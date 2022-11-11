Read full article on original website
Chamath Palihapitiya said Sam Bankman-Fried once pitched him, but after the investor suggested changes like forming a board, FTX told him to get lost
Sam Bankman-Fried once pitched Social Capital, but Chamath Palihapitiya said he "didn't make much sense." After the Zoom meeting, the firm sent FTX recommendations if things were to proceed, including the formation of a board. Palihapitiya said that FTX then told his firm to "go fuck yourself" for suggesting changes.
UK SEO Firm Rise at Seven Agrees to Co-Founder Management Buyout
Search-first creative agency Rise at Seven, which has offices in the U.K. and plans to open in New York, has restructured its leadership team following a full management buyout conducted by co-founder Carrie Rose. The consultancy, which was founded in 2019 and has worked with companies such as Park Dean...
How User Experience Affects Retail Media's Performance
Retailers are launching media networks left and right to drive additional revenue based on their strong first-party relationships with shoppers. But tension is brewing beneath the surface—a looming fight between those responsible for a quality user experience and the overriding requirement to drive more revenue. 40% of retailers who...
Here are 4 stories affecting the market right now — take a listen
Walmart is agreeing to pay more than $3 billion for its part in the opioid crisis. Europe's biggest stock market has officially shifted. It is no longer in London, but in Paris. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott says she's donated another $2 billion to more than 300 organizations supporting underserved communities. Michael...
Talent Issues Force Agencies to Stay Selective, Leaving Brands With Fewer Options
When Angela Laubmeier, vp of corporate brand strategy at Lincoln Financial Group, led a creative review late last year, she found that 29 of the 48 agencies on her initial list declined to participate in the request for proposal process. That number was staggering—but not unexpected. Most marketers knew...
Unilever Is Gearing Up for a Serious Retail Media Boom
Thanks to a pandemic-induced e-commerce boom, marketing is on the precipice of an era that will see retailers become the new publishers. In fact, it’s what’s keeping Unilever’s chief digital and commerce officer Conny Braams awake at night. According to GroupM, retail media spend will represent 18%...
Acast Adds Keyword Targeting Capabilities for Advertisers
Audio hosting platform Acast launched its Keyword Targeting tool for advertisers to target audiences in podcasts at the episode level. It’s the second tool released by Acast, following its launch of Conversational Targeting in May, according to the company. The tool aims to help advertisers align their message, or...
Infographic: Not Texting? You're Missing Out on Sales
Knowing what to say in a text message can be confusing enough when you’re not trying to make a sale. But you can’t afford to go without a strategy when promotional texts have an average clickthrough rate of 36% versus 4.5% for email, according to Klaviyo. The unified...
We Are Social and The Narrative Group Are Merging
We Are Social and The Narrative Group (TNG) have entered into a merger agreement, joining forces to bolster each agency’s social and culture practices. The merger will introduce We Are Social as the lead brand in the U.S. and will be overseen by TNG’s current president Rebecca Coleman in her new role as CEO of We Are Social U.S. The Narrative Group and We Are Social will keep their respective names and The Narrative Group will continue to own earned-led specialty offerings across public relations, experiential marketing and talent services.
Reddit Adds Stephen Riad, Roelof van Zwol to Its Executive Team
Reddit added two members to its executive team in newly established roles: Stephen Riad as vice president of global mid-market and small and midsized business sales, and Roelof van Zwol as vp of ads engineering. Riad held several senior roles across business growth, operations, sales and strategy at Google over...
The Adweek 50: Honoring Media, Marketing and Tech's Indispensable Behind-the-Scenes Stars
Behind every successful brand—and its CEO—stands the person who keeps the organization running smoothly and efficiently. That’s why we dedicate our Adweek 50 award every year to those working behind the scenes to drive growth in big ways at their respective companies, bringing recognition to those who may be overlooked today but will be running the show tomorrow.
Nielsen’s Accreditation Status Remains Suspended By MRC
Measurement is still broken at Nielsen, at least according to the audit committee of the Media Rating Council. The MRC voted to maintain the suspension of accreditation for Nielsen’s national ratings, according to a letter sent to clients viewed by Adweek. It’s been over a year since the MRC...
Opera Adds TikTok Integration to Desktop Browser
TikTok is going to the Opera. The privacy-focused web browser integrated with the video creation platform, adding a built-in TikTok feature to the sidebar on its desktop browser. The Opera browser is available on Linux, Mac and Windows and already contained several integrations with messaging and social media applications in...
Dentsu Reveals New Leadership Structure and Russian Ops Sale
While announcing a new global management structure made up of existing senior leadership to service under president and chief executive Hiroshi Igarashi, agency network Dentsu has also revealed the conclusion of the sale of its joint venture in Russia to its local partners. From around Jan. 1, the company aims...
Pinterest Extends Pinterest TV to Canada
Live shopping offering Pinterest TV made its debut in the U.S. last November, and Pinterest said Monday that content from the initiative can now be viewed in Canada, just in time to provide inspiration for the holiday shopping season. Pinterest TV enables brands and creators to showcase and tag products...
Creators Query Whether Platforms Punish Branded Content and Linking Out
Creators are finding that brand-sponsored content on platforms like Instagram and TikTok are not performing as well as organic posts, occurrences that are potentially spurred by algorithms suppressing certain content that does not directly benefit them. As well as general frustrations, this has the power to impact the relationship between creators and their brand partners.
