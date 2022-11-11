ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FXDailyReport.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXDailyReport.com

US Stock Market Technical Analysis | November 07, 2022

Stock futures on the rise before U.S midterm election and inflation data. Traders and investors are getting optimistic after the latest job data show rising unemployment more than expected which might become a signal for the Fed to slow down on interest rate hikes. There will be the release of inflation data this week also the midterm election results. Both events will influence the market directions and traders might want to monitor closely the results.
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Approaching Channel Resistance at 1.1800

GBPUSD might be setting up for a counter trend opportunity, as price is closing in on the top of its ascending channel on the hourly time frame. Price just closed above the mid-channel area of interest around 1.1600 and could set its sights on the next upside barrier. The 100...
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/JPY Bearish Channel Resistance Test

GBPJPY has been trending lower inside a falling channel on the hourly time frame. Price looks ready for another test of the resistance, which lines up with Fibonacci retracement levels. In particular, the 50% Fib is around the top of the channel at the 166.00 major psychological mark. A higher...
FXDailyReport.com

AUD/USD Tinkers Around 0.6700 on Busy Day Among Conflicting Worries

The AUD/USD currency pair was up 0.10% intraday at the latest near 0.6710 on Tuesday morning in Europe, reflecting the market’s cautious optimism. While doing so, the Australian pair tries to explain a number of data points and events that were reported earlier in the day from Beijing and Canberra, despite generally favourable news from the Group of 20 Nations (G20) summit in Indonesia.
FXDailyReport.com

To Look For Potential Support, EUR/USD Bulls Are Eyeing The 0.9950/75 Area

As the market got nervous before the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, the euro dropped a lot on Wednesday and is still trying to get back on its feet on Thursday. The US midterm elections and inflationary pressures could rise even though estimates say they won’t cause a strong sell-off in the S&P500. The US dollar index (DXY) went up to 110.50 because it became more popular as a safe haven.
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Bullish Channel Correction Levels

GBPUSD is trending higher inside a rising channel visible on its short-term time frames. Price is currently testing resistance and could be due for a pullback to the support levels marked by the Fibonacci retracement tool. The 38.2% level is near the mid-channel area of interest around the 1.1600 major...
FXDailyReport.com

AUD/USD Heading Closer to Triangle Resistance

AUDUSD has formed higher lows and found resistance around the .6500 major psychological mark, creating an ascending triangle on its short-term time frames. Price is moving closer to testing the top of the triangle, which might keep gains in check once more. The 100 SMA is still below the 200...
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/NZD Channel Breakout and Correction

EURNZD broke above the resistance of its descending channel on the 4-hour time frame, indicating that a reversal from the downtrend is underway. Price has since pulled back to the former resistance, which appears to be holding as support. If that’s the case, EURNZD could set its sights on the...
FXDailyReport.com

Crypto Exchange Binance Set to Acquire Non-Us Assets of Troubled FTX

Crypto exchange Binance has announced the acquisition of the non-US assets of Sam Bankman-Fried-owned crypto exchange FTX as the latter continues to have liquidity issues. Chief Executive Officer of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, tweeted that the crypto exchange has already signed a non-binding letter of intent with FTX on the acquisition. According to Zhao, the aim is to enable the firm to come out from liquidity issues. Binance will be carrying out a full due diligence review on the deal “in the coming days.”
FXDailyReport.com

Breakout of USD/JPY Above 142.00 is Spectacular

USDJPY is quickly moving up from around 141.00 to more than 142.00. The pair goes up again after the US CPI, just like the US Dollar. Kanda spoke as the dollar dropped overnight because US consumer prices in October didn’t rise as much as expected. In October, the US Consumer Price Index went up by 0.3% MoM because prices for goods went down and prices for services, besides housing, went down. In September, food prices went up by 0.8%, but in October, they only went up by 0.6%. Investors are running away from the US Dollar because they want to take more risks and think that the Federal Reserve will change course after the report.
FXDailyReport.com

Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | November 10, 2022

Gold maintains the position above $1,680 – $1,700. Gold prices managed to close above $1,700 and maintain the position above it. At the current time, the market is waiting for the release of U.S CPI data. If gold prices continue moving upward after the release of CPI data then the bullish movement could continue toward the $1,780 – $1,800 area and the daily SMA 200.
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

801
Followers
7K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy