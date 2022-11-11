ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simplemost

Cinnamon Roll Turkeys Are The Cutest Way To Start Thanksgiving Day

By Marie Rossiter
Simplemost
Simplemost
 4 days ago

With Thanksgiving only a couple of weeks away, we’re sure you’re in the middle of trying to plan the perfect holiday meal. Whether it’s using your favorite turkey recipe, choosing the perfect side dishes, or deciding on a new dessert to top off the meal, Thanksgiving dinner is one of the highlight meals of the year.

But what about breakfast on that busy cooking day? Even on Thanksgiving morning, everyone is going to wake up hungry and want to eat. You can kick off the holiday food festivities with this adorable cinnamon roll turkey!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wTgg0_0j7HnPuZ00
Pillsbury

These sweet and savory little turkeys come from the Pillsbury kitchen. We love that they start with refrigerated dough, which means less time working on food. And, on Thanksgiving Day, that is essential.

To make the cinnamon roll turkeys, you’ll need:

  • 1 can (17.5-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Grands! Cinnamon Rolls with Original Icing (5 Count)
  • 10 slices bacon
  • 10 candy eyeballs
  • 5 pieces candy corn
  • 5 red mini candy-coated chocolate candies
  • 15 mini pretzel sticks, cut in half

Since the can of Pillsbury cinnamon rolls contains five rolls, this is enough to make five turkeys. If you think you’ll need to make more (and we’re pretty sure you will), just multiply the ingredients to accommodate the number of servings you need. So, if you want 10 turkeys, just double the recipe.

You can usually find candy eyeballs in the baking or candy section in your local craft stores. Sometimes grocery stores have them, as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pug9i_0j7HnPuZ00
Adobe

Baking up these cinnamon roll turkeys is super simple, too. There are only five steps!

  • Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
  • Open the rolls and set the icing to the side. Then, separate them into five rolls on a baking sheet. Undo each roll about 1 inch and then tuck the end of the dough into the roll to create the turkey’s neck.
  • Bake for 19 to 21 minutes or until the rolls are golden brown. Remove from the sheet and allow to cool on a rack for 5 minutes.
  • Cook bacon until crisp, and drain it on a paper towel-lined plate. Cut each slice in half and tuck four halves into the back of each roll so they stick up for the tail.
  • Finally, spread the rolls with icing and decorate them with candy eyeballs, candy corn and coated chocolate candies. Use the halved pretzel sticks for the turkey’s feet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NSnKP_0j7HnPuZ00
Pillsbury

Pillsbury has the full recipe here.

Not only is this a delicious way to start your Thanksgiving Day feast, but it’s also the perfect meal for even little kids to help prepare and serve. They get to feel like part of the celebration and then get to enjoy a sweet treat for breakfast!

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Krispy Kreme Has New Mini Pie Doughnuts Inspired By Thanksgiving

Krispy Kreme is celebrating Thanksgiving with a new doughnut collection inspired by one of the best parts of the Turkey Day meal: pie!. The new mini pie doughnut collection features four bite-size doughnuts in classic Thanksgiving pie flavors: pecan pie, pumpkin pie, lemon Kreme and Dutch apple. The mini Pecan...
Parade

80 Homemade Christmas Candy Recipes That Make Great Gifts

Every year, there seems to be this big social debate about when it is appropriate to begin getting into the holiday spirit. Well, I have a simple answer: whatever makes you happy is the right time! In our house, presents are already being wrapped as I plan our Thanksgiving menu.
Simplemost

You Can Get Boozy Eggo Egg Nog That Tastes Like Waffles This Holiday Season

Eggo is launching a new treat this winter, but it’s not exactly what you’d expect from a brand beloved for their toaster waffles. Made in partnership with Sugarlands Distilling Co., new Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin’ Cream is a rum-based liqueur that tastes like a freshly toasted waffle and made to help you unwind during the busy holiday season. With 20% alcohol by volume, it is for ages 21 and up. While it can be enjoyed just as a drink, Eggo suggests pairing well with their Thick & Fluffy waffles either for breakfast or as an after-dinner treat.
Simplemost

This Giant Ugly Christmas Sweater Blanket Is Perfect For Snuggling With Others

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Ugly sweaters are a fun part of the Christmas season, but this year, there’s...
Simplemost

How To Air Fry A Steak From Frozen

After a long, rough day at work, you come home to realize you didn’t take anything out for dinner. No worries, because you have steak in the freezer. And don’t you dare put that steak in the microwave to defrost it! As long as you have an air fryer, frozen steak is no problem. In fact, can be delicious.
Simplemost

This Dracula-Themed Garlic Crusher Is Clever And Convenient

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The dreaded garlic clove may bring woe to Dracula as part of vampiric legend,...
Simplemost

You Can Get A Box Of Decadent Chocolates Inspired By Dunkin’ Donuts

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. After the release of hot chocolate bombs and iced coffee-flavored jelly beans, Dunkin’ is...
Simplemost

These Vlasic Pickle-Scented Candles Look Just Like Real Jars Of Pickles

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you consider yourself pickle-obsessed, you can now take your love to a new...
Simplemost

Simplemost

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy