Newly elected Florida school board member wants to revive corporal punishment, cut rights for LGBTQ students

Vickie Luider
3d ago
setting himself up as a target w his mindset on the disabled and lg people....leave the bibles out of the classroom!! that is what church is for.
Kathy
3d ago
Our state is becoming a Nazi state. Many of you wanted it and now you will get it. Be careful what you wish for🙏💖🤟
Elon Musk blue check kitty
3d ago
Bibles in schools is the fastest way to get teens into their rebellious phase. 😬
floridapolitics.com
Carlos Guillermo Smith blames Democratic demoralization for Florida’s Midterm losses
He lost re-election last week to Susan Plasencia. For the first time in six years, Carlos Guillermo Smith doesn’t have pressing business in Tallahassee. That’s not by choice, of course. The Orlando Democrat was one of four Democratic lawmakers ousted during the Midterms, beaten by Republican Susan Plasencia. But as he takes off his Representative pin, Smith promises he isn’t leaving the political scene.
Action News Jax
Florida GOP gains likely to help push Republicans into House Majority
Based on current vote counts, it appears Republicans will secure a narrow lead in the U.S. House, though GOP gains were a far cry from the red wave initially projected. With the GOP underperforming nationwide, Florida’s new Republican seats like District 4 in northeast Florida, ended up being critical to flipping the House.
'Victims of Communism Day' in Florida schools steeped in propaganda, not education
With the past week’s distractions of the midterm elections and another hurricane, you may have missed Florida’s first annual Victims of Communism Day. You probably thought Nov. 7 was already fully committed with National Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day, National Cancer Awareness Day and National Hug a Bear Day. (All true.)
Miami-Dade flips red: Midterm lessons for Republicans and Democrats
Miami-Dade County swung red this election, making Gov. Ron DeSantis the first Republican gubernatorial candidate to win the county in two decades. It's a sharp reversal from 2018, when DeSantis lost the state's most populous, majority-Hispanic county by roughly 20 points. The intrigue: There were early signs that Republicans had...
Ron DeSantis Names Transition Team Leadership, Starts Hiring for a Second Term
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his 2022–2023 transition chairs, as well as the launch of JoinTeamDeSantis.com where those interested in public service may apply for positions in his administration. “During my second term in office, we will remain focused on continuing to lead on the priorities that matter...
Ron DeSantis Announces Funds for Transitional Housing for Veterans Recovering From Substance Abuse
At the end of last week, while marking how the state government helps veterans, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $1.5 million “to provide transitional housing for Floridians and veterans recovering from substance abuse through the Recovery Housing Program (RHP).”. With Friday being Veterans Day, DeSantis insisted that Florida was the...
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
fsunews.com
Governor Ron DeSantis reelected to serve another four years
On Nov. 8, millions of Floridians' votes were counted to determine the future of Florida leadership. Critical elections included the senatorial race, the gubernatorial race and the Tallahassee mayoral race. After a contentious election between two governors, Governor Ron DeSantis won another four years as Governor of Florida. The former...
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole Repairs
On November 10th, Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida's east coast, just south of Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane. Although it weakened to a tropical storm shortly after landfall, the damage to roads, especially SR A1A was extensive.
‘Complete Bloodbath’: What Just Happened in Florida?
The Republicans’ promised red wave may have been a ripple nationally, but in Florida, Tuesday’s election was a tsunami. Republicans swept statewide offices for the first time in almost 150 years. Gov. Ron DeSantis was re-elected governor by more than 1.5 million votes and nearly 20 points, just four years after narrowly winning the governorship by 33,000 votes. Sen. Marco Rubio defeated Rep. Val Demings, running only slightly behind DeSantis, in a state where the last Senate race in 2018 was decided by just over 10,000 votes.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
WINKNEWS.com
Clothes giveaway held for Ian survivors in Cape Coral
A community giveaway to help those affected by Hurricane Ian is taking place on Sunday morning at the Torched Bar & Grill in Cape Coral. Save the Closet is a Florida disaster relief organization based in Panama City Beach where Michael hit in 2018. People who experienced Hurricane Michael in...
Click10.com
Divisions surface after Republican wipeout in Florida
MIAMI – The ripple effects of the Republican wipeout in Florida reveal divisions in both parties. Earlier this week, Manny Diaz, the chairman of the Florida Democratic Party, blamed the midterm losses on a lack of support from Democrats nationwide. Florida Rep. Fentrice Driskell, the Democrats’ Florida House leader,...
WINKNEWS.com
Water debris removal in Collier County
Pieces of people’s homes, docks, and chunks of boats are in the Southwest Florida water. From the surface, our beaches may look okay, but it’s what is underneath that we need to look out for after Hurricane Ian. People want to get back to swimming in the Gulf,...
Florida children getting hit with a tsunami of viruses. How bad will it get?
Florida children are getting hit with a slew of viruses that nearly vanished during the pandemic, and some illnesses that normally would be mild are sending kids to the hospital. “All theses viruses are back, and they are flourishing all at once,” said Dr. Jessica Prince, medical director of the pediatrics emergency department at Palm Beach Children’s Hospital. “We are seeing children getting ...
Spirit Airlines Cuts 37 Routes
Spirit Airlines is trimming its schedule with most cuts coming in Florida. The low-cost carrier will cut 37 routes from its schedule, based on flight schedule data from Cirium that was first reported by TPG. Tampa, Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale are the hardest hit airports. Tampa is losing eight...
Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Imagine you were just elected the governor of the third largest state in the U.S. You. Not the guy who, according to his recent ad, Jehovah created special on the eighth day. And not the guy who has been mistakenly called “Christ” yet couldn’t resurrect the Democratic Party in Florida. It’s all on you. And […] The post Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Publix opens bars inside several Florida locations, including one in Orlando
It's a pint and a Pub Sub kind of day
flcourier.com
DeSantis’ voter fraud suspect was issued new voter ID
TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly touted the arrests of about 20 people he said registered and voted illegally in 2020. But months later, at least two of the people arrested are still on Florida’s voter rolls. Nathaniel Singleton, who is ineligible to vote because of a second-degree...
What caused the sonic boom heard across Florida?
Residents from Sarasota County to the Space Coast may have heard a loud boom early Saturday morning, but don't worry, the world isn't falling apart.
