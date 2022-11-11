Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Electric Aiways U6 Lands In Germany From €41,001 To Rival VW’s ID.5
The all-electric Aiways U6 has been showcased in full and is now available to order in Germany. The Chinese car manufacturer has equipped the U6 with the same 63 kWh battery pack as the U5, complete with 24 CATL modules that can be charged at speeds of up to 90 kW at a DC fast charging station. This battery then drives a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor with 215 hp (160 kW) and 232 lb-ft (315 Nm) of torque. Aiways says the sleek SUV can travel up to 400 km (249 miles) on a single charge under WLTP testing and that average energy consumption sits between 15.9 kWh/100 km and 16.6 kWh/100 km.
Carscoops
Volkswagen Celebrates 500,000 Deliveries Of All-Electric ID. Models Around The World
Volkswagen says it is ahead of schedule with its all-electric ID. models, as it reached the milestone of 500,000 deliveries around the world. VW says it’s proud to have achieved this despite tight supply lines and production difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Delivery of half a million ID.s...
Carscoops
The Used Car Market Is So Messed Up That Some 3-Year-Old Vehicles Actually Appreciated In Value
The last three years have been, to put it mildly, weird. And the latest data on used vehicle values from iseecars.com shows that we’re still in a deeply strange historical moment. Not only has depreciation on used vehicles dropped significantly, it has reversed on at least five vehicles. The...
Carscoops
Scout Motors Give New Look At Upcoming SUV Concept, Production Slated For 2026
The International Harvester Scout is an off-road icon and its resurrection is inching closer with the launch of ScoutMotors.com, a fan forum, and social media channels. Speaking of the latter, it’s notable that Scout apparently decided to skip Twitter as the company only listed LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram pages. The move appears to be a direct response to Elon Musk’s ownership of the site, which has been turbulent to say the least.
Carscoops
2024 Kia Seltos Facelift Teased, Debuts Later This Week In Los Angeles
Kia has teased the 2024 Seltos, ahead of its North American debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show on September 17th. While the teaser images aren’t very revealing, the cat’s already out of the bag as the facelifted variant was introduced in South Korea this summer. As a...
Carscoops
Kia’s “Silent” EV6 GT Commercial Tries To Spin Fact That EVs Sound Really Boring
“You know, I never thought I’d say a 9-second quarter mile would be a little underwhelming, but there’s no drama.”. Car &Driver video man Carlos Lago’s comments after blasting down a makeshift dragstrip in a Tesla Model S Plaid against a Suzuki Hayabusa superbike perfectly summed up the problem facing the companies trying to sell electric cars to gas-loving gearheads (for the record the bike rider found it plenty exciting, despite losing).
Carscoops
Volkswagen ID.7 Thinks Rectangular Touchscreens Are For Squares
Volkswagen is taking on the Tesla Model 3 with its new ID.7, a production version of the ID. Aero concept, and the first sedan in the ID. family. But it’s not just the body shape that’s different about the ID.7. The infotainment screen also looks very different from what we’ve seen on other mainstream VW and ID.-branded cars before.
Carscoops
Driven: The 2023 BMW i7 And 7-Series Are Near-Perfect Flagship Sedans
What defines the modern flagship sedan? Is it luxury, space, power, or technology?. That question doesn’t have an easy answer, but it was one BMW was faced with when creating the seventh-generation 7-Series. An upper-class icon, the redesigned model combines all four of those attributes with an available electric powertrain and driving dynamics that need to be experienced to be believed.
Carscoops
2023 Nissan Versa Gets More Expensive But Gains More Equipment
The Nissan Versa has been hit with a small price increase for the 2023 model year but thanks to a series of upgrades, the price hike doesn’t seem unreasonable. Pricing for Nissan’s sub-compact sedan kicks off from $15,730 when ordered in entry-level S guise with the standard 5-speed manual transmission, representing just a small jump from the $15,080 commanded by the 2022 model. Shoppers can also order the Versa S with Nissan’s Xtronic CVT from $17,400, up from last year’s $16,750.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Strips Away Huracan Sterrato Disguise Ahead Of Nov 30 Reveal
By now, it’s no secret that Lamborghini is readying an off-road version of the Huracan called the Sterrato, and the first official camo-free images shows just how similar it looks to the 2019 Sterrato concept. Much like the recently-confirmed Porsche 911 Dakar, the Huracan Sterrato, which will be unveiled...
