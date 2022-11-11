ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

By Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

Nov 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (15) with the ball as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Rashad Fenton (21) defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
The Newport Plain Talk

Georgia No. 1 in AP Top 25 for ninth week; top 5 unchanged

The top five teams in the Associated Press Top 25 poll remained unchanged from last week, with Georgia still a dominant No. 1 choice. The Bulldogs received 62 of 63 votes in the latest poll released Sunday, with No. 2 Ohio State garnering the only other first-place vote. Defending champion Georgia sits atop the poll for the ninth time this season. The four top teams -- No. 3 Michigan and...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend

Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Newport Plain Talk

NFLPA president calls for ban on turf at six stadiums

If the NFL wants to assure safer playing conditions, it needs to require immediate changes to the turf at some stadiums and make other modifications, players association president JC Tretter said. Tretter, in a post on the NFLPA's website on Saturday, called on the league to ban the slit film playing surface, saying it has led to "statistically higher in-game injury rates" compared to all other surfaces for non-contact injuries and injuries to the lower extremities, such as ankles and feet. ...
The Spun

Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday

The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
The Spun

Urban Meyer Left Ohio State Game Early Today - Here's Why

Urban Meyer was at Ohio Stadium with the rest of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew this Saturday to preview a matchup between Indiana and Ohio State. He did not stay for the network's halftime show. FOX's Rob Stone announced that Meyer left because he's feeling under the weather. Fortunately, it...
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Bucks looking to trade controversial player?

Despite owning an NBA-best 10-1 record, the Milwaukee Bucks may be looking to spice things up a bit. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Friday that the Bucks have called “numerous” NBA teams about the possibility of trading away guard Grayson Allen. Fischer notes that disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is one of the players whom Milwaukee has well-known interest in acquiring.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sporting News

What time is the NFL Germany game? TV schedule, channel for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10

The NFL on Sunday will take a historic first step into Germany, playing its first regular-season game in the country at Munich's Allianz Arena. Aside from the historic nature of the game, the teams chosen for the Week 10 matchup also have plenty of storylines to entice fans from all over the world. Seattle, designated as the "away" team, has experienced unexpected success with quarterback Geno Smith, one of the best storylines halfway through the 2022 NFL season.
TAMPA, FL
The Newport Plain Talk

D'Onta Foreman, Panthers run all over Falcons

D'Onta Foreman ran for 130 yards and a touchdown and the Carolina Panthers avenged a loss sustained 11 days earlier by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on a rainy Thursday night in Charlotte, N.C. Panthers quarterback PJ Walker threw for 108 yards on 10-for-16 passing in a game that was close but didn't quite have the drama of Atlanta's overtime victory in the first matchup between the NFC South teams on Oct. 30. ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Newport Plain Talk

Bucs defense stifles Seahawks in NFL's Germany debut

Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held off a late rally to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 Sunday in Munich, the NFL's first game played in Germany. The NFC South-leading Bucs, who entered last in the league with 61 yards rushing per game, exceeded that by 100. Rachaad White rushed for a career-high 105 yards on 22 carries and Leonard Fournette added 57 yards and a TD on 14 attempts. ...
TAMPA, FL
