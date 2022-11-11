Read full article on original website
Antonio Conte: Harry Kane heading to World Cup in best physical and mental condition
Antonio Conte thinks Harry Kane is heading to the World Cup in the "best physical and mental condition" despite his domestic workload with Tottenham. Kane played the full 90 minutes and scored on his final Spurs appearance before the break for the Qatar tournament in a 4-3 win over Leeds.
Billie Jean King Cup: Belinda Bencic and Jil Teichmann see Switzerland beat Australia and win title for first time
Belinda Bencic beat Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic on Sunday to secure a first Billie Jean King Cup title for Switzerland. Tomljanovic lost to Bencic in straight sets in the second match of the finals at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow. Bencic took the victory 6-2 6-1 leaving Switzerland with a 2-0...
England win T20 World Cup: What next for double world champion white-ball side? Does greatness beckon?
Sporting triumph tends to invite reflection. Where did it all begin? What happened to enable this moment to arrive? Who were the architects of the success?. England's T20 World Cup win has been no different. Ben Stokes stands tall in another World Cup final to complete redemption. Player ratings: England's...
Rugby League World Cup
Rugby League World Cup: Stephen Crichton stuns England and sends Samoa into historic first final. Stephen Crichton’s golden-point drop goal saw Samoa stun England and reach a historic first Rugby League World Cup final with a 27-26 win in Saturday’s semi-final the Emirates Stadium. Samoa stood on the...
T20 World Cup: Former captain Eoin Morgan hails 'excellent' England after victory over Pakistan
Former England captain Eoin Morgan believes the country can go down as one of the great limited-overs sides in history after their dramatic T20 World Cup victory in Melbourne. England chased down 138 to claim a nail-biting five-wicket victory at the MCG, with player-of-the-match Sam Curran taking 3-12 before an unbeaten half-century from Ben Stokes saw them home with an over to spare.
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows wants to back Alejandro Garnacho to score in a Manchester United win
As the curtain temporarily comes down on the Premier League, Jones Knows takes to the prediction chair and thinks Alejandro Garnacho can star for Man Utd at Fulham. Brighton vs Aston Villa, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports. Stream this game with a NOW pass | Get Sky Sports. Assessing...
Chris Billam-Smith returns to Bournemouth for 'the last step before a world title', plus Dan Azeez vs Rocky Fielding live on Sky Sports
Local hero Chris Billam-Smith is returning to box at the Bournemouth International Centre, live on Sky Sports on December 17. The Bournemouth cruiserweight will take on dangerous Kosovan Armend Xhoxhaj. Billam-Smith is coming off one of the best fights of the year, when he defended the European and Commonwealth cruiserweight...
T20 World Cup: Five moments that secured England's triumph
England’s five-wicket victory over Pakistan at the MCG enables them to lay claim to the title of undisputed kings in international white-ball cricket. Already holders of the 50-over World Cup trophy that Eoin Morgan's men clinched at Lord's in such dramatic fashion three years ago, England have now added the championship of the shorter format.
Cristiano Ronaldo interview: The key issues from Manchester United forward's criticism of Erik ten Hag and the club
Why has Cristiano Ronaldo spoken out now and what will his headline-grabbing interview mean for his future at Manchester United? We tackle the big talking points... There is something ironic about the timing of Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan, given the news about the 37-year-old's disgruntlements came just a matter of hours after Manchester United's new young star Alejandro Garnacho had announced himself in the Premier League with a wonderful last-minute winner at Fulham.
Natasha Jonas should be next if Katie Taylor wants 'a legacy fight' and 'biggest fight possible'
Next year could be even bigger for Natasha Jonas. The Liverpudlian beat Marie-Eve Dicaire on Saturday night in Manchester to add the IBF super-welterweight championship to the WBO and WBC titles she'd already unified this year. Jonas stunned Dicaire with her speed and punch power but the Canadian still put...
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United taking legal advice before responding to the Portuguese player's shock interview
Manchester United will have legal advice before they decide how to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo’s bombshell interview. Ronaldo's interview with TalkTV, published by The Sun on Sunday evening, saw the 37-year-old criticise the club and manager Erik ten Hag, who the player says he has "no respect" for. Ronaldo:...
England beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup at MCG as Ben Stokes stars yet again in a final
Ben Stokes starred in a final once again as England became dual white-ball world champions after overcoming Pakistan by five wickets to win the T20 World Cup at the MCG. Jos Buttler's side added the T20 trophy to the 50-over silverware they had lifted in dramatic style at Lord's in 2019 and are now the first men's team to hold both titles simultaneously.
Wales Women 1-1 Finland Women: Carrie Jones' opener cancelled out in Spain
Wales shared the spoils with Finland as the sides played out a 1-1 draw in their international friendly in Spain. Carrie Jones fired Wales ahead in the first half but Eveliina Summanen levelled from a controversial penalty in the 68th minute. Gemma Grainger's team had narrowly missed out on World...
Football fans will have to pay £12 for a beer at World Cup in Qatar
Football fans will have to stump up nearly £12 for a beer at the World Cup – despite pre-tournament promises by organisers to keep prices modest. There will also be a limit of four drinks per order amid fears that some supporters could binge drink to excess. Alcohol...
World Cup 2022: Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester City dominate squads in Qatar
A tournament-topping 163 English-based players will be representing their nations at the World Cup in Qatar - but which domestic teams dominate and which nations have the most experience?. The English tally represents one-fifth of World Cup squads and is 77 more than any other country, with 86 players from...
Ben Stokes, 'one of England's greats', stands tall in another World Cup final to complete redemption story from 2016
Ben Stokes and World Cup finals. Put them together and you always get a storyline. It was a gut-wrenching tale for Stokes in Kolkata six years ago when Carlos Brathwaite pounded him for four successive sixes to win the T20 World Cup for West Indies and leave the England man in tears.
Women's Rugby League World Cup: Australia cruise into final after dominant 82-0 win over Papua New Guinea
Australia entered the first semi-final of the night as favourites and after they withstood the pressure from the Papua New Guinea pack, it was evident why. Isabelle Kelly ran riot down the left-hand edge, scoring a hat-trick of tries within the first 38 minutes as the PNG defence struggled with the pace of the Jillaroos.
Rugby League World Cup: Shaun Wane laments lack of England composure | Matt Parish salutes 'incredible' Samoa effort
The host nation bowed out of the tournament at the semi-final stage with a 27-26 defeat to the Samoans in a pulsating clash which was decided by a drop goal from Stephen Crichton in golden-point extra time. England had trailed 20-12 in the second half before hauling their way back...
Women's Rugby League World Cup: Professionalism is the future says Jodie Cunningham as England inspire next generation
The emotion was raw among the England side as their dreams of finally reaching a World Cup final were ended in a bruising 20-6 defeat by an all-too-familiar foe, the Kiwi Ferns' strength and power just too much for England. The Ferns and the Jillaroos benefit from playing in professional...
T20 World Cup: England player ratings after becoming double world champions
Jos Buttler - 9 Six matches, 225 runs @ 45.00, HS 80no, SR 144.23, two fifties; nine dismissals. Replacing England's greatest white-ball captain, Eoin Morgan, was never going to be straightforward but less than six months in and Buttler has guided his side to a world title. After the early setback against Ireland and the washout against Australia, there was no margin for error, and he has marshalled the team brilliantly. Perhaps the clearest example of tactical nous came in the final as he got his plans spot on, both in terms of field settings and bowling rotations to keep Pakistan to a chaseable total.
