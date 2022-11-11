ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rugby League World Cup

Rugby League World Cup: Stephen Crichton stuns England and sends Samoa into historic first final. Stephen Crichton’s golden-point drop goal saw Samoa stun England and reach a historic first Rugby League World Cup final with a 27-26 win in Saturday’s semi-final the Emirates Stadium. Samoa stood on the...
T20 World Cup: Former captain Eoin Morgan hails 'excellent' England after victory over Pakistan

Former England captain Eoin Morgan believes the country can go down as one of the great limited-overs sides in history after their dramatic T20 World Cup victory in Melbourne. England chased down 138 to claim a nail-biting five-wicket victory at the MCG, with player-of-the-match Sam Curran taking 3-12 before an unbeaten half-century from Ben Stokes saw them home with an over to spare.
T20 World Cup: Five moments that secured England's triumph

England’s five-wicket victory over Pakistan at the MCG enables them to lay claim to the title of undisputed kings in international white-ball cricket. Already holders of the 50-over World Cup trophy that Eoin Morgan's men clinched at Lord's in such dramatic fashion three years ago, England have now added the championship of the shorter format.
Cristiano Ronaldo interview: The key issues from Manchester United forward's criticism of Erik ten Hag and the club

Why has Cristiano Ronaldo spoken out now and what will his headline-grabbing interview mean for his future at Manchester United? We tackle the big talking points... There is something ironic about the timing of Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan, given the news about the 37-year-old's disgruntlements came just a matter of hours after Manchester United's new young star Alejandro Garnacho had announced himself in the Premier League with a wonderful last-minute winner at Fulham.
England beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup at MCG as Ben Stokes stars yet again in a final

Ben Stokes starred in a final once again as England became dual white-ball world champions after overcoming Pakistan by five wickets to win the T20 World Cup at the MCG. Jos Buttler's side added the T20 trophy to the 50-over silverware they had lifted in dramatic style at Lord's in 2019 and are now the first men's team to hold both titles simultaneously.
Wales Women 1-1 Finland Women: Carrie Jones' opener cancelled out in Spain

Wales shared the spoils with Finland as the sides played out a 1-1 draw in their international friendly in Spain. Carrie Jones fired Wales ahead in the first half but Eveliina Summanen levelled from a controversial penalty in the 68th minute. Gemma Grainger's team had narrowly missed out on World...
World Cup 2022: Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester City dominate squads in Qatar

A tournament-topping 163 English-based players will be representing their nations at the World Cup in Qatar - but which domestic teams dominate and which nations have the most experience?. The English tally represents one-fifth of World Cup squads and is 77 more than any other country, with 86 players from...
T20 World Cup: England player ratings after becoming double world champions

Jos Buttler - 9 Six matches, 225 runs @ 45.00, HS 80no, SR 144.23, two fifties; nine dismissals. Replacing England's greatest white-ball captain, Eoin Morgan, was never going to be straightforward but less than six months in and Buttler has guided his side to a world title. After the early setback against Ireland and the washout against Australia, there was no margin for error, and he has marshalled the team brilliantly. Perhaps the clearest example of tactical nous came in the final as he got his plans spot on, both in terms of field settings and bowling rotations to keep Pakistan to a chaseable total.

