Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
National Sandwich Day Deals: Where to Get a Free Sandwich and Other Deals This Week
If you need a lunch idea for Thursday, look no further because National Sandwich Day is coming up on Nov. 3. That means you can take advantage of buy one, get one free sandwich deals at locations like McAlister's and Potbelly, so bring a friend or coworker. Some of these...
LIST: Veterans Day food deals
Some restaurants are showing their appreciation for veterans, by offering free or discounted items on their menu for the day.
thebrag.com
Here’s all the bargains starting tomorrow for McDonald’s ’30 Deals 30 Days’
McDonald’s popular ’30 Deals 30 Days’ kicks off tomorrow, and there’s a whole lot of bargains to be enjoyed every day for the next thirty days. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals available for every day of November, and the popular offer returns again tomorrow.
Chain Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day
U.S. chain restaurants are largely remaining open during the holiday, but others are closing and some are operating with shortened hours. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WomansDay.com, Fox4News.com, and BlackFriday.com.
McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
CNET
National Nacho Day 2022: Free Nachos From Chevys, Taco Bell and More
National Nacho Day is Sunday, Nov. 6, and restaurants across America will offer deals on everyone's favorite spicy, cheese-covered dish. The birth of the nacho reportedly dates back to 1940, when a group of women whose husbands were stationed at the military base in Eagle Pass, Texas, walked into the Victory Club in Piedras Negras, just across the border in Mexico. The club was closed but instead of turning them away, maître d' Ignacio "Nacho" Anaya whipped up a quick appetizer of fried corn tortilla chips topped with cheese and pickled jalapeños.
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Donuts On Election Day
If you haven't seen the countless texts, flyers, phone calls, and announcements about Election Day, then you may not be aware that it's coming up on Tuesday, November 8. The midterm election has been dubbed "one of the most important elections in our lifetime" by President Joe Biden (via The Washington Post). Midterm elections may not have a presidential vote, but a lot of senate, gubernatorial, and congressional seats are up for the taking. And those who are working to encourage others to go vote want you to know the importance of having your voice counted.
WMTW
Pizza Hut is finally selling slices — with a twist
Pizza Hut is getting more personal beyond its personal pan pizzas. Related video above: Best Food Deals for Halloween. For customers who find ordering a whole pie daunting, the chain is offering its version of individual slices with a new menu item called Pizza Hut Melts. For $6.99 per slice, the new option is actually two slices of its Thin N' Crispy pizza folded together, filled with toppings and cheese and baked to "melty perfection," creating a calzone-like meal.
thebrag.com
The full list for McDonald’s upcoming 30 Days 30 Deals has leaked online
McDonald’s is bringing back their beloved 30 Days 30 Deals this November and the full list of impressive discounts has already leaked online. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals offered for every day of November. A...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Texas Roadhouse to buy 8 more stores from a franchisee
For the second straight year, Texas Roadhouse is buying eight restaurants from a franchisee. Executives did not reveal the purchase price Thursday, nor did they mention the identity of the seller. But they said it is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to return franchised stores to the corporate fold.
Clayton News Daily
Shake Shack Unwraps Festive Milkshakes for the Holidays
It’s the most wonderful time of the year...for a festive milkshake!. Shake Shack is launching their seasonal flavors to delight your taste buds just in time for the holidays. “Our trio of returning fan-favorite holiday shakes, now available at Shacks nationwide, includes seasonal flavors sure to get even the...
See inside Chick-fil-A's newest drive-thru only location as the chain struggles with the highest wait times in fast food
Chick-fil-A now has more than 30 drive-thru only locations. They're part of the popular chicken chain's strategy to cut down long wait times.
McDonald's Is Charging For Dipping Sauces In The UK - Is The US Next?
McDonald's is known for a lot of things, but giving drive-thru customers ketchup packets with every order of fries isn't one of them. Some employees won't even ask if you want ketchup. Others will, but might not put them in the bag. To make matters worse, a McDonald's in the United Kingdom now charges for its condiments, according to one TikToker's video.
Is Taco Bell Open On Thanksgiving 2022?
Taco Bell does not take Thanksgiving lightly. Back in 2017, the company Tweeted a picture of its "Friendsgiving" menu for its employees working at its headquarters in Irvine, California. The menu featured classics with a little bit of a twist, such as "Butternut Squash Chalupa Bites" and "Baja Blast Glazed Ham." And in the year after, the brand collaborated with the sweater company Tipsy Elves to create two ugly sweaters for the national holiday (via QSR).
Is This Discontinued Taco Bell Menu Item Back In New York State?
If you’re a diehard Taco Bell fan in New York state, you’ve probably gone through an emotional rollercoaster these past few years. The hearts of Taco Bell lovers break all over New York State whenever the fan-favorite Nacho Fries leave the menu - only to return and quickly sell out.
Nestlé recalls Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide
Nestlé USA is recalling Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide because the ready-to-bake refrigerated products may contain pieces of white plastic. The Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filing products were distributed across the U.S. at retailers including Publix and Walmart, the food producer said in a notice posted on Monday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
McDonald's Menu Adds New Burger, McFlurry
Since the pandemic, McDonald's (MCD) has mostly relied on gimmicks and celebrity tie-ins. Instead of adding new burgers or other menu items, the company has offered its version of menu hacks and has shared the favorite orders of a variety of famous people. The chain also brought back Szechuan sauce -- a gimmick that got a lot of attention when very few people actually even got their hands on some.
Blaze Pizza Is Celebrating 10 Years With Over 16,000 Pizza Freebies
When it comes to birthdays, we've come to naturally expect cake. It'd be a little out of the ordinary to have a birthday pie, for example — especially if it's a pizza pie. But then again, what better birthday bash is there than a pizza party? That's apparently what Blaze Pizza thought, too. The build-your-own pizza company is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this month, and it's doing so by giving out free pizzas across the country all November long.
The Daily South
Krispy Kreme Introduces Mini Pie Doughnuts For Thanksgiving
Krispy Kreme is rolling out an all-new collection of mini doughnuts featuring the season’s most iconic pie flavors. The doughnut giant’s Thanksgiving minis are available in 16-count boxes for a limited time beginning today, November 7. “We show our thanks in many ways and there’s no better environment...
Food Beast
Blaze Pizza Celebrates Its 10th Birthday by Giving Away 16,000 Free Pizzas All November
Blaze Pizza is turning a whole decade and to celebrate, they're treating fans to 16,000 free pizzas all throughout November 2022. The initiative will be carried out by Blaze Pizza Team Members, as they make fans' days by rewarding them with free 11-inch pizza vouchers at Blaze locations and throughout the community.
Comments / 0