Blanco, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY MONDAY MORNING

A Houston man was arrested early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 12:50, Cpl. Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 block of Highway 290 West for a license plate violation. Cpl. Guerra made contact with the driver, Xavier Lamon Jones, 25 of Houston, and observed burnt marijuana cigarettes in plain view as well as the odor of burnt marijuana. Cpl. Guerra further observed a pistol in Jones’ right front pocket. A probable cause of the vehicle was conducted, which yielded approximately 10 grams of marijuana as well as the pistol, which was a 9mm Springfield. Jones was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and transported to the Washington County Jail.
HOUSTON, TX
conroetoday.com

Who killed Sean White?

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Sunday, September 4, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the victim was shot and killed in the 11100 block of Briar Forest in Houston, Texas. During the incident, the victim drove into a local business parking lot and was approached by two unknown suspects. An altercation ensued and one of the suspects shot the victim in the chest. Both suspects fled southbound on foot from the location. The victim sustained major injuries from the gunshot wound resulting in their death.
HOUSTON, TX
KCEN

Violent weekend in Killeen marked by third murder in four days

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department was investigating its third homicide in four days after a person was killed Sunday in West Killeen. Police said Stepheno Rashad Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. They were unable to save him and he died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police did not identify a suspect.
KILLEEN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Gov. Abbott Calls on Texas Rangers to Investigate Voting Problems in Harris County

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today called for an investigation into the widespread problems with Harris County's elections last Tuesday. Voters in Harris County were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems, and more. "I'm calling on the Secretary of State, the Attorney General's Office, and the Texas Rangers to initiate investigations into allegations of improprieties in the way that the 2022 elections were conducted in Harris County," said Governor Abbott. "The allegations of election improprieties in…
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Texas teacher charged with assaulting student

HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC) - A Houston school teacher faces assault charges after an incident with a five year old girl earlier this month. Jenny Dominguez, 44, is facing charges after witnesses say she was irrational and out of control. According to court documents, Dominguez dragged the student, Fran Saldana, between...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Second man charged, arrested in deadly Asiatown restaurant shooting

HOUSTON — Another man was charged and arrested in a shooting inside a Vietnamese restaurant in Houston's Asiatown in October. Bich Xuan Dang, 49, who was arrested on Oct. 16, and Hieu Trong Nguyen, 49, are charged with capital murder in the killing of Hahn Minh Nguyen, 63, and Long Nguyen, 51.
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Texas teacher no longer employed after telling student

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Pflugerville Independent School District teacher is no longer employed with the district following a viral video of the unidentified employee having an “inappropriate conversation” with a middle school student. According to KVUE, the video the teacher was captured saying, “Deep down in my...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KTSA

Gov. Abbott releasing new numbers from Operation Lone Star

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing new numbers from Operation Lone Star days after his re-election. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard are continuing a joint effort to secure the border, which includes stopping the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Black Enterprise

Texas Teacher On Leave After Telling Students His Race Is Superior

An unidentified teacher told his students at Bohls Middle School in Pflugerville, Texas that he was racist, according to The Dallas Morning News. The teacher, who is white, was calmly having a conversation with his students about race when he shocked his students by declaring himself “ethnocentric” and said that he considered himself to be of the superior race in an exchange caught on video.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

TWO ARRESTED ON WARRANTS THURSDAY

Two people were arrested on warrants in separate incidents Thursday. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening at 6:55, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for Defective Equipment. Contact was made with the driver, Dymphna Roque Phillips, 37 of Spring, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Harris County for Theft by Check between $2,500 and $30,000. Dymphna was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX

