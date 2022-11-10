ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com

DEKALB Asgrow agronomist reflects on this year’s crop challenges and successes

As harvest wraps up across the state, it’s a good idea to look back on the crop year and think about how to improve next year. This year was definitely interesting, with issues ranging from drought to disease. Scott Johnson, a DEKALB Asgrow technical agronomist in north central Iowa, said they were actually fairly lucky and got some timely rains throughout the season.
IOWA STATE
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com

What challenges are on the horizon for 2023?

We have talked about the drought situation here in Iowa til our voices are as dry as some of the ground in the state. So, we aren’t going to focus a lot on that topic. However, just like with a wet year or a normal year, droughts set us up for problems in the year to come.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa

Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
IOWA STATE
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com

IDALS reinstates poultry protection measures

Bird flu (HPAI) has returned to Iowa this fall. This is much different than the outbreak in 2015, when we only saw an outbreak during the spring migration, that lasted until early summer. This year we are getting hit by the virus during both migration periods. The spread of the virus back into the state has led to IDALS taking strong precautions for the second time this year.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa counties launch pipeline soil study

The Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) launched a soil conservation study in October that could delay pipeline construction projects if ground conditions are unsuitable for heavy machinery, director Bill Peterson told Axios.Why it matters: Some of the world's best soil is in Iowa.There's growing concern that roughly 2,000 miles of proposed pipeline projects in Iowa could devastate crop production, Peterson said.Driving the news: The study launched Oct. 15 and is being overseen by Mehari Tekeste, an assistant agriculture professor at Iowa State University who has prior pipeline research.ISAC is asking each of Iowa's 99 counties to voluntarily contribute $600...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Where Does Iowa Rank For Worst Winters in the United States?

Death, taxes, and really cold winters are three guarantees in life for anyone who lives in Iowa. You can actually expand that to just about anyone who lives in the midwest if we're being honest. It's official, snow is likely on its way to Eastern Iowa this week and it's time to buckle up for another cold and snowy winter season.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Fall Fishing for Iowa’s Prize Trout

Enjoy the cool weather and scenic views while fishing in northeast Iowa’s hundreds of miles of trout streams this fall. From easily accessible streams in state or county parks, to those found in Iowa’s most wild and remote natural spaces, there are plenty of places to catch rainbow, brown and brook trout.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy