Names, Including 1 In Genesee County
When Michigan was initially settled, people had free reign to make city names however they wanted. Keep in mind, the Internet didn't exist, of course. People couldn't tell if another city or village had the same name. And that's how Michigan has so many "twin name" cities & villages. Here, you'll see five of them, including one right here in Genesee County and another just to our north in Tuscola County.
Michigan’s 5 Oldest Towns Are Loaded With Amazing History
The other day I stumbled onto some cool facts about the history of Grand Rapids and how much it's changed since the early 1800s. At the bottom of this article, I share some really cool historic pics of Grand Rapids that take you back in time. While looking into the...
Top Ten States Michiganders Regretted Moving To
How many friends or family members do you know that have moved out of Michigan, and regretted their move? I know a good handful...the grass is NOT always greener somewhere else. There are things to dislike no matter where you go. Yup - once they move away, it may take...
Purrrfect Ending: Fruitport Family Has Cat Back After Taken By Delivery Driver
Delivery drivers dropping things off at our house is such a common occurrence that we don't even think twice about it. We have packages dropped off from Fed Ex, UPS, and all the Amazon boxes that show up at my front door thanks to my wife Lindsey. Heck, even my...
Are You Allowed to Spy on Your Babysitter With A Nanny Cam in Michigan?
As a parent, your natural instinct is to protect and love your child or children. You may have every security precaution known to man in your home to protect your loved ones. You might even have a nanny cam in your home. Do you remember the Michigan family that had...
9 Things Michiganders Have To Explain to Out of State Visitors
Michigan is a unique state with many of its own traditions and names for things we have to explain when someone from out of state pays us a visit. 9 Things Michiganders Have to Explain to Out-of-State Visitors. There are a lot of things Michiganders have to explain to family,...
A Message To Michigan Drivers As Winter Driving Starts Again
The first real snowfall for much of the lower peninsula is in the forecast for this weekend, meaning winter driving will once again play a significant role in whether or not you get to your destination safely. Michigan Winter Rule #1 is to SLOW DOWN. It doesn't matter if you're...
Michigan Grinch: Complaints Won’t Dim The Lights On This Christmas Display
It might only be November, but many Michiganders are already getting into the holiday spirit by listening to Christmas music and planning out what they're going to put up for decorations. One Michigan house is known for having amazing seasonal yard displays, but recently a couple of grinches have tried...
Have You Tried Michigan’s OTHER Signature Drink?
When you ask people what the signature drink of Michigan is, you're likely to get one of three answers... But what if I told you there was a frozen drink option that is not only amazing, but seemingly impossible to find on the west side of the state? It's called:
Michigan Residents Were the First to Survive Going Over Niagara Falls
If you ever have had the chance to visit Niagara Falls, you realized how majestic they are. The thought of going over those falls is almost unimaginable. Going over the falls and surviving would be a real shocker. Surprisingly, two of the first people to go over Niagara Falls and survive have both come from the state of Michigan.
Michigan’s ‘Water Winter Wonderland’ Tags Are Subtle Tribute To Civil Rights Hero
I recently made it official and turned myself into an official Michigander. Got my new bank account up here, got my new driver's license, and even voted in the Midterm Elections. But strangely enough, the most exciting thing for me, was changing the tag on my truck - Getting rid...
Who Was the First to Perform at These Popular Michigan Venues?
Depending on where you live in Michigan, you're probably within driving distance of great live music. We decided to look into 10 popular venues throughout the state and find out who had the honor of being the first to usher in a long, rich history of music. From 1929 to...
Portable Generators Being Recalled Due to Serious Injuries
I've always wanted to own a generator just in case my wife and I lose power due to a major storm in the Greater Lansing area. About several years ago, we had a major ice storm in Michigan that knocked out power to thousands of homes all across Michigan, and yes I was part of that mess.
