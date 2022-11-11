NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ESPN Lost Erin Andrews Because the Network Wouldn’t Give Her Prestigious Job
If ESPN would have given Erin Andrews a job on the sidelines of 'Monday Night Football,' the NFL media landscape may be different today. The post ESPN Lost Erin Andrews Because the Network Wouldn’t Give Her Prestigious Job appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
Ron Rivera sends clear message about Colts’ Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim coach attracted criticism from many corners of the NFL. On Saturday, a current NFL head coach even made clear that he was less than impressed by the move. Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera was asked about his...
Georgia No. 1 in AP Top 25 for ninth week; top 5 unchanged
The top five teams in the Associated Press Top 25 poll remained unchanged from last week, with Georgia still a dominant No. 1 choice. The Bulldogs received 62 of 63 votes in the latest poll released Sunday, with No. 2 Ohio State garnering the only other first-place vote. Defending champion Georgia sits atop the poll for the ninth time this season. The four top teams -- No. 3 Michigan and...
Cowboys to Claim 1st-Round D-Lineman Jerry Tillery?
Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...
Brandon Marshall says Raiders’ Josh McDaniels is ‘definitely not suited to be a head coach’
Former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall says Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who he played for in Denver in 2009, is “not suited” to be a head coach.
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions
Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A general view of Ford Field before then game between the Detroit Lions and the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend
Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
No. 7 Quarterback Recruit Flips Commitment From Miami To SEC Program
Jaden Rashada, a four-star quarterback from the 2023 class, was originally set to play for Miami. On Thursday night, he officially flipped his commitment to Florida. In a statement he released on social media, Rashada said he has always dreamed of playing in the SEC. "Over the past few months,...
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Cowboys-Packers Game
Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe has named his pick for Sunday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. The former NFL tight end believes the Cowboys will take advantage of the Packers' recent struggles and notch yet another victory on their solid season so far. Sharpe has Dallas...
NFLPA president calls for ban on turf at six stadiums
If the NFL wants to assure safer playing conditions, it needs to require immediate changes to the turf at some stadiums and make other modifications, players association president JC Tretter said. Tretter, in a post on the NFLPA's website on Saturday, called on the league to ban the slit film playing surface, saying it has led to "statistically higher in-game injury rates" compared to all other surfaces for non-contact injuries and injuries to the lower extremities, such as ankles and feet. ...
Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday
The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
Urban Meyer Left Ohio State Game Early Today - Here's Why
Urban Meyer was at Ohio Stadium with the rest of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew this Saturday to preview a matchup between Indiana and Ohio State. He did not stay for the network's halftime show. FOX's Rob Stone announced that Meyer left because he's feeling under the weather. Fortunately, it...
Bucks looking to trade controversial player?
Despite owning an NBA-best 10-1 record, the Milwaukee Bucks may be looking to spice things up a bit. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Friday that the Bucks have called “numerous” NBA teams about the possibility of trading away guard Grayson Allen. Fischer notes that disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is one of the players whom Milwaukee has well-known interest in acquiring.
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins
Nov 13, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) attempts to tackle Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Sporting News
What time is the NFL Germany game? TV schedule, channel for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10
The NFL on Sunday will take a historic first step into Germany, playing its first regular-season game in the country at Munich's Allianz Arena. Aside from the historic nature of the game, the teams chosen for the Week 10 matchup also have plenty of storylines to entice fans from all over the world. Seattle, designated as the "away" team, has experienced unexpected success with quarterback Geno Smith, one of the best storylines halfway through the 2022 NFL season.
NFL: Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans
Nov 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is pressured by Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) in the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs out of thr pocket against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
D'Onta Foreman, Panthers run all over Falcons
D'Onta Foreman ran for 130 yards and a touchdown and the Carolina Panthers avenged a loss sustained 11 days earlier by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on a rainy Thursday night in Charlotte, N.C. Panthers quarterback PJ Walker threw for 108 yards on 10-for-16 passing in a game that was close but didn't quite have the drama of Atlanta's overtime victory in the first matchup between the NFC South teams on Oct. 30. ...
Bucs defense stifles Seahawks in NFL's Germany debut
Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held off a late rally to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 Sunday in Munich, the NFL's first game played in Germany. The NFC South-leading Bucs, who entered last in the league with 61 yards rushing per game, exceeded that by 100. Rachaad White rushed for a career-high 105 yards on 22 carries and Leonard Fournette added 57 yards and a TD on 14 attempts. ...
