NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews has a day he will never forget
Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews had a Thursday unlike any other. The starting left tackle for the Falcons was in North Carolina for Atlanta’s Thursday night game against the Carolina Panthers. When he woke up on Thursday morning at the team’s hotel, he checked his phone like we all do upon waking up.
D'Onta Foreman, Panthers run all over Falcons
D'Onta Foreman ran for 130 yards and a touchdown and the Carolina Panthers avenged a loss sustained 11 days earlier by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on a rainy Thursday night in Charlotte, N.C.
Packers CB Eric Stokes likely done for season; LB De'Vondre Campbell out Sunday
Packers cornerback Eric Stokes is unlikely to suit up again this season, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray game-time decision vs. Rams
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be a game-time decision for this weekend's clash against the host Los Angeles Rams, coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Friday.
Jim Polzin gives Packers a B grade against Cowboys
The must-win description gets used too much in sports, but this one was about as close as it gets.
Bucs defense stifles Seahawks in NFL's Germany debut
Instant analysis: Christian Watson rebounds with 3 TD catches as Packers tip Cowboys
The rookie had two earlier drops during Green Bay's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas at Lambeau Field.
Lions storm back to beat Bears for second straight division win
Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard plunge for the go-ahead score as the Detroit Lions rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the host Chicago Bears 31-30 on Sunday.
Steelers' T.J. Watt to play Sunday against Saints
Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt said he will play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after missing seven games with a torn pectoral muscle.
Here's how Brady fared in Bucs' Week 10 win over Seahawks
It wasn’t perfect, but Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back to .500. The Bucs traveled across the pond for the first NFL game in Germany, and they’ll return home at 5-5 after a 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. After executing a perfect game-winning drive...
