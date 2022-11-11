Read full article on original website
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | November 07, 2022
Stock futures on the rise before U.S midterm election and inflation data. Traders and investors are getting optimistic after the latest job data show rising unemployment more than expected which might become a signal for the Fed to slow down on interest rate hikes. There will be the release of inflation data this week also the midterm election results. Both events will influence the market directions and traders might want to monitor closely the results.
GBP/USD Approaching Channel Resistance at 1.1800
GBPUSD might be setting up for a counter trend opportunity, as price is closing in on the top of its ascending channel on the hourly time frame. Price just closed above the mid-channel area of interest around 1.1600 and could set its sights on the next upside barrier. The 100...
NZD/USD Loses Two Days of Gains As Bulls Retreat From Six-Week Peak
During a slow Tuesday morning in Europe, NZD/USD bulls take a break at the high for several days. With this, the Kiwi pair is still mildly offered near 0.5930, even though it rose to its highest level since September 20 and ended a two-day trend of going up. In doing...
GBP/JPY Bearish Channel Resistance Test
GBPJPY has been trending lower inside a falling channel on the hourly time frame. Price looks ready for another test of the resistance, which lines up with Fibonacci retracement levels. In particular, the 50% Fib is around the top of the channel at the 166.00 major psychological mark. A higher...
AUD/USD Tinkers Around 0.6700 on Busy Day Among Conflicting Worries
The AUD/USD currency pair was up 0.10% intraday at the latest near 0.6710 on Tuesday morning in Europe, reflecting the market’s cautious optimism. While doing so, the Australian pair tries to explain a number of data points and events that were reported earlier in the day from Beijing and Canberra, despite generally favourable news from the Group of 20 Nations (G20) summit in Indonesia.
To Look For Potential Support, EUR/USD Bulls Are Eyeing The 0.9950/75 Area
As the market got nervous before the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, the euro dropped a lot on Wednesday and is still trying to get back on its feet on Thursday. The US midterm elections and inflationary pressures could rise even though estimates say they won’t cause a strong sell-off in the S&P500. The US dollar index (DXY) went up to 110.50 because it became more popular as a safe haven.
GBP/USD Bullish Channel Correction Levels
GBPUSD is trending higher inside a rising channel visible on its short-term time frames. Price is currently testing resistance and could be due for a pullback to the support levels marked by the Fibonacci retracement tool. The 38.2% level is near the mid-channel area of interest around the 1.1600 major...
AUD/USD Falls as Midterm Election Uncertainty, Cryptocurrency Crisis Reduce Risk Demand
After a change in risk appetite on Wednesday, the AUD fell below US$0.65. During the night, investors looked for safe assets because of uncertainty about the US midterm elections and a crisis in the cryptocurrency market. The results of the midterm elections show that the race was closer than polls...
Gold Holds Steady As Investors Monitor 2022 Election Results, Wait for Key Inflation Data
Gold futures are trying to stay above $1,700 in the middle of the trading week, as investors digest the 2022 midterm elections and brace for the critical inflation report on Thursday. The yellow metal has performed well this week and has pared its year-to-date loss at a sizable pace. Many...
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Nov. 9, 2022
Natural gas appears to be finding support at the area of interest around the $5.600 level and the rising trend line on the hourly time frame. The commodity price might set its sights higher at the Fibonacci extension levels next. The 38.2% extension is at $6.309, then the 50% level...
EUR/USD Rallies to New 4-Month Highs After CPI Data
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday extended gains to a new 4-month high of about 1.0320 following the latest round of CPI data. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair has now rallied to trade several levels above...
AUD/USD Rallies to New 2-Month Highs to Trade Above 0.6700
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday rallied to trade at a new 2-month high of about 0.6707 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair has now advanced to trade several levels...
AUD/USD Heading Closer to Triangle Resistance
AUDUSD has formed higher lows and found resistance around the .6500 major psychological mark, creating an ascending triangle on its short-term time frames. Price is moving closer to testing the top of the triangle, which might keep gains in check once more. The 100 SMA is still below the 200...
EUR/NZD Channel Breakout and Correction
EURNZD broke above the resistance of its descending channel on the 4-hour time frame, indicating that a reversal from the downtrend is underway. Price has since pulled back to the former resistance, which appears to be holding as support. If that’s the case, EURNZD could set its sights on the...
Crypto Exchange Binance Set to Acquire Non-Us Assets of Troubled FTX
Crypto exchange Binance has announced the acquisition of the non-US assets of Sam Bankman-Fried-owned crypto exchange FTX as the latter continues to have liquidity issues. Chief Executive Officer of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, tweeted that the crypto exchange has already signed a non-binding letter of intent with FTX on the acquisition. According to Zhao, the aim is to enable the firm to come out from liquidity issues. Binance will be carrying out a full due diligence review on the deal “in the coming days.”
Breakout of USD/JPY Above 142.00 is Spectacular
USDJPY is quickly moving up from around 141.00 to more than 142.00. The pair goes up again after the US CPI, just like the US Dollar. Kanda spoke as the dollar dropped overnight because US consumer prices in October didn’t rise as much as expected. In October, the US Consumer Price Index went up by 0.3% MoM because prices for goods went down and prices for services, besides housing, went down. In September, food prices went up by 0.8%, but in October, they only went up by 0.6%. Investors are running away from the US Dollar because they want to take more risks and think that the Federal Reserve will change course after the report.
Gold Posts Modest Gains As Investors Brace for US Midterm Elections, Inflation Data
Gold futures are holding steady to kick off what investors expect will be a raucous trading week. Investors are bracing for the Tuesday midterm elections and the October inflation reading later this week. Will the chaos support gold prices, or will it weigh on the yellow metal? For now, a sliding buck is helping the precious metal.
US Dollar Index Falls to New 10-Week Lows On Weak Sentiment Data
The US dollar index on Friday extended declines to a new 10-week low of about 106.377 following the latest round of US data. The USDX appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The dollar currency index has now plummeted to trade several levels...
USD/JPY Falls to New 10-Week Lows to Trade Below 139.00
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday extended declines to a new 10-week low of about 138.750 following the latest round of data. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving...
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | November 10, 2022
Gold maintains the position above $1,680 – $1,700. Gold prices managed to close above $1,700 and maintain the position above it. At the current time, the market is waiting for the release of U.S CPI data. If gold prices continue moving upward after the release of CPI data then the bullish movement could continue toward the $1,780 – $1,800 area and the daily SMA 200.
