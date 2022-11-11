The #24 Dayton Flyers will go against the UNLV Rebels in NCAAB action in Thomas & Mack Center, NV, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 11:00 PM ET. Dayton defeated SMU 74-62 despite making only 8.6% of their three-point shots (a 30.8% success rate). The Flyers (2-0) shot 36.4% in the opening period, but improved in the second, hitting 47.8% of their shots en route to a win.

