wisr680.com
Slippery Rock makes NCAA Playoffs – head to Massachusetts
The Slippery Rock University football team lost 23-21 to Kutztown Saturday in their final regular season game, playing without their starting quarterback, top two running backs and leading wide receiver due to injury. The Rock still made the NCAA Division II playoffs despite the loss, but will be on the...
Longtime Leader Of BC3 Athletics Passes Away
The leader in developing the athletic program at Butler County Community College has passed away. Charles Dunaway died late last week at the age of 82. He was the founder of the athletic programs at BC3 soon after the college’s start in 1965. He would later be named as Athletic Director and would hold the position for 32 years.
Slippery Rock University Down To Final Four Presidential Candidates
Slippery Rock University is down to four candidates to become their next president. SRU officials say the candidates will be on campus for interviews starting November 28th. The interviews are a two-day process, where the candidates will meet with provosts, deans, and the council of trustees on the first day. Then will meet with the president’s cabinet, student leaders, and will do a campus tour.
No Serious Injuries Reported Following South Buffalo Township Crash
No serious injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred late last week in nearby Armstrong County. According to State Police, 36-year-old Brandon Showers of Freeport was traveling south on Route 28 just after 7pm on Friday (November 11th) when his vehicle slid off the roadway. Authorities say...
Cranberry’s Early Learning Center Hosting Open House
Families with young children in southern Butler County will have the chance to talk about student education and safety with staff at the Cranberry Township Early Learning Center. The center will be hosting an Open House event inside the Township Municipal Center on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to...
Crews Respond To House Fire In Sarver
Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Sarver area. The initial call came in around 8:15 a.m. for a wood burner that had caught on fire inside a home in the 500 block of Fleming Road in Buffalo Township. When crews arrived on scene, they said...
Butler Elks Helping Feed Those In Need For Thanksgiving
Families of those in need this holiday season can get food assistance by contacting the Butler Elks. Thanksgiving dinners will be available for pick-up this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pre-registration is required by calling 724-287-4077 Tuesday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. to receive turkey and...
Authorities Investigating Fatal Mercer County Crash
An investigation is ongoing into a fatal crash that occurred late last week in neighboring Mercer County. According to State Police, 18-year-old Matteo Guajardo of Pittsburgh was traveling south on Interstate 79 in New Vernon Township just after 8pm on Friday (November 11th) when his vehicle went off the roadway.
Butler VA Holding Nursing Hiring Event
The Butler VA is holding a hiring event for nurses Wednesday. The health care system is looking for nursing care staff for their long-term care Community Living Center. Specifically, the VA is looking for interested registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and nursing assistants. The hiring event will run from 10...
Groups at Butler County Community College to Distribute Meals to Local Families
Many local families will be able to enjoy holiday meals thanks to an ongoing initiative at Butler County Community College. In September, efforts by the BC3 Pioneer Pantry and the BC3 Education Foundation were able to raise over $5,000 which will result in about 40 meals distributed to those in need later this week.
County COVID Death Toll Surpasses 800
According to the Department of Health, there have now been over 800 county residents who have died due to COVID-19. The latest update from the DOH, says the death toll for Butler County has now reached 802. The total number of new cases continues to stay fairly steady, with 165...
GOP Holds Majority In State Senate
While the balance of power in the State House still remains undecided, the Republicans will hold in the majority in the Senate. The Senate will be split 28-22 in Harrisburg. Despite redistricting closing the gap in the State House, all eight incumbent Republican senators up for re-election won their races.
Two Students Cited For Alleged Social Media Threat
Authorities have provided an update on their investigation into the report of a threatening note that was posted on social media last week in Slippery Rock Township. According to State Police, authorities were notified on Tuesday (November 8th) of a threatening note that was posted on social media. Officials say...
