There is no denying hunting season is a large part of any state. Though, when it comes to Michigan, firearm deer hunting season might take the mantle as most anticipated of all the seasons. With people of all ages wanting to participate in this yearly affair, that means schools, offices, and more struggle due to low personnel. There’s plenty of Holiday’s that don’t grant people a free day. However, would it be more beneficial for the state to adopt something like a “deer day” so people can still enjoy the hunting season; without too much time off affecting the overall class or work schedule?

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO