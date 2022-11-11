ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
advantagenews.com

Drones are becoming the go to for crop spraying in Illinois

Agricultural drones are multiplying in Illinois. In the past 3 years, Hylio, the Texas drone manufacturer, has sold hundreds of drones to Illinois farmers for crop spraying, CEO Arthur Erickson said. The precision that drones bring to the process of applying fertilizers and chemicals is winning over more corn and soybean farmers every day, he said.
ILLINOIS STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Payments up to $700 coming from state of Illinois

man holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents during this time of record-high inflation. The state of Illinois is sending out a one-time property tax rebate to you. This tax rebate is in the amount of 5% of property taxes paid, and goes up to $300 per household. (source) While this isn't a total game changer on its own, it definitely is a step in the right direction. If you were to get $300 right now that's money you can use however you want for groceries or utilities or whatever you like.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

ALEC weighs in on Illinois' 'workers' rights' amendment

(The Center Square) – The outcome of Amendment One in Illinois is going to be close, but a nonpartisan organization is waving a red flag on the possible repercussions if it passes. Amendment One would amend the Illinois Constitution to add the right to collective bargaining for employees to negotiate such things as wages, hours, and working conditions. The union-backed amendment found 58.1% approval in Tuesday's election, short of the...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: no major overhauls of SAFE-T Act expected;

After months of being criticized by Republicans and law enforcement officials on provisions in the criminal justice reform package SAFE-T Act, Democrats are saying don’t expect a major overhaul of the bill. The measure affects several aspects of law enforcement in Illinois, and also ends cash bail on January...
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Illinois Democrats get desired result with help of gerrymandered map

SPRINGFIELD — In the fall of 2021, Springfield Democrats gathered behind closed doors to draw what would eventually become the state's new congressional map. This once-a-decade redistricting process had significant national implications. Illinois — with Democrats in control of the state legislature and governor's mansion — would be one of the most important counterweights to Republican gerrymandering in other states around the country.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Airlines seek tax credit from Illinois for sustainable aviation fuel

(The Center Square) – The major airlines are aligned in pushing for tax incentives in Illinois when purchasing sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF. House Bill 5749 from state Rep. Mike Zalewski, D-Riverside, was discussed last month during a House Revenue and Finance Committee hearing. The measure promotes more use of sustainable aviation fuel by giving a $2 a gallon credit for the use of SAF.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

State Budget Projection Shows Improvement, But Deficits Loom

Illinois has released a five-year fiscal projection with a much more optimistic view of the future than a similar long-range forecast issued in 2019. Governor JB Pritzker says the combination of increased income and sales tax receipts and one-time revenues means the state should see almost $3.7 billion more in revenue in the current fiscal year than initially forecast. Pritzker says that would allow the state to put more towards pensions and the debt in the state’s unemployment trust fund, and to boost contributions to its rainy day fund. Budget surpluses are expected this year and next.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois approves first social equity dispensary licenses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Two social equity applicants have received the green light from the state of Illinois to open up a dispensary for adult-use. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced Thursday they have issued two licenses to Ivy Hall, which is 61% African American owned, and Green Rose, which is 15% […]
ILLINOIS STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Local Illinois Lawmaker Pushes For Psychedelics Decriminalization With New Bill

An Evanston, Illinois lawmaker is sponsoring a new proposal to make the Chicago suburb the next U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelics. Councilmember Devon Reid’s proposal would make possessing, cultivating and delivering entheogenic substances like psilocybin punishable by a $100 fine without the threat of jail time. That fine could be waived for people who complete a drug treatment program or “reasonable public service work.”
EVANSTON, IL
wglt.org

Statewide: Illinois' political landscape

Election Day proved an overwhelming success for Illinois Democrats. Along with maintaining all statewide offices, the party has a supermajority in the state's General Assembly and pulled out wins in targeted congressional races. As Republicans deal with the election hangover, what does it all means for the Illinois GOP? We'll...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Energy prices continue to drive inflation in Illinois

(The Center Square) – Inflation continues to be a burden on Illinois families and a major contributor to rising costs are energy prices. The Citizens Utility Board reports natural gas prices have nearly tripled in the past two years, and gas futures recently hit a 14-year high. A 2013...
ILLINOIS STATE
KMOV

Personal property bills jump by 20 percent

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Personal property tax bills are hitting mailboxes and inboxes and many will be shocked to see the increase. “What we’re seeing in the City of St. Louis is about a 20 percent increase on average,” said Michael Dauphin, the assessor for the city. It’s...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Axios

Democrats win Illinois ... for now

Illinois saw a major blue wave this midterm — and a lot of that was by design. Why it matters: The most recent redistricting of the political map by Democrats helped guarantee last night's congressional victories. Yes, but: Outside the Chicago area and university towns, most rural counties favored...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy