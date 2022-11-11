Read full article on original website
Scarlett involved in an incident with female fan at WWE live event
During Saturday night’s WWE live event in Peroia, IL, there was reportedly an incident involving Scarlett and a female fan during the Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross match. Security and police were reportedly called after a woman threw her drink at Scarlett and multiple people were said to have been ejected. Twitter user @mattsheehantv wrote that “Security + police escorted her & a man out of the arena. Fans booed the fan as she was walked out of the building. Her behavior was unacceptable and I’m sorry this happened, Scarlett.”
Full match: Roman Reigns vs. Big E from WWE Survivor Series 2021
From WWE: WWE Champion Big E faces off with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for bragging rights in a Champion vs. Champion collision at Survivor Series 2021: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on WWE Network http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else.
Is Shotzi the Right Survivor Series Opponent for Ronda?
Shotzi defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans and Xia Li in a Six-Pack Challenge on Smackdown to become the challenger against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series: War Games. Is Shotzi the Right Survivor Series Opponent for Ronda?. Shotzi has a cool entrance with the TCB tank, so...
What is being said about Gunther’s future with WWE now that Triple H is in charge
It was previously reported that the Vince McMahon regime had allegedly “really soured” on Gunther. In an update, Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com in regards to Gunther’s WWE future now that Triple H in charge…. “I know that Vince McMahon just...
WWE star reportedly praised for his commitment to the company around Crown Jewel 2022
As previously noted, Drew McIntyre was said to have been “extremely sick” with the flu prior to performing at the 2022 Crown Jewel PLE. Despite not being 100%, McIntyre stuck with his busy schedule in WWE and it seemingly did not go unnoticed. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com stated the following…
Was Austin Theory Just Buried or Freed?
MITB Cash-In As we all saw on Monday Night Raw, Austin Theory cashed in his “Money in the Bank” title shot on Seth “Freakin” Rollins for the United States Championship after Bobby Lashley viciously attacked Seth and left him laying injured. During the match, Bobby Lashley came to the ring once again and attached both Seth Rollins and Austin Theory. Seth was able to pull himself together long enough to stomp Theory and retain the title.
Solomonster reacts to Road Dogg saying Bret Hart wasn’t a great wrestler
From Solomonster: “Solomonster reacts to Road Dogg on his “Oh…You Didn’t Know” podcast saying that he was a better sports entertainer than Bret Hart and that Bret was never a great wrestler. It’s clear that his braids were tied a bit too tight for all those years and it caused some oxygen deprivation to the man’s brain.”
Kevin Owens confirmed to have suffered an injury at WWE live event
Dave Meltzer noted the following regarding reports that Kevin Owens suffered an injury during Sunday night’s WWE live event in Madison, WI…. “We have confirmed that the injury is an MCL sprain. The way it was worded was that hopefully that is all the injury is with the idea it could be more than that.”
The latest regarding Steve Austin possibly having another WWE match in 2023
As previously noted, Steve Austin is reportedly open to doing another match following his WWE Wrestlemania 38 appearance. Speculation about Austin having another match at Wrestlemania 39 in California has been fueled by a new workout video published to his Instagram story. In an update, Fightful Select noted the following…
AEW star comments on MJF seemingly turning into a babyface character
During an appearance on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast, AEW star Dustin Rhodes gave his thoughts on MJF possibly turning into a babyface character…. “He’s just on the cusp of his greatness and he’s doing so many great things right now and the heel-babyface-tweener back and forth, they hated him, they kind of love him. You know, and I’ve talked to MJF about this. ‘Sooner or later, you’re gonna be a babyface buddy’ and it looks like that’s kind of where it’s going because they love him and it’s just what it is and MJF hasn’t had to go out there and wrestle every night. He has got the gift of gab and he’s one of those people that can talk people in the building and there’s not very many of those and he does a great job of that.” (quote courtesy of PostWrestling.com)
Triple H warned against bringing CM Punk back to WWE
As previously noted, there could be a buyout of CM Punk’s AEW contract following his backstage altercation with The Elite. While speaking to WrestlingInc.com, Eric Bischoff commented on Triple H potentially bringing CM Punk back to WWE…. “I don’t know what Paul Levesque is thinking, I don’t know what...
