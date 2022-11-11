SIOUX FALLS - A Nebraska man has been found guilty by a South Dakota jury of running a drug ring from prison. U.S. Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced Wednesday that 38-year-old Ray Noel Camacho, also known as Pato, was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by a federal jury in Sioux Falls. He was serving a 31 to 64-year prison sentence for terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony. The verdict was returned last week.

