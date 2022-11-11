ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

By Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17zupL_0j7IhhmK00

Nov 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (15) with the ball as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Rashad Fenton (21) defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Rogersville Review

Georgia No. 1 in AP Top 25 for ninth week; top 5 unchanged

The top five teams in the Associated Press Top 25 poll remained unchanged from last week, with Georgia still a dominant No. 1 choice. The Bulldogs received 62 of 63 votes in the latest poll released Sunday, with No. 2 Ohio State garnering the only other first-place vote. Defending champion Georgia sits atop the poll for the ninth time this season. The four top teams -- No. 3 Michigan and...
ATHENS, GA
The Rogersville Review

D'Onta Foreman, Panthers run all over Falcons

D'Onta Foreman ran for 130 yards and a touchdown and the Carolina Panthers avenged a loss sustained 11 days earlier by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on a rainy Thursday night in Charlotte, N.C. Panthers quarterback PJ Walker threw for 108 yards on 10-for-16 passing in a game that was close but didn't quite have the drama of Atlanta's overtime victory in the first matchup between the NFC South teams on Oct. 30. ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Rogersville Review

Bucs defense stifles Seahawks in NFL's Germany debut

Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held off a late rally to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 Sunday in Munich, the NFL's first game played in Germany. The NFC South-leading Bucs, who entered last in the league with 61 yards rushing per game, exceeded that by 100. Rachaad White rushed for a career-high 105 yards on 22 carries and Leonard Fournette added 57 yards and a TD on 14 attempts. ...
TAMPA, FL
SB Nation

Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews has a day he will never forget

Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews had a Thursday unlike any other. The starting left tackle for the Falcons was in North Carolina for Atlanta’s Thursday night game against the Carolina Panthers. When he woke up on Thursday morning at the team’s hotel, he checked his phone like we all do upon waking up.
ATLANTA, GA
The Rogersville Review

Jim Polzin gives Packers a B grade against Cowboys

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers in their 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Offense: A- Aaron Rodgers looked like his old self, and he may have found a new favorite target in Christian Watson. The rookie wide receiver, who has teased his potential, finally put it all together during a 107-yard, three-touchdown performance. The Packers fed Aaron Jones a lot,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Rogersville Review

Bills taking it by the hour with QB Josh Allen

Whether Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen plays this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings likely will be decided at the last minute. Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Allen is "hour-to-hour" with a right elbow injury. He has yet to participate in practice this week, including Friday, after sustaining the injury during the final drive of the Bills' 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. "We are in an...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Rogersville Review

Dolphins power past Browns to extend winning streak

Jeff Wilson led a potent rushing attack with 119 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries as the host Miami Dolphins crushed the Cleveland Browns 39-17 on Sunday afternoon at Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins (7-3) head into their bye week on a four-game winning streak after shutting down one of the NFL's best running games. The Browns (3-6) finished with 112 yards on the ground, but most of that...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Rogersville Review

Steelers' T.J. Watt to play Sunday against Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt said he will play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after missing seven games with a torn pectoral muscle. The team opened the 21-day practice window on Watt on Oct. 26, designating him for return from injured reserve. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Watt told reporters he didn't expect to be on a snap count for the Steelers (2-6). Watt, 28,...
NBC Sports

Here’s how Brady fared in Bucs’ Week 10 win over Seahawks

It wasn’t perfect, but Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back to .500. The Bucs traveled across the pond for the first NFL game in Germany, and they’ll return home at 5-5 after a 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. After executing a perfect game-winning drive...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 10 vs. Tampa Bay

Welcome to Game 10 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday as the Seahawks take on Tampa Bay in Munich, Germany. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks play the Cardinals in Arizona.
SEATTLE, WA
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy