kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY MONDAY MORNING
A Houston man was arrested early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 12:50, Cpl. Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 block of Highway 290 West for a license plate violation. Cpl. Guerra made contact with the driver, Xavier Lamon Jones, 25 of Houston, and observed burnt marijuana cigarettes in plain view as well as the odor of burnt marijuana. Cpl. Guerra further observed a pistol in Jones’ right front pocket. A probable cause of the vehicle was conducted, which yielded approximately 10 grams of marijuana as well as the pistol, which was a 9mm Springfield. Jones was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and transported to the Washington County Jail.
KHOU
Texas teen named Honor discovers hundreds in mysterious cash on school grounds, turns money in
SAN ANTONIO — They say money doesn't grow on trees, but it seemed to be sprouting out of the ground for a Cast Med High School student last month. "I thought it was trash initially," Honor Smith said. "Then I realized that it was like cash." Smith, a high...
conroetoday.com
Who killed Sean White?
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Sunday, September 4, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the victim was shot and killed in the 11100 block of Briar Forest in Houston, Texas. During the incident, the victim drove into a local business parking lot and was approached by two unknown suspects. An altercation ensued and one of the suspects shot the victim in the chest. Both suspects fled southbound on foot from the location. The victim sustained major injuries from the gunshot wound resulting in their death.
Violent weekend in Killeen marked by third murder in four days
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department was investigating its third homicide in four days after a person was killed Sunday in West Killeen. Police said Stepheno Rashad Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. They were unable to save him and he died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police did not identify a suspect.
2 dead in crash on US 183 near Austin airport
Austin Police said the crash involved a vehicle and a tow truck and happened just before 1:50 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of U.S. 183.
WFAA
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into Harris County elections after 'widespread problems'
HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday called for an investigation into the “widespread problems with Harris County's elections Tuesday.”. His office said in a release that voters in Harris County were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems, and more.
BREAKING: Gov. Abbott Calls on Texas Rangers to Investigate Voting Problems in Harris County
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today called for an investigation into the widespread problems with Harris County's elections last Tuesday. Voters in Harris County were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems, and more. "I'm calling on the Secretary of State, the Attorney General's Office, and the Texas Rangers to initiate investigations into allegations of improprieties in the way that the 2022 elections were conducted in Harris County," said Governor Abbott. "The allegations of election improprieties in…
KWTX
Texas teacher charged with assaulting student
HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC) - A Houston school teacher faces assault charges after an incident with a five year old girl earlier this month. Jenny Dominguez, 44, is facing charges after witnesses say she was irrational and out of control. According to court documents, Dominguez dragged the student, Fran Saldana, between...
KHOU
Second man charged, arrested in deadly Asiatown restaurant shooting
HOUSTON — Another man was charged and arrested in a shooting inside a Vietnamese restaurant in Houston's Asiatown in October. Bich Xuan Dang, 49, who was arrested on Oct. 16, and Hieu Trong Nguyen, 49, are charged with capital murder in the killing of Hahn Minh Nguyen, 63, and Long Nguyen, 51.
WEEKEND READ: Alignment changes, new firsts during 2022 midterm elections in Texas
During the 2022 midterm elections, Texans voted on a number of key statewide races. Here's what has changed across the state and in the Austin area over the past four years.
cw39.com
ICYMI: Woman fight off robber, constable charged with indecency with child
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A woman hospitalized after a brutal attack in her own driveway, and every second of it was caught on camera. Her initial reaction was to try to fight the perpetrator and try...
KWTX
Texas teacher no longer employed after telling student
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Pflugerville Independent School District teacher is no longer employed with the district following a viral video of the unidentified employee having an “inappropriate conversation” with a middle school student. According to KVUE, the video the teacher was captured saying, “Deep down in my...
WFAA
Man who jumped onto big rig on Houston freeway, started dancing gets knocked off, killed
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a bizarre incident that led to the death of a 25-year-old man last week. Investigators said the man jumped or climbed onto an 18-wheeler headed southbound in the 2500 block of Eastex Freeway near Liberty Road. It happened around 11:35 a.m. on Nov. 10.
Click2Houston.com
Former Texas Department of Transportation employee charged with bribery, extortion: DOJ
HOUSTON – A former Texas Department of Transportation employee accused of bribery and extortion has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Houston, according to the Department of Justice. Patrick Gorena, 54, has been charged with one count of bribery and one count of extortion under color of...
KTSA
Gov. Abbott releasing new numbers from Operation Lone Star
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing new numbers from Operation Lone Star days after his re-election. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard are continuing a joint effort to secure the border, which includes stopping the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas.
Texas Teacher On Leave After Telling Students His Race Is Superior
An unidentified teacher told his students at Bohls Middle School in Pflugerville, Texas that he was racist, according to The Dallas Morning News. The teacher, who is white, was calmly having a conversation with his students about race when he shocked his students by declaring himself “ethnocentric” and said that he considered himself to be of the superior race in an exchange caught on video.
Witnesses say driver that hit and killed 15-year-old crossing road had right of way
It was a deadly Sunday night on Houston roadways, and one of the two pedestrians killed was a 15-year-old. Witnesses told authorities the driver in that incident had the right of way.
Suspect, wounded by accomplice, sought after fatal Texas home invasion
KATY, Texas — A home invasion suspect, who was fatally shot by one of his victims, may have wounded his masked accomplice who remains at large, according to deputies in Katy, Texas. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Windmoor Drive break-in just before 11:30 p.m.,...
kwhi.com
TWO ARRESTED ON WARRANTS THURSDAY
Two people were arrested on warrants in separate incidents Thursday. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening at 6:55, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for Defective Equipment. Contact was made with the driver, Dymphna Roque Phillips, 37 of Spring, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Harris County for Theft by Check between $2,500 and $30,000. Dymphna was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
Texas Attorney Accused of Drugging His Wife to End Her Pregnancy
Imagine the one person you are supposed to be able to trust above all others trying to take the life you made together. That's what happened to a Houston, Texas woman, and the story is hard to believe. Not only is it a horrific crime, but it's also something that...
