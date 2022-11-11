Read full article on original website
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Multi-car injury accident in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A multi-car accident happens in the 1600th block of 5th Avenue in Scottsbluff. One minor injury happens to a juvenile passenger, the driver of a blue pickup truck was cited for unsafe backing according to Sgt. Philip Eckerberg. The injured passenger signed a refusal to be...
klkntv.com
Man tried hiding in attic after pursuit in western Nebraska, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Bridgeport man tried to play hide-and-seek with troopers after a pursuit on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Just after 6:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Volkswagen Passat on Highway 385 near Bridgeport, which is east of Scottsbluff. The northbound driver...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Farming continues into fourth generation for Bayard's Ryan Liakos
BAYARD — Ryan Liakos was raised on the family farm near Bayard, growing dry edible beans, sugar beets and corn while raising cattle. He may not have moved far from his childhood home, but that was always the intention — Liakos has a passion for farming. “I grew...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Scottsbluff business creates an urban mushroom farm
SCOTTSBLUFF -- Tyler Cochran went to school for welding, he’s an officially licensed private detective, and the only class he failed in high school was biology. So, his newest endeavor is something he said he’d never have seen himself doing — growing mushrooms right in the heart of downtown Scottsbluff.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Downtown Scottsbluff Holiday parade; registration for floats needed
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Downtown Scottsbluff Holiday parade of lights is coming up on November 27th at 6:00pm. Event organizers remind those to register their floats for this upcoming event and you do so by emailing Angela at capnco@hotmail.com to register. As a remind no parking will be allowed...
Harrison man dead following Panhandle crash, 1 transported to hospital
On Nov. 9 at approximately 6:05 p.m. a Chevrolet Blazer was traveling northbound on Highway 29 when it lost control on black ice and rolled. 80-year-old passenger, Tom Conroy, of Harrison, was ejected during the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver, 56-year-old Sydney Meidell, of Harrison,...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska man convicted in South Dakota federal court of running drug ring from prison
SIOUX FALLS - A Nebraska man has been found guilty by a South Dakota jury of running a drug ring from prison. U.S. Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced Wednesday that 38-year-old Ray Noel Camacho, also known as Pato, was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by a federal jury in Sioux Falls. He was serving a 31 to 64-year prison sentence for terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony. The verdict was returned last week.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Vehicle Fire breaks out at Walmart parking lot
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - At approximately 9:30pm emergency personnel respond to a vehicle fire in the Walmart parking lot in Scottsbluff. It is unknown how the fire started; no structure damage occurred to any surrounding buildings.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202201019 01:23 FI : FIELD INTERVIEW Officers made contact with a male who was walking in the middle of the street near 4th Street and Missouri Avenue. The male was throwing his hands in the air. Officers conducted a pat down for weapons and located a knife longer than 3.5 inches and drug paraphernalia. The male who is a felon was taken into custody. Closed - Charges Recommended.
