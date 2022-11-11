NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
Georgia No. 1 in AP Top 25 for ninth week; top 5 unchanged
The top five teams in the Associated Press Top 25 poll remained unchanged from last week, with Georgia still a dominant No. 1 choice. The Bulldogs received 62 of 63 votes in the latest poll released Sunday, with No. 2 Ohio State garnering the only other first-place vote. Defending champion Georgia sits atop the poll for the ninth time this season. The four top teams -- No. 3 Michigan and...
Tom Brady's Bucs Win vs. Seahawks Pushes Falcons Back in NFC South Standings
Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) runs off the field at half-time against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Nov 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) after he scores a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
D'Onta Foreman, Panthers run all over Falcons
D'Onta Foreman ran for 130 yards and a touchdown and the Carolina Panthers avenged a loss sustained 11 days earlier by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on a rainy Thursday night in Charlotte, N.C. Panthers quarterback PJ Walker threw for 108 yards on 10-for-16 passing in a game that was close but didn't quite have the drama of Atlanta's overtime victory in the first matchup between the NFC South teams on Oct. 30. ...
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs out of thr pocket against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Bucs defense stifles Seahawks in NFL's Germany debut
Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held off a late rally to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 Sunday in Munich, the NFL's first game played in Germany. The NFC South-leading Bucs, who entered last in the league with 61 yards rushing per game, exceeded that by 100. Rachaad White rushed for a career-high 105 yards on 22 carries and Leonard Fournette added 57 yards and a TD on 14 attempts. ...
SB Nation
Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews has a day he will never forget
Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews had a Thursday unlike any other. The starting left tackle for the Falcons was in North Carolina for Atlanta’s Thursday night game against the Carolina Panthers. When he woke up on Thursday morning at the team’s hotel, he checked his phone like we all do upon waking up.
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (56) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Instant analysis: Christian Watson rebounds with 3 TD catches as Packers tip Cowboys
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers improved to 4-6 with a 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Here are my quick thoughts on the game: What I liked The long-awaited breakout game for Christian Watson started off with back-to-back drops on the Packers’ opening possession. The rookie more...
Ravens Have Chance to Run Table in Second Half of Season
The Ravens will likely be favored in their final, eight games of the 2022 season. Here's a breakdown and outlook for those remaining games.
Jim Polzin gives Packers a B grade against Cowboys
Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers in their 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Offense: A- Aaron Rodgers looked like his old self, and he may have found a new favorite target in Christian Watson. The rookie wide receiver, who has teased his potential, finally put it all together during a 107-yard, three-touchdown performance. The Packers fed Aaron Jones a lot,...
Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette scores against the Seattle Seahawks.
Leonard Fournette strides into the end zone for a touchdown in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany.
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws in the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Cowboys Packers Football
Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph strips the ball away from Packers running back Aaron Jones after a long gain during overtime on Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay. Jones recovered his own fumble.
Bills taking it by the hour with QB Josh Allen
Whether Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen plays this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings likely will be decided at the last minute. Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Allen is "hour-to-hour" with a right elbow injury. He has yet to participate in practice this week, including Friday, after sustaining the injury during the final drive of the Bills' 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. "We are in an...
Dolphins power past Browns to extend winning streak
Jeff Wilson led a potent rushing attack with 119 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries as the host Miami Dolphins crushed the Cleveland Browns 39-17 on Sunday afternoon at Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins (7-3) head into their bye week on a four-game winning streak after shutting down one of the NFL's best running games. The Browns (3-6) finished with 112 yards on the ground, but most of that...
Steelers' T.J. Watt to play Sunday against Saints
Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt said he will play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after missing seven games with a torn pectoral muscle. The team opened the 21-day practice window on Watt on Oct. 26, designating him for return from injured reserve. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Watt told reporters he didn't expect to be on a snap count for the Steelers (2-6). Watt, 28,...
NBC Sports
Here’s how Brady fared in Bucs’ Week 10 win over Seahawks
It wasn’t perfect, but Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back to .500. The Bucs traveled across the pond for the first NFL game in Germany, and they’ll return home at 5-5 after a 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. After executing a perfect game-winning drive...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 10 vs. Tampa Bay
Welcome to Game 10 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday as the Seahawks take on Tampa Bay in Munich, Germany. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks play the Cardinals in Arizona.