Carscoops
2025 VW Tiguan: What The Compact SUV Will Look Like And Everything Else We Know
This story includes illustrations for the next Tiguan created by Jean Francois Hubert/SB-Medien for CarScoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by VW. The next generation of the VW Tiguan is expected to arrive in 2024 as the last one to be fitted with a combustion engine. Following the first appearances of Tiguan prototypes on the road, our associates created a more accurate (and less adventurous) rendering than our previous speculative drawing, giving us an early look at VW’s upcoming compact SUV.
Carscoops
Master Toyota Technician Shows How Fake Parts Can Cause Real Damage to Your Car
An oil filter is probably one of the simplest parts of your car. No one tends to give them much thought since we assume that one is very much like another, and they get tossed every oil change anyway. But did you know that fake oil filters exist and are, in fact, becoming a very real problem for car owners?
Carscoops
Ford Sharpens Bronco Sport’s Off-Road Credentials With New Diamond Package
The Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport might share a name but they present very different problems for Ford. The “real” Bronco, the retro off-roader built to rival the Jeep Wrangler, is in such demand that Ford production can’t keep up, leaving buyers frustrated with endless delays. The more conventional Bronco Sport, on the other hand, is currently languishing in ninth place in the compact crossover segment where it’s comprehensively ass-whooped by competent but theoretically less interesting rivals, most notably the Toyota RAV4, and also has to battle its own Escape brother.
Carscoops
15 Hours To Drive 178 Miles: Frustrated EV Owner Writes A Book To Caution Future Adopters
EVs have long since begun to take over the roads. But while many are eager to try out the new tech, the interwebs are filled with seemingly twice as many naysayers who (often rightly) point out the many drawbacks relating to recharging and a lack of infrastructure. And it would...
Carscoops
Rimac Nevera Breaks EV Top Speed Record With 256 MPH Run
The Rimac Nevera is the fastest production EV in the world after hitting 256 mph (412 km/h) on the track with test driver Miro Zrnčević behind the wheel. This is an incredible achievement for a road legal vehicle with a fully electric powertrain, showing that Rimac is ahead of its rivals in terms of performance.
Carscoops
Audi Debuts New Black And White Logo With A Two-Dimensional Appearance
Audi’s four ring logo dates back to the early days of Auto Union and it has been updated countless times over the decades. The latest evolution of the badge largely flew under the radar as it debuted on the facelifted and renamed Q8 e-tron. However, Audi is circling back and highlighting its new take on the classic logo.
Carscoops
2024 Porsche Macan EV Set To Be The Sportiest SUV Of Its Class With 603 HP
The market launch of the all-new Porsche Macan EV has been delayed for 2024 due to software issues, but we now have more information about the SUV’s technical specs coming directly from Zuffenhausen. In short, the Macan EV will produce up to 603 HP from dual electric motors, featuring a 100 kWh battery with ultra-fast charging capabilities.
Carscoops
BMW Opens $25 Million Accessory Center In South Carolina
BMW announced that it has opened a new Vehicle Accessories Center in Greer, South Carolina, that is associated with its biggest factory on earth. The new center is the result of a $25 million investment from the automaker. The 60,000-square-foot (5,574 square meter) facility will be operated by 60 employees...
Carscoops
Don’t Let The Badges Fool You, This T3 B32 Is One Of The Rarest Porsches Ever Made
As cool as cab-over vans go, it is quite hard to justify a price tag of €364,900 ($364,553) for a used VW T3. This particular example though is not your typical Transporter, since underneath the VW skin it is actually a Porsche – and a quite rare one.
Carscoops
GM Will Bank On Sales Volume And Slashing Costs To Achieve EV Profitability By 2025
While electric vehicles are now a fundamental part of our future, the all-important question of profitability has often been asked by critics and probed by industry analysts alike. It’s no secret that, generally speaking, eking out profit margins is a harder ask with a battery electric vehicle than with one powered by internal combustion.
