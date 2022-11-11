Why has Cristiano Ronaldo spoken out now and what will his headline-grabbing interview mean for his future at Manchester United? We tackle the big talking points... There is something ironic about the timing of Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan, given the news about the 37-year-old's disgruntlements came just a matter of hours after Manchester United's new young star Alejandro Garnacho had announced himself in the Premier League with a wonderful last-minute winner at Fulham.

1 DAY AGO