P3 Celebrates Achievements At Stakeholder Reception

CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway Progress Partnership (P3) celebrated Pickaway County’s successes and achievements at the stakeholder reception Thursday evening, and gave a taste of what is to come.

P3 is the economic development agent for Pickaway County and its municipalities. Ryan Scribner, P3 economic development director, gave some remarks and thanked the local partners that work with P3 including those entities that provide funding, insight and facilitate the kind of work they do.

Scribner shared P3’s mission calling it a three legged stool of business retention and expansion, community development, and marketing and attraction of new business.

“Marketing and attraction is what most people think economic development is, finding some company that isn’t here and getting them to locate here,” he said. “It’s a big and important part of what we do but it’s really only a third of what we spend our time on. Nonetheless w’ere having a lot of success there right now. It’s no secret what’s happening in the northern part of the county with the giant monstrosities of warehouses popping out of the ground. That growth isn’t something they’re chasing but rather something we’re trying to manage.”

Scribner said a lot of people need to change their perspective on modern warehouses and the jobs within them.

“Whatever image you have of warehousing and logistics, scrap it,” he said. “The technology, different types of skill sets coming into these facilities, the robotics and information in these world class facilities is just different.

It’s really cool some of the things that are happening.”

Scribner said they have two site visits next week where they have “C level executives” coming to inspect sites and spend some time in Pickaway County who are considering these locations as part of a final handful.

“They’re going to spend quality time with us and they don’t do that until they’ve worked their way through the funnel and we’re one of two or three options they’re considering,” he said. “It hurts when you get to the goal line and you don’t punch it in to the goal line.”

Scribner said there’s no question that P3 is busy and that this historic time as he called it, they increasingly find themselves wrestling with tough questions.

“Some of you here have asked me some of them,” he said. “If its our job to realize potential what does that mean now. It was different 15 years ago and it was different 18 months ago.”

Scribner said there are areas of the county set to “explode” with retail growth and industrial growth while others want to maintain what they have and not grow.

“It’s not lost on me that there’s large areas of this county that don’t want growth, don’t want housing, don’t want factories or warehouses,” he said. “They want it the way it is. I respect that, I understand that and I agree. We want to be measured, strategic and focused with where we develop and how we grow. It’s getting difficult to do that.”

Scribner said questions of “are we good” have come up but he doesn’t want to take his foot off the gas.

“I don’t know who, where or when but some industry that is here now isn’t going to be here in the future and we need to stay committed to attracting new and take advantage of emerging opportunities,” he said.

During the event Matt McCollister, senior vice president of economic development for One Columbus, an 11 county economic development entity that includes Pickaway County, gave a high level view of the region and the nation.

“Ohio has done extremely well,” McCollister said. “I think the state is definitely benefitting of this near shoring or on shoring of opportunties in manufacturing.”

McCollister said OneColumbus is focusing on electric vehicles and semiconductor manufacturing as markets to bring to the region.

“I know find it hard to believe but we are actually past our labor force pre-pandemic,” he said. “We had more people working in May of this year than we did pre-pandemic. That’s a huge benefit for us.”

McCollister said unemployment is about 3.5 percent, which is about average for the region. He said a big issue moving forward is housing.

“It’s something we’re going to have to figure out as a region and have community specific strategies around it,” he said. “We will continue to grow because there are communities doing housing.”

During the event, Scribner honored Forjak, a commercial painting company in Circleville, with the John Stevenson Leadership in Economic Development Award.

Scribner said Forjak, who is working through an expansion of their own to take over a site next door, takes care of their employees and is a great partner.

“When I think of [Forjak] it feels like this American dream situation,” he said. “It was an individual working out of their garage with a lot of hard work and sweat equity and risk has steadily grown from an entrepreneurial startup to quite an operation, a viable, profitable company that’s growing. It’s a business that in recent years decided to reinvest in Circleville and move their operations from Franklin County to Circleville.”

Scribner said they took a blighted property, breathed new life into it and grew their business even more.

“They’ve made new investment inside the building, around the building, employment growth and if you know about this company, they’ve built quite a reputation for how they treat their employees,” he said. “If you spend more than a couple minutes talking with this company you understand they’re kind of different. When they talk about the young kid who just started buy a car and a lot of other examples of how they treat their employees as assets and human beings and not a commodity.”

Matt Palmisciano, who oversees business development and finance at Forjak, spoke briefly about their move and how Scribner helped them navigate them.

“He told us that his job was to help every company grow and we think you’re going to make a real difference here in Pickaway County,” Palmisciano said of Scribner. “We want to thank the county, the city, all these people that made this possible. [An employee] who has been here 30, 60 days said ‘I love this place, I’m making good money and it’s right down the road.’ That’s what we want to do and we appreciate all the support in this growth that we’re talking about. It’s going to be amazing and without everyone in this room we couldn’t do it.”