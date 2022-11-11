Read full article on original website
Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first gambling casino has contributed nearly $800,000 to a state property tax relief fund so far, including $597,854 during the month of October, a state report indicated Monday. And officials with the WarHorse Casino expect that gaming tax revenues will steadily grow as they begin advertising and marketing the temporary facility at […] The post Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KSNB Local4
Weekend review confirms results of Grand Island school board race
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A weekend review of the Nov. 8 election in Hall County appears to confirm that two write-in candidates beat two incumbents for two seats on the Grand Island School Board. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet Monday released the final unofficial results of last week’s...
3 News Now
Abortion ban fails in small Nebraska town; others pass, some narrowly
Curtis is the county seat in politically ruby-red Frontier County, a county where, on Election Night 2020, 85% of voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump. But last Tuesday, Curtis voters went back to the polls and did something that, at first glance, seems to contradict their ultra-conservative image. They...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks to restore grass, wetland habitats with $4 million grant
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission received a $4 million grant to restore grass and wetland habitats for at-risk species. The grant, provided by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, will fund a four-year conservation project in the Sandhills and surrounding areas. Streams in the...
News Channel Nebraska
Historic locomotives travel through southern Nebraska panhandle
LODGEPOLE - A portion of the Union Pacific Railroad's heritage fleet cruised through the southern Nebraska Panhandle this weekend. The Challenger No. 3985, TTT-6 No. 5511, Centennial No. 6936, and several passenger rail cars left steam shop in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Friday. They were donated to the non-profit Railroading Heritage of Midwest America this month.
Nebraska's Most Dangerous Cities
Nebraska has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Nebraska, USA.By U.S. Government - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
Kearney Hub
'On the chunky side' — Nebraska mountain lion ends 700-mile trip with ticks, scars and a few extra pounds
The Nebraska-born mountain lion didn’t miss many meals on its 700-mile walk to Illinois. “He has been a very successful predator,” said Joe Taft, who runs the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Indiana, where the young male ended up two weeks ago. “He’s on the chunky side for a boy who’s done a whole lot of walking.”
norfolkneradio.com
NSAA honors Norfolk's Jeffrey
The Nebraska School Activities Association has announced the recipients of the 2022-23 NSAA Distinguished Service and Outstanding Service Awards for extraordinary contributions, dedication, and service to the NSAA, NSAA activities, and NSAA member schools. They include Traci Jeffrey of the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau who has played key roles in...
Safest Cities in Nebraska
Nebraska is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The flag of Nebraska, USA.By Liamgabby79 - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
1011now.com
Living the life of a monk in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Located between corn and bean fields near Schuyler, you’ll find a monastery that offers the chance to learn more about the monastic way of life. Father Thomas Leitner is one of the monks at the monastery. He also works at the St. Benedict Retreat Center nearby. We talked with him about the monks and the monastery.
KETV.com
'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature
Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
knopnews2.com
Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
Kearney Hub
Northwest newspaper returning digitally following controversial cancellation
The Northwest Viking Saga, the student-run high school newspaper halted allegedly in May because of editorial content, is returning spring semester in a different format. Kirsten Gilliland, advisor and teacher for the newspaper program, confirmed to the Independent Friday night the Saga is returning to Northwest High School’s class offerings next semester, but in a digital incarnation.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Nebraska
Located smack-dab in the center of the United States, Nebraska is reputedly one of the flattest states in the country. Nebraska has a population of just under two million people, many of whom live in Lincoln and Omaha. Sprawling over an astounding 77,000-odd square miles, Nebraska is actually split between two time zones. Much of the eastern two-thirds of the state stays hot and humid for most of the year. However, the westernmost corners of Nebraska trend more towards cold and dry, or subtropical and humid. Much of the state is flat, but, just where is the highest point in Nebraska?
Flood damage could take Nebraska State Penitentiary Unit offline for two years
The unit, which housed 134 men, had to be evacuated due to a burst pipe but the extent of the damage wasn't fully known until Friday.
knopnews2.com
Nebraska receives over $11 million from Google over multistate Attorney General privacy settlement
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Attorney General Peterson announced on Monday that Nebraska, along with 39 other attorneys general, has reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of the U.S.
KETV.com
Nebraska to receive nearly $12 million after Google agrees to settlement
OMAHA, Neb. — Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states in connection with an investigation into how the company tracked users' locations, state attorneys general announced Monday, calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history. Nebraska will receive $11.8 million, while Iowa will...
KSNB Local4
Former Hall County officer fights lung cancer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Friends, family, and community members gathered to support a Grand Island serviceman. They all came to Platt-Duetsche in Grand Island for Pilo Casarez’s fundraiser event. Pilo worked as a corrections officer for Hall County for 13 years, and is fighting stage four-lung cancer. The...
