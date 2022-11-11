ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

'Twitter for iPhone' label getting killed will spoil everybody's fun

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — It's the end of an era: now celebrities can pretend to enthuse about Android and not have the words "Twitter for iPhone" undermine their message. Here are some of the greatest hits over the years.
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ 'Ted Lasso' billboards encourage World Cup participants

Billboards have appeared across numerous cities signed by Apple TV+ character Ted Lasso, offering encouragement to US Men's National Soccer Team members. Qatar is hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will run from November 20 to December 18. Ahead of the event, Apple TV+ character Ted Lasso encourages players via billboards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Apple Insider

Apple's $4B ad business at odds with internal culture and values

Apple has big plans to expand its home-grown advertising business. However, it could be a struggle both in dealing with a privacy-focused public image and from its own engineers. While small compared to behemoths such as Google's advertising empire, Apple's own advertising isn't a small project for the company, with...
Apple Insider

Apple News launches 'After the Whistle' World Cup podcast

New "After the Whistle" podcast from Apple will feature "Ted Lasso" co-creator Brendan Hunt and NBC Sports host Rebecca Lowe reacting to all of the action from the soccer World Cup. The new podcast launches on November 17, 2022 with a preview of the tournament which starts on November 20....
Apple Insider

Google location tracking results in largest privacy settlement ever

Oregon's Attorney General has announced the most significant consumer privacy settlement in US history over location tracking practices, due to Google's prior practices. The US Department of Justice announced the settlement on Monday, which totals $391.5 million. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and 39 other state attorneys were involved in the case.
OREGON STATE
Apple Insider

Tim Cook says Apple is being more cautious with new hires

CBS News published a few comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook ahead of a full interview with him on Tuesday, November 15. In particular, the company has chosen to slow down its hiring process. "What we're doing as a consequence of being in this period is we're being very deliberate...
Apple Insider

iPhone Safari crashing during searches for select three-letter terms

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Safari for iPhone has been crashing for some users that enter three-letter terms like "bes," "wal," or "tar" into the address bar, which may be caused by a server-side Google problem. Multiple reports from...
FLORIDA STATE
Apple Insider

How to add relationships to contacts in iOS 16

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — You can add another layer of personalization to your contacts by adding their relationship to you on youriPhone. Here is how to set that up. The Contacts app allows you to keep the phone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy