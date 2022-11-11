ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Court: Man responsible for distribution of 20 pounds of meth in Mississippi sentenced to 25 years in prison

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03FoJP_0j7I1dQ500

A Mississippi man who was responsible for the possession and distribution of approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine in South Mississippi was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Stokes Marque Wells, 30, of Mount Olive was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg. Wells was also ordered to serve a five-year term of supervised release following completion of his prison term and pay a $10,000 fine.

According to court documents, in April 2020, DEA agents intercepted communications of Stokes Marque Wells and his co-defendants conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Specifically, on April 24, 2020, agents intercepted methamphetamine related communications leading to the seizure of approximately 3 pounds of methamphetamine. Wells was responsible for the possession and distribution of approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine to the Hattiesburg, Mississippi and surrounding areas.

The case is the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed “Don’t Tell On Me Bro,” which began as an operation targeting illegal drug trafficking in the Hattiesburg, Mississippi area. “Don’t Tell On Me Bro” is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Hattiesburg Police Department, Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, and the Columbia Police Department.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Keesha Middleton

Comments / 2

Bryon Mansley
3d ago

but a guy that sells military secrets to the Russians or Chinese gets only 10 years for selling out their country and could get thousands or more dead and wounded.

Reply
2
Related
WJTV 12

5th suspect arrested for Hattiesburg double homicide

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A fifth suspect has been arrested by Hattiesburg police in connection to double homicide that happened on West 5th Street. Police said David James Lee, 19, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on Monday, November 14 for the Wednesday, November 2 shooting. Lee was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man faces nearly a dozen aggravated assault charges

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing nearly a dozen aggravated assault charges after he allegedly fired a gun at a group of people in Jasper County on Wednesday, November 9. The Laurel Leader Call reported Aaron Holder, 38, is accused of firing a high-powered rifle at a construction crew and family with […]
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

MISSING PERSON: Jones County man last seen in Hattiesburg

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing Jones County man who was last seen in Hattiesburg. Family members report that 50-year-old James Darrell Piner was last seen in Hattiesburg on November 9. He was wearing a t-shirt, jeans and hat. Piner...
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Georgia Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Steal USDA-Mortgaged Houses

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jackson, Miss. – A Georgia man was convicted today before Senior U.S. District Judge David C. Bramlette for conspiring to steal houses from the United States Department of Agriculture, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Dax Robertson of United States Department of Agriculture, Office of the Inspector General.
GEORGIA STATE
WDAM-TV

Monday night wreck injures 2 people in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle collision at Mill Creek Road and Highway 84 sent two individuals to the emergency department with moderate injuries Monday around 7 pm. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Powers and Rustin volunteer fire departments responded to the incident.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Suspect in Tuesday Laurel shooting caught

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Laurel on Tuesday was recently apprehended. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, 22-year-old Michael Pollock Jr. reportedly was apprehended on South 16th Avenue Wednesday. Pollock was wanted on one count of aggravated assault in connection to...
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Is Hattiesburg below sea level?

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg is no stranger to flooding. Water pools in areas of the city nearly every time substantial rainfall hits. Because of this, some neighbors wonder if Hattiesburg sits below sea level. Even though Hattiesburg is more than 50 miles away from the coast, it may be surprising to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD offers Fifth Street shooting update

Democratic Party candidate and former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree reacted to Tuesday’s 4th District Congressional election results. Player of the Week: East Marion senior RB Jadarrius "Kool-Aid" Mallard. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Player of the Week: East Marion senior RB Jadarrius "Kool-Aid" Mallard. Jones College RB Robert Henry...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Lamar County fire crews had busy Sunday morning

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four volunteer fire departments in Lamar County spent a busy Sunday morning trying to contain a completely-engaged house fire. The structure reportedly was “fully-involved” when the first units from Northeast Lamar Fire and Rescue arrived. Northeast eventually was joined by units from three...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WWL

Bogalusa elects 23-year-old Tyrin Truong as Mayor

BOGALUSA, La. — It was a speech Bogalusa Mayor-elect Tyrin Truong wasn’t sure he’d give Tuesday night. “Everybody kept saying it’s going to be a runoff, it’s going to be a runoff, so I prepared two speeches just in case,” said Truong. When the...
BOGALUSA, LA
WJTV 12

Mississippi parents concerned about flu outbreaks in schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to doctors, 2022 will experience a very high flu outbreak across the United States. In Mississippi, there are some school districts that are experiencing the outbreak amongst students. According to the Pine Belt News, the Lamar County School District (LCSD) has been dealing with an outbreak of influenza in at […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Sixteen suspects arrested in early morning drug roundup by Mississippi agencies, others still at large

Wednesday morning deputies and investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Picayune Police Department and the Fifteenth Circuit Intervention Court executed a 34-person round-up in Pearl River County. This is a once or...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
POZ

The Tractor Supply Company Is Sued for HIV Discrimination

Tractor Supply Company, a national rural retailer based in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is facing a federal discrimination lawsuit for allegedly disclosing an employee’s HIV status and ultimately firing her, according to a press release from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which filed the suit, EEOC v. Tractor Supply Company.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

MHP: Purvis man killed in early morning crash on U.S. 11 Saturday

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Purvis man is dead after being involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 11 in Lamar County early Saturday morning. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to the fatal crash around 12:30 a.m. Shows says...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
impact601.com

Remains of missing man discovered near Taylorsville

The body of a missing man was located by the Smith County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, November 2, just outside of Taylorsville some 25 days after the man was reported missing. According to Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston, the body found is believed to be the remains of 25-year-old Rasheem...
TAYLORSVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
106K+
Followers
7K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy