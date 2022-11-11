ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

q973radio.com

5 Gift Cards Your Friends and Family In The ArkLaTex Will Love

GROCERIES — HELLO! The cost of food and groceries has been one of the things talked about the most with inflation. Help your friends and family out with a gift certificate to this regional grocery — actually any grocery store would be nice!. WALMART Or Target. I mean...
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

A new Performance Pavilion is ready to entertain

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - A new phase of construction at the Caddo Common Park is coming to an end with the opening of the Performance Pavilion. This beautiful black and white center adds a new element of art to this “Un”common community. When the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) moved into the neighborhood, they were charged with transforming a rough part on the edge of downtown into a vibrant area. Back in 2012, artists, neighborhood community members and SRAC came together to discuss adding the Performance Pavilion.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

A Peppermint Frosty Is Coming To Shreveport Wendy’s

Raise your hand if you LOVED the Strawberry Frosty this summer at Wendy’s… well, Wendy’s is now coming out with a Peppermint Frosty for the holidays.. and it will arrive at Shreveport area Wendy’s starting on TUESDAY November 15th!. It’s only the third new Frosty flavor...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport

Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Huge Christmas Event Is Back in Shreveport This Year

In just a couple of weeks, one of the biggest Christmas events of the season returns to Shreveport and Bossier City. Rockets Over the Red is back this year. It will be happening in Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport and the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City on Saturday, November 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can bring the family and enjoy the Christmas season with live music, activities, food trucks, Santa and more.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Cyndi Lauper & Michael McDonald Performed In Shreveport This Week

Its true. All of that social media buzz around Shreveport and Bossier about music icons Cyndi Lauper and Michael McDonald playing in Shreveport last week is all true. The party was celebrate the 40th anniversary of Metro Aviation, and took place in Downtown Shreveport. To celebrate their founding in 1982, the company took it back to the 80s with a huge party. Including two 80s music legends...
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

Shreveport home destroyed by fire Sunday evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Approximately 20 personal and 13 Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a house fire at 5512 Ben Jai Drive. The blaze broke out around 6:30 on Sunday evening. Dispatch was contacted just before 7:00 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 7:02. According to authorities...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Was That an Earthquake North of Shreveport?

Things were shaking on Sunday in communities north of Shreveport. Dozens of residents reported feeling something shaking just before 1pm. The Caddo Sheriff’s Office got several calls about the incident. Many were concerned that there had been some sort of explosion. But the U.S. Geological Survey is now confirming...
SHREVEPORT, LA
brproud.com

Two 3.0 earthquakes in two years for Mooringsport, La.

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Mooringsport, La. just after noon on Sunday. The event occurred SSW of Mooringsport at 12:43 p.m., at a depth of 2.7 miles. The United States Geological Service also reported the earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport, La. A 3.0 earthquake was also...
MOORINGSPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport church opens healing garden for processing grief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport nonprofit, Moms on a Mission, hosted a day of healing at Williams Memorial CME Temple’s new healing garden. The group aims to help mothers who have lost loved ones to gun violence and bring awareness to the issue. In the garden, there are flowers honor those lost and a bell tower that stands as a symbol of prayer.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Home heavily damaged in early morning fire in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - An investigation in underway in connection with a fire early Monday in Shreveport. The blaze broke out in the 1800 block of W. Jordan near Sycamore in the Allendale neighborhood just after 4 a.m. According to Brandon Lee, Asst. to the Fire Chief, the home was fully...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Tracking Monday showers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has been another chilly day in the ArkLaTex but I am proud to report that some folks eventually reached the mid-50s, so it wasn’t all too terrible. Sunny skies have been very friendly as well. Tonight, lows will not be as dramatic as last night, we’re looking at mainly the mid-30s. Some folks will see the low 30s and upper-20s, but this won’t be widespread. Patchy frost is expected.
SHREVEPORT, LA
gocentenary.com

Cheer Team Hits Zero At American Allstar Competition

Shreveport - The Centenary Cheer Team Hit Zero at its first competition in program history on Saturday at the American Allstar Competition held at the Shreveport Convention Center. The team received scores of 16.8/20, 23.6/30, and 46/50 and received 1st place in its division unfer the direction of first-year head...
SHREVEPORT, LA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Shreveport, LA

Shreveport is a city in the northwestern region of Louisiana, situated in two parishes, Caddo and Bossier. It is known for its rich history, booming art scene, and riverside casinos. As one of the biggest cities in Louisiana, Shreveport is the third most populous city in the state. The city...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Earthquake confirmed in Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a whole lot of shaking going on in Caddo Parish Sunday afternoon. Residents around Blanchard, Louisiana felt earthquake-like effects around their homes. The United States Geological Service has since confirmed a 3.0 earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported...
CADDO PARISH, LA