Shawn Michaels says Bret Hart “was easily a better wrestler” than him
During an interview with TheRinger.com, Shawn Michaels talked about working with Bret Hart over the years…. “Over the years, I have sort of come to understand Bret and I will always be linked. I was the Joker to his Batman, or the Lex Luthor to his Superman. I think we were just two very different people who [saw] the wrestling business differently. But I think we were both fricking fantastic in our roles because when you talk about wanting to be out there with a guy, I’d pick him any day of the week [and] twice on Sunday… If we had 100 Brets come through here, I’d be thrilled. If we had just one Bret, and I could work with him and Norman Smiley and Robbie Brookside could make him even better, oh my goodness, I’d give my right arm for something like that. It would be a blessing.”
Jim Ross speaks his mind about WWE’s controversial “Katie Vick” angle from 2002
During his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed WWE’s controversial “Katie Vick” angle from 2002. In the storyline, Triple H claimed that Kane had killed his ex-girlfriend Katie Vick. That led to a segment where Triple H wore a Kane mask and simulated having sex with a Katie Vick mannequin in a casket.
Saraya opens up about feeling “nervous” for her return to the ring at AEW Full Gear
During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Saraya talked about her upcoming return to the ring at AEW Full Gear 2022…. “I’m dying to get back in the ring again. I’m excited that it’s not too far away. I know there are going to be a lot of eyes on that match. There’s a lot of pressure to make sure that I put on a good enough match where everyone is like, ‘welcome back, we like that she’s back.’ There’s going to be a lot of nervous people watching me too because I feel that there are a lot of people, that aren’t haters, that are worried about me. They’re going to be watching. Then you have the haters on top of that, that just want to see me fail or hurt, are going to be watching. Then the people that are happy that I’m back are going to be watching.”
WWE personality says he was “furious” about Austin Theory’s failed Money in the Bank cash-in
During his After The Bell podcast, WWE RAW announcer Corey Graves commented on Austin Theory’s failed Money in the Bank cash-in from the November 7th 2022 edition of RAW…. “I’m furious with how it all played out. I was furious as it was unfolding before our very eyes mere feet away from us as Theory strutted his way down.” He added, “I think the world of Austin Theory and I truly believe what Mr. McMahon was saying six months ago. This guy could be the guy. I understand things change. Everything has changed, everything in our universe has changed in the last few months.”
Solomonster reacts to Jeff Jarrett joining AEW after being fired by WWE
From Solomonster: “Solomonster reacts to Jeff Jarrett, months after being released by WWE, now joining AEW both as a talent as its new head of Business Development. He talks about the pros and cons, and where Jarrett can actually do some good for the company and for Tony Khan as far as taking some things off his already very full plate.”
Ronda Rousey feels that her second WWE stint has been “easier” than the first one
In a video published to her YouTube channel, WWE Smackdown women’s champion Ronda Rousey commented on how her second run with the company has been so far…. “I think this run is easier because I kind of know how things work around here and I’ve kind of paid up more of my dues. I have put enough time here that they’ll at least hear me out and explain to me why I’m wrong if I am, you know, and that way I learned something. I think I feel like I have more of a voice this time and confidence to use it.” (quote courtesy of Sportskeeda.com)
Bret Hart on wishing he stayed in WWE: “I probably wouldn’t have had to wrestle Goldberg”
While speaking to TheRinger.com, Bret Hart reflected on the Montreal Screwjob at the end of his WWE run and talked about making peace with Shawn Michaels…. “We had our issues over the years. But I watched Undertaker and Shawn Michaels wrestle at one of the WrestleManias. Even then, I had such a bitterness towards Shawn, but I had to admit it was one of the greatest matches I ever watched. That’s where I ended up deciding to make friends with Shawn and bury the hatchet and all that. It was very truthful, that little storyline with me and Vince and Shawn. Me and Shawn making up in the ring (in 2010) and shaking hands and all that, that was all very real and very moving for me. And was not something that was orchestrated. Shawn wanted that off his back and I was in a position to take it off his back and that was the best resolution for both of us. We’ve been friends ever since. And I’m grateful that he’s in a better place today. I wish that none of the bad history that we had-had ever happened. I wished I’d never left for WCW because I probably wouldn’t have had a stroke and I probably wouldn’t have had to wrestle Bill Goldberg.”
Thunder Rosa says she is doing well but being careful to avoid getting re-injured
As previously noted, AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa was pulled from the 2022 AEW All Out PPV due to injury and there have been reports of her having backstage heat. While speaking to the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Rosa gave an update on her recovery…. “I’m doing really well. This...
