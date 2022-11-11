Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Crypto.com CEO Explains Huge $347,000,000 Ethereum (ETH) Transfer Amid Bid for Reserve Transparency
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek has addressed a huge transfer of Ethereum (ETH) from the exchange’s wallet that was noticed by on-chain sleuths. According to Etherscan data, about 285,000 ETH worth over $347 million was sent from Crypto.com’s wallet address to Gate.io, another crypto exchange, before being sent back.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto.com CEO Clarifies Over Liquidity Rumors in AMA Session
Kris gave his word that the firm’s financials are solid and that it faces no dangers. Consumers’ token holdings were backed by reserves at the exchange as per the CEO. After the demise of FTX, rumors of instability at Singapore’s Crypto.com exchange have increased. The value of its native currency, Cronos, has fallen as a result of this uncertainty. However, the company’s CEO has publicly addressed investor concerns.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto.com CEO Claims Clean of $1B Stablecoins to FTX
FTX received like $1 Billion in stablecoins previously from Crypto.com. Crypto.com CEO claims to have retrieved all of the $1 Billion. CEO further claims ETH sent to Gate.io was indeed an accident. A really tough time for the crypto exchanges all over the world. With numerous customers withdrawing their assets,...
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto.com Unknowingly Sent 320k ETH to Rival Exchange Gate.io
Crypto.com sent funds equivalent to around 80% of its total ETH reserves. Crypto.com published its proof of reserves on November 12. Following the major cryptocurrency exchange FTX’s insolvency, another centralized crypto exchange Crypto.com revealed that unknowingly it had transferred 320,000 ETH, or about $400 million at the time, to a public address that is registered at a rival exchange.
thenewscrypto.com
AAX Exchange Clarifies Withdrawal Halt Due to System Upgrade
Some others were worried that the exchange would go the way of FTX and BlockFi. AAX vice president Ben Caselin acknowledged the upgrade’s inconvenient timing. AAX, a cryptocurrency exchange located in Hong Kong, has denied reports that its recent suspension of withdrawals on the platform is related to the continuing repercussions of FTX’s collapse.
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report
Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
dailycoin.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Billy Markus Declares He Created Bitcoin (BTC)
Billy Markus, a.k.a Shibetoshi Nakamoto, had enough of questions about Shiba Inu (SHIB) and took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the popular memecoin. Contrary to what his name might imply, the developer that programmed Dogecoin (DOGE) in less than two hours back in 2013 has “nothing to do with Shiba Inu and never did.”
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
decrypt.co
SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet
The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows. In the past 24 hours, Alameda Research has moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into a wallet where the now-bankrupt trading desk has amassed $89 million worth of assets, according to on-chain data.
Motley Fool
The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
thenewscrypto.com
Kraken Exchange CSO Claims Team Identified FTX Hacker
The Kraken staff was able to identify him with the help of their KYC. The FTX “Hacker” had recently used Kraken to fill his TRX wallet. In response to Mario Nawfal’s tweets, Kraken Exchange’s Chief Security Officer Nick Percoco tweeted that the Kraken team has identified the individual responsible for the FTX hacking. Since the hacker dumped the stolen money on the Kraken exchange, the Kraken staff was able to identify him with the help of their KYC (Know Your Customer) procedure.
thecoinrise.com
El Salvador does not keep its Bitcoin holdings on FTX: Changpeng Zhao
According to reports, the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has dispelled the claims that his government has its bitcoin storage on the exchange FTX. The recent development comes from the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, who stated that he had a talk with the president about the issue. Does...
u.today
Ripple Lawsuit: VC Firm Makes Strong Case Why XRP Should Not Be Considered Security
dailyhodl.com
Over $250,000,000 in Bitcoin Withdrawn From FTX, but One Group of Investors Isn’t Touching Their BTC: Glassnode
Blockchain metrics platform Glassnode says that FTX witnessed a massive Bitcoin (BTC) outflow amid news of liquidity challenges at the crypto exchange. Glassnode says that approximately 14,500 Bitcoin left FTX at the height of the panic caused by information filtering out that the crypto exchange was on the cusp of insolvency.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Pop As Binance CEO Announces Industry Recovery Fund
An announcement from Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has triggered an immediate rise in the price of Bitcoin and the overall crypto markets. Zhao says he’s forming an “industry recovery fund” to support companies and projects that are struggling with liquidity in the aftermath of the collapse of FTX.
After Binance says saving FTX is ‘beyond our control,’ what’s next for SBF—and crypto as a whole?
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried could be forced to consider bankruptcy for the troubled crypto exchange after Binance backed out of a deal to acquire the company. Barely a day after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said his company wanted to buy competing crypto exchange FTX, the deal is off. The Wall...
crypto-academy.org
Coinbase Temporarily Down as Users Try to Cash Out
Coinbase, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, is currently down and experiencing network issues. While connectivity issues have happened in the past, today’s problems spark more debates given the recent events that have happened in the crypto market. First and foremost, the tensions between two other...
