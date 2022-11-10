ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronan, MT

Alt 95.7

Man Asleep in a Stolen Car Gets Caught With 45 Grams of Meth

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 11, 2022, at approximately 8:15 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to the 3900 block of O’Leary Street for the report of a male sleeping in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

St. Ignatius police seek information on 2 thefts

MISSOULA, Mont. — St. Ignatius police are looking for information on two thefts that occurred at Rod's Harvest Foods on Nov. 6. Officials said the first theft was at 10:02 a.m. and the second occurred at 1:07 p.m. and believe both suspects are working together. If you have any...
SAINT IGNATIUS, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Woman Assaults Two Different People on the Same Night

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 5, 2022, at approximately 11:45 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to the Poverello Center for a reported disturbance between two females. When the officer arrived, he observed one female bleeding and holding her face. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Man Smashes Missoula Gas Station Window, Consumes Items

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 9, 2022, at approximately 5:19 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a gas station in the 3800 block of Reserve Street for a reported burglary that had just occurred. The complainant had called dispatch to report that he had just observed a male wearing all camouflage smash the window of the business.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

You Should’ve Adopted This Sweet Cat Before it Snowed

With a name like Doppler, this cat might have been able to warn you Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley were going to get a dump of snow last week. Doppler radar is the system that meteorologists use to track incoming storms, like the one that dropped 8-inches, or more of snow Wednesday in a somewhat unusual storm for early November.
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Appoints New Municipal Judge

The Kalispell City Council at a Nov. 7 meeting passed a motion to appoint former adjutant city attorney Richard Hickel as the municipal court judge until the next general election cycle in 2023. The selection committee recommended Hickel’s appointment, and Flathead County District Court Judge Heidi Ulbricht administered his oath...
KALISPELL, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge

Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Missoula Food Bank to host turkey distribution

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center will distribute turkeys and all the fixings to Missoula County residents this coming Sunday. Customers can join the vehicle line or walk into the building. Volunteers will be helping to pass out meal items and load cars. There is...
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

2022 General Election Results

Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here. * = incumbent. Updated: 2:50 p.m., Nov. 9. __________________________________________________________. U.S. House District 1 (West) Ryan Zinke (R) — 50%, 114,440 votes...
MONTANA STATE

