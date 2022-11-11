Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Two Separate Christmas Tree Lightings, Two Different Markets, and More! Here's What's Happening in Cary This WeekendJames TulianoCary, NC
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
Related
Duke basketball: Dariq Whitehead advances another step toward debut
It sounds unlikely that Duke basketball small forward Dariq Whitehead will suit up for the No. 7 Blue Devils' Champions Classic matchup against No. 6 Kansas in Indianapolis at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. That said, an update from first-year head coach Jon Scheyer on Monday suggests the 6-foot-7, 220-pound five-star...
Duke heads in to Champions Classic matchup vs Kansas as slight underdogs
It's hard to know too much about college basketball teams this early in the year, especially with teams like Kansas and Duke that have played against two overmatched opponents. In Duke's case, with so many newcomers on the roster (eleven players were not on the team last year), a new coach in Jon Scheyer, and one of their top freshmen, Dereck Lively, having only played 15 minutes, it's even harder to deduce.
Preview - No. 7 Duke vs No. 6 Kansas (Champions Classic)
Just over a week in to the college basketball season, No. 7-ranked Duke will take on No. 6 Kansas in the first matchup between ranked teams in the sport. The late game of the Champions Classic features the young Blue Devils against the reigning national champions, although with different head coaches on the bench than have been seen in recent episodes of this rotating series. Gone is Mike Krzyzewski, retired as Duke head coach after last year, and absent will be Bill Self, after Kansas self-imposed penalties for recruiting violations by suspending their long-time head coach.
Pack Pride Weekly Podcast: Ernie Myers joins the show; Discussing loss to BC
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State suffered a tough loss to Boston College over the weekend, but the basketball programs are both off to strong starts thus far. Cory Smith and James Curle are joined by former NC State basketball player and ESPN commentator Ernie Myers to discuss the men's and women's hoops teams in the first segment.
Kansas vs. Duke in the Champions Classic: Preview and how to watch
Kansas is set to face Duke in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night, which will serve as KU's first big test this season. The Blue Devils are currently under first-year head coach Jon Scheyer and boast the No. 1 freshman class in the country that features five 247Sports Composite five-star recruits. The reigning national champions have Dajuan Harris and Jalen Wilson as experienced players who have played lots of minutes in the event before. Acting head coach Norm Roberts will be looking for several players to step up alongside the returning veterans.
UNC's Puff Johnson Nearing Return
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina forward Puff Johnson, who has missed the Tar Heels' first two games of the season with lingering knee soreness, is progressing closer to a return, head coach Hubert Davis revealed Monday. "He practiced yesterday and had limited reps today," Davis said during his press...
dukebasketballreport.com
A Great Piece About Duke, Kansas, John McClendon And The Secret Game
As Duke and Kansas prep for Tuesday’s game in the Champion’s Classic, ESPN’s Martenzie Johnson has a nice piece up on Kansas native John McClendon, the legendary coach and Kansas native who was at NCCU from 1941-1952. He’s in the Hall of Fame twice, once as a contributor and also as a coach, and was one of the most innovative coaches to ever roam the sidelines. He persuaded James Naismith to mentor him and credited Naismith for everything he did in basketball, which was a lot.
Why is everyone discounting Drake Maye and UNC as possible Playoff crashers?
Yes, there is a chance where Drake Maye and the rest of the UNC football team can make the College Football Playoff this season. It might be as a huge long shot, but UNC has a chance at making the College Football Playoff with Heisman Trophy contender Drake Maye at quarterback.
Greg: UNC's CFP/NY6 Path
North Carolina won its second ACC Coastal Division title in Winston-Salem on Saturday night, and in doing so, delivered a definitive response to suggestions that Mack Brown’s program building had stalled following last season’s 6-7 campaign. The Tar Heels have confirmed a successful season nearly two weeks before Thanksgiving and will play No. 10 Clemson for their first ACC Championship since 1980 on Dec. 3.
247Sports
Senior Day turns into a family affair for N.C. A&T State University Hall of Fame QB Alan Hooker
N.C. A&T State University Hall of Famer Alan Hooker broke 18 program passing records as North Carolina A&T’s starting quarterback in the mid-80s as he led the Aggies to their first outright MEAC title in 1986. Hooker's days behind center are long gone but his name and number both continue on at N.C. A&T.
247Sports
LOOK: UNC Celebrates in Locker Room After Clinching ACC Coastal Championship
North Carolina defeated Wake Forest 36-34 on Saturday night in Winston-Salem to move 9-1 overall, 6-0 in the ACC, 6-0 on the road, and more importantly to clinch the ACC Coastal Divison. It is the first time UNC has won the Coastal Division since 2015. The Tar Heels were led...
NC State football recruit Week 13 scoreboard
Record: 7-4. Final Statistics: Thomas is out for the season due to injury. Prior to his injury, he completed 42-of-58 passes for 534 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing 20 times for 182 yards and three scores. Daemon Fagan -- S -- Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage. Record: 9-1. Result:...
WBTV
Gardner-Webb tops Campbell 42-35 Saturday to win BBQ Bowl, to host North Carolina A&T for Big South Title next Saturday
BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Gardner-Webb opened up a big lead and held on for a 42-35 win over Campbell Saturday to claim the 2022 N.C. Pork East/West BBQ Bowl. The Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-5, 4-0 Big South) will host North Carolina A&T (7-3, 4-0 Big South) in the Big South Conference Championship Game next Saturday at Noon in Ernest W. Spangler Stadium.
NCCU basketball Coach Levelle Moton announces affordable housing project in Heritage Park
"There's been so much cry for attention and devotion to affordable housing."
Greensboro, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Reidsville Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Grimsley High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
duke.edu
Two Duke Seniors Win Rhodes Scholarships
DURHAM, N.C. – Two Duke University seniors were among the recipients selected this weekend for the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship. Qi Xuan Khoo and Shreyas Hallur were chosen from among many applicants from colleges and universities. Hallur received one of the 32 scholarships available to students from the United States, while Khoo won the only scholarship available to Malaysian citizens. The scholarships provide all expenses for two or three years of study at the University of Oxford in England.
cbs17
New Chick-fil-A opening Thursday in Midtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new drive-thru-only Chick-fil-A will open soon in Midtown Raleigh. The Chick-fil-A Midtown Corner will open Thursday at the intersection of East Six Forks Road and Industrial Drive. Customers will be able to place orders for carryout or delivery on the Chick-fil-A app or online, according to a news release.
cbs17
Durham Tech expansion plans include health care center
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is digging deeper into Durham Technical Community College’s expansion plans. Voters passed a $112.7 million bond referendum that will pay for new life sciences and health care buildings on campus. When talking about the life sciences facility, Durham Tech President JB Buxton...
cbs17
1 shot outside North Raleigh Blvd. apartment; 2nd Raleigh shooting in 4 hours
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot outside an apartment building Friday night in the 1000 block of North Raleigh Boulevard, Raleigh police said. Officers were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. where they found the victim. The man was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to WakeMed Hospital.
Person injured in crash in southeast Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Sunday with serious injuries after a crash in southeast Raleigh. Around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a single-car crash in the 2100 block of Dandridge Drive. One person was transported to the hospital with...
247Sports
59K+
Followers
395K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0