"The Minnesota visit on Saturday went good," 2024 Coon Rapids (Minn.) wide receiver Khijohn Cummings-Coleman said to 247Sports. "I got a chance to talk with Matt Simon, the Gophers' wide receiver coach, which was great. And then I also got a chance to talk and meet with head coach PJ Fleck, which is then where I received the offer. Coach Simon congratulated me on the offer and we talked about how he liked the play I play. We also talked a lot about my friends and family and about things and people that have made a big impact on me as a person and a player."

COON RAPIDS, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO