247Sports

Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 69-53 loss to DePaul

The Minnesota Gophers are a young team. They have some talent with promise, but they are a young team playing without Jamison Battle. DePaul is an experienced team. And the experienced Blue Demons out-played the Gophers in numerous ways beating the Gophers 69-53 win Williams Arena. One. Not Enough Space...
247Sports

Gophers offer in-state 2024 WR Khijohn Cummings-Coleman

"The Minnesota visit on Saturday went good," 2024 Coon Rapids (Minn.) wide receiver Khijohn Cummings-Coleman said to 247Sports. "I got a chance to talk with Matt Simon, the Gophers' wide receiver coach, which was great. And then I also got a chance to talk and meet with head coach PJ Fleck, which is then where I received the offer. Coach Simon congratulated me on the offer and we talked about how he liked the play I play. We also talked a lot about my friends and family and about things and people that have made a big impact on me as a person and a player."
247Sports

Five things to know about the Minnesota Golden Gophers

Iowa football is riding a three-game winning streak and is right in the thick of it for winning the Big Ten West for the second straight year. However, there is more work to be done for the Hawkeyes as they try to make it back to Indianapolis. The next challenge for Iowa is against Minnesota. The Hawkeyes will travel up to Minneapolis to take on PJ Fleck's Golden Gophers on Saturday in a contest that will air at 3:00 PM CT on Fox.
