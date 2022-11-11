Read full article on original website
Related
Young Germans to be offered €200 cultural passport
Voucher aims to rekindle interest in live arts and boost industry after pandemic
Protesters pour black liquid on Klimt masterpiece in Vienna
Climate activists poured black liquid over a glass screen protecting Gustav Klimt's masterpiece "Death and Life" in Vienna on Tuesday, in the latest protest at inaction over global heating. It shared images on social media of two men pouring a black, oily liquid on the glass protecting the work before being seized by a museum employee.
Rishi Sunak refuses to apologise for damage done to economy under Liz Truss and says much has now been reversed – UK politics live
Latest updates: PM claims damage done to national finances by mini-budget has now been mostly repaired
Pound rallies as US PPI inflation falls; insolvencies jump as UK economy weakens – business live
October’s producer price index figures fuel hopes that US inflation is easing, as company insolvencies in England and Wales jump
Cop27: Alaa Abd el-Fattah breaks hunger strike; news groups around the world join call for climate justice – live
A joint editorial published by the Guardian and more than 30 partners calls for rich countries to pay their fair share towards solving the climate crisis
Comments / 0