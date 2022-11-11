Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bulls have reason to be nervous. In the span of just a week, the entire investment narrative surrounding Bitcoin seems to have shifted, thanks to the spectacular meltdown of cryptocurrency exchange FTX (CRYPTO: FTT). On Nov. 9, the price of Bitcoin fell below the $16,000 mark, and it was briefly trading at its lowest price in nearly two years. This after Bitcoin had been trading near the $20,000 level for months. For the year, Bitcoin is still down 65%.

4 HOURS AGO