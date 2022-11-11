Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
q973radio.com
5 Gift Cards Your Friends and Family In The ArkLaTex Will Love
GROCERIES — HELLO! The cost of food and groceries has been one of the things talked about the most with inflation. Help your friends and family out with a gift certificate to this regional grocery — actually any grocery store would be nice!. WALMART Or Target. I mean...
Shreveport Loses Another Youree Drive Business
Another blow to the retail world in southeast Shreveport. The Youree Drive corridor grew quickly and retail spots popped up from Southfield all the way out to Bert Kouns and beyond over the past 20 years. But that huge boom has slowed up a bit over the past couple of years.
arklatexweekend.com
A new Performance Pavilion is ready to entertain
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - A new phase of construction at the Caddo Common Park is coming to an end with the opening of the Performance Pavilion. This beautiful black and white center adds a new element of art to this “Un”common community. When the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) moved into the neighborhood, they were charged with transforming a rough part on the edge of downtown into a vibrant area. Back in 2012, artists, neighborhood community members and SRAC came together to discuss adding the Performance Pavilion.
arklatexweekend.com
47th Les Boutiques de Noel presented by Shreveport-Bossier City Opera Guild
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The Shreveport-Bossier City Opera Guild will present its 47th annual Les Boutiques de Noel, a Christmas shopping event, at the Shreveport Convention Center. On Nov. 17 to the 19th, you can experience a joyous holiday shopping event to take care of all of your present...
q973radio.com
A Peppermint Frosty Is Coming To Shreveport Wendy’s
Raise your hand if you LOVED the Strawberry Frosty this summer at Wendy’s… well, Wendy’s is now coming out with a Peppermint Frosty for the holidays.. and it will arrive at Shreveport area Wendy’s starting on TUESDAY November 15th!. It’s only the third new Frosty flavor...
3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport
Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
Huge Christmas Event Is Back in Shreveport This Year
In just a couple of weeks, one of the biggest Christmas events of the season returns to Shreveport and Bossier City. Rockets Over the Red is back this year. It will be happening in Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport and the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City on Saturday, November 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can bring the family and enjoy the Christmas season with live music, activities, food trucks, Santa and more.
Cyndi Lauper & Michael McDonald Performed In Shreveport This Week
Its true. All of that social media buzz around Shreveport and Bossier about music icons Cyndi Lauper and Michael McDonald playing in Shreveport last week is all true. The party was celebrate the 40th anniversary of Metro Aviation, and took place in Downtown Shreveport. To celebrate their founding in 1982, the company took it back to the 80s with a huge party. Including two 80s music legends...
cenlanow.com
Shreveport home destroyed by fire Sunday evening
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Approximately 20 personal and 13 Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a house fire at 5512 Ben Jai Drive. The blaze broke out around 6:30 on Sunday evening. Dispatch was contacted just before 7:00 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 7:02. According to authorities...
Was That an Earthquake North of Shreveport?
Things were shaking on Sunday in communities north of Shreveport. Dozens of residents reported feeling something shaking just before 1pm. The Caddo Sheriff’s Office got several calls about the incident. Many were concerned that there had been some sort of explosion. But the U.S. Geological Survey is now confirming...
brproud.com
Two 3.0 earthquakes in two years for Mooringsport, La.
A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Mooringsport, La. just after noon on Sunday. The event occurred SSW of Mooringsport at 12:43 p.m., at a depth of 2.7 miles. The United States Geological Service also reported the earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport, La. A 3.0 earthquake was also...
This Abandoned Sonic Drive-In In Louisiana Is Actually A Sushi Restaurant
There are all types of businesses that take over the old bones of where others once stood. This is the case of a once abandoned Sonic Drive-In location in northern Louisiana that was transformed into a full-function sushi restaurant, where you still order from your car, and a carhop brings the order to your window.
KSLA
Shreveport church opens healing garden for processing grief
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport nonprofit, Moms on a Mission, hosted a day of healing at Williams Memorial CME Temple’s new healing garden. The group aims to help mothers who have lost loved ones to gun violence and bring awareness to the issue. In the garden, there are flowers honor those lost and a bell tower that stands as a symbol of prayer.
KTBS
Home heavily damaged in early morning fire in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - An investigation in underway in connection with a fire early Monday in Shreveport. The blaze broke out in the 1800 block of W. Jordan near Sycamore in the Allendale neighborhood just after 4 a.m. According to Brandon Lee, Asst. to the Fire Chief, the home was fully...
KSLA
Some Caddo Parish residents feel the Earth tremble
The nonprofit, Moms on a Mission, held a day of healing in the new space. They have distributed 4,200 disaster emergency supply items like tarps, rakes and shovels, 4,300 snacks and 370 cases of water.
KSLA
Tracking Monday showers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has been another chilly day in the ArkLaTex but I am proud to report that some folks eventually reached the mid-50s, so it wasn’t all too terrible. Sunny skies have been very friendly as well. Tonight, lows will not be as dramatic as last night, we’re looking at mainly the mid-30s. Some folks will see the low 30s and upper-20s, but this won’t be widespread. Patchy frost is expected.
gocentenary.com
Cheer Team Hits Zero At American Allstar Competition
Shreveport - The Centenary Cheer Team Hit Zero at its first competition in program history on Saturday at the American Allstar Competition held at the Shreveport Convention Center. The team received scores of 16.8/20, 23.6/30, and 46/50 and received 1st place in its division unfer the direction of first-year head...
Shreveport has twice national average of meth in its wastewater
A report shows Shreveport’s wastewater contains double the amount of meth in the system than anywhere else in the country. Nick Goeders, Executive Director of the Louisiana Addiction Research Center, said it does not surprise him whatsoever.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Shreveport, LA
Shreveport is a city in the northwestern region of Louisiana, situated in two parishes, Caddo and Bossier. It is known for its rich history, booming art scene, and riverside casinos. As one of the biggest cities in Louisiana, Shreveport is the third most populous city in the state. The city...
KTBS
Earthquake confirmed in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a whole lot of shaking going on in Caddo Parish Sunday afternoon. Residents around Blanchard, Louisiana felt earthquake-like effects around their homes. The United States Geological Service has since confirmed a 3.0 earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported...
