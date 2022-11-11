Familiarity is a key word for the Marshall girls basketball program in 2022. The Cardinals will be under new leadership this season, but he's far from an outside hire. Longtime Marshall assistant coach Dan Nickel takes over as head coach this season, and he's worked with this specific group of athletes for quite some time. As for the team itself, Marshall is fresh off of a 6-4 finish in Capitol - South conference play last season and lost only one player, Abby Ward, to graduation....

MARSHALL, WI ・ 19 MINUTES AGO