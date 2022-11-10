Read full article on original website
Red Lobster And Bonefish Grill Are Offering Free Shrimp For Veterans Day
Veterans Day falls on a Friday this year, honoring those who fought for the United States during past wars and who served in the military (via Military.com). The federal holiday is an important day for more than 19 million men and women in the U.S., who allowed the rest of the country to live their lives knowing their freedom and country were defended (via USO).
LIST: Veterans Day food deals
Some restaurants are showing their appreciation for veterans, by offering free or discounted items on their menu for the day.
Veterans Day free food: Deals that vets can get at Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, Krispy Kreme and more
Veteran and active military personnel can get free food and discounts at numerous restaurants and fast food chains on Nov. 11.
Chain Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day
U.S. chain restaurants are largely remaining open during the holiday, but others are closing and some are operating with shortened hours. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WomansDay.com, Fox4News.com, and BlackFriday.com.
McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Why Texas Roadhouse could soon be the country’s biggest casual-dining chain
Texas Roadhouse is charting a path to becoming the biggest casual-dining chain in the country. The 607-unit steakhouse chain on Thursday raised its expectations for how big it can be, setting its sights on 900 U.S. restaurants, up from a previous range of 700 or 800. That growth trajectory combined...
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Donuts On Election Day
If you haven't seen the countless texts, flyers, phone calls, and announcements about Election Day, then you may not be aware that it's coming up on Tuesday, November 8. The midterm election has been dubbed "one of the most important elections in our lifetime" by President Joe Biden (via The Washington Post). Midterm elections may not have a presidential vote, but a lot of senate, gubernatorial, and congressional seats are up for the taking. And those who are working to encourage others to go vote want you to know the importance of having your voice counted.
WMTW
Pizza Hut is finally selling slices — with a twist
Pizza Hut is getting more personal beyond its personal pan pizzas. Related video above: Best Food Deals for Halloween. For customers who find ordering a whole pie daunting, the chain is offering its version of individual slices with a new menu item called Pizza Hut Melts. For $6.99 per slice, the new option is actually two slices of its Thin N' Crispy pizza folded together, filled with toppings and cheese and baked to "melty perfection," creating a calzone-like meal.
IHOP Announces Their New Holiday Menu
IHOP is embracing winter flavors like ginger, apple and red currant Pack up your pumpkin spice because winter flavors are here at IHOP. On Nov. 1, the breakfast chain announced plans to roll out new seasonal dishes and drinks. Rather than classic holiday flavors like peppermint, IHOP is serving up ginger, apple and red currant. The menu updates consist of one food item and three drinks, all of which highlight those seasonal flavors. Gingersnap apple French toast, gingersnap milkshake, gingersnap hot chocolate and red passionfruit splasher are available at...
thebrag.com
The full list for McDonald’s upcoming 30 Days 30 Deals has leaked online
McDonald’s is bringing back their beloved 30 Days 30 Deals this November and the full list of impressive discounts has already leaked online. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals offered for every day of November. A...
nrn.com
The 12 restaurant chains with the best service
Amid the ongoing restaurant industry labor crisis, operators must not lose sight of the importance of service. Service is one quality that market research firm Datassential polls consumers about for the annual Consumer Picks report. Papa Murphy’s CMO Kim McBee calls service “the most powerful part of the customer experience,” and that may be true now more than ever.
Taco Bell Breakfast Hours: What Time Does Taco Bell Stop Serving Breakfast?
There have been a few changes over the past few years. Here are the latest updates on Taco Bell breakfast times. What time does Taco Bell stop serving breakfast?Adobe. Confused about when Taco Bell stops serving breakfast? We've got you covered.
Thrillist
You Can Get BOGO Chicken Sandwiches at Wingstop This Wednesday
In case your priorities are out of whack, let me be the first to remind you: tomorrow is National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day. Mark your calendar, set a Google alert, do what you have to do—just hit up your local Wingstop and take advantage of the chain's BOGO deal.
See inside Chick-fil-A's newest drive-thru only location as the chain struggles with the highest wait times in fast food
Chick-fil-A now has more than 30 drive-thru only locations. They're part of the popular chicken chain's strategy to cut down long wait times.
Is This Discontinued Taco Bell Menu Item Back In New York State?
If you’re a diehard Taco Bell fan in New York state, you’ve probably gone through an emotional rollercoaster these past few years. The hearts of Taco Bell lovers break all over New York State whenever the fan-favorite Nacho Fries leave the menu - only to return and quickly sell out.
Mashed Survey: Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Chocolate Milkshake?
If you're someone who reaches for a thick, creamy milkshake over an ice cream cone when you're craving something sweet, you aren't alone. According to Study Finds, in a survey of 2,000 adults, 69% said they prefer to drink their desserts instead of eat them. A milkshake — which is a blended beverage typically made with ice cream and flavored syrup — is one of the most popular drinkable desserts out there. You can whip one up in almost any flavor imaginable with almost any topping, from classics like vanilla or chocolate to more creative milkshake options like avocado or even bacon.
When Did Breakfast Burritos First Become A Thing?
Back in 2019, someone ruffled a few feathers — and generated some headlines — by filing a petition to trademark the term "breakfast burrito." At the time, Eater reported the incident, pointing out that the term has been in use for decades and questioning who could do such a thing. While the culprit may have never been fully identified, according to the patent application filed at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Eater and its readers can rest easy, since the case has since been abandoned.
Dutch Bros, Starbucks Report Drive-Thru Gains While McDonald’s Sees Weakness
Across the restaurant industry, brands including Dutch Bros and Starbucks are seeing their drive-thru sales increase, with the stark exception of quick-service restaurant (QSR) giant McDonald’s, a leader in the drive-thru space. McDonald’s, which as of 2019 had more than 20,000 drive-thru locations around the world, and order of...
ComicBook
Baskin-Robbins Introduces New Cookie Butter Ice Cream, Brings Back Turkey Cake for November
November is almost here and that means it's time for a new Flavor of the Month from Baskin-Robbins and for the new month, not only are ice cream fans getting a new sweet treat to enjoy, but the new month sees the return of an old favorite as well. On Thursday, Baskin-Robbins announced that the November Flavor of the Month is Cookie Butter and that the fan-favorite Thanksgiving dessert, the Turkey Cake, is also back for the season.
Wendy's offers free breakfast for veterans and active military
In honor of Veterans Day on November 11th, Wendy's® is thanking those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Military with a FREE breakfast combo offer with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card.
