West Long Branch, NJ

jerseysportingnews.com

Shaheen Hollaway is the perfect man to lead Seton Hall

I know it has been two games against teams with nowhere near the talent of Seton Hall, but make no mistake, Shaheen Holloway is the right man at the right time for this job. Current Maryland head coach Kevin Willard did an admirable job restoring respect, tradition, and competitiveness to a program in dire straits when he took over in 2010. Willard brought in and coached up tremendous players like Isaiah Whitehead, Angel Delgado, Myles Powell, Sandro Mamukelashvili, and Jared Rhoden while putting together some very exciting Pirate teams, especially during the second half of his tenure.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
The Associated Press

Seton Hall defeats St. Peter's 80-44

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Shaheen Holloway insists there weren’t any added emotions going into the game vs. St. Peter’s. While it was a reunion with the team he turned into last March’s college basketball darling and put him on the head coaching map, it was just any other game to the 46-year-old. Al-Amir Dawes had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, Dre Davis also scored 13 points and Seton Hall defeated St. Peter’s 80-44 on Saturday. The Seton Hall coach led St. Peter’s on a remarkable run in the NCAA Tournament last March. It was a true Cinderella story, with the small school in Jersey City from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference knocking off the likes of Kentucky, Murray State and Purdue to become the first No. 15 seed to reach the regional final. “I had no emotion,” Holloway said. “I went about it just like playing another team and I’m here today. That’s not my thing. That was last year and we did what we did and now I’m here and I gotta do what I do here. ”
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
jerseysportingnews.com

Mulcahy Injured Early, Rutgers Holds Off UMass Lowell

Saturday's Rutgers starting five consisted of Paul Mulcahy, Cliff Omoruyi, Cam Spencer, Aundre Hyatt, and Mawot Mag. The group led Rutgers to their third consecutive win over mid-major teams as they open up this highly anticipated season. The UMass Lowell River Hawks were gunning for the Scarlet Knights, eager to...
LOWELL, MA
SB Nation

Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan offered scholarship by Syracuse

Kiyan Anthony is the No. 62 overall recruit in the class of 2025, but he’s better known as Carmelo Anthony’s son. The 6’3 guard from Christ the King High School in Queens, NY has been stacking up mid-major offers as he starts his sophomore year, and was already able to count Memphis and Penny Hardaway among his future college suitors. On Sunday, Anthony announced another scholarship offer that caught everyone’s attention.
SYRACUSE, NY
New Jersey Stage

Prudential Center presents Anita Baker

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker, The Songstress, has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress’ tour, produced by Live Nation, will bring her to 15 cities kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more. Locally, her tour comes to the Prudential Center in Newark on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
NEWARK, NJ
ijustwanttoeat.com

Kings of Kobe in Newport Mall, Jersey City

Last Saturday, I was invited at Kings of Kobe in the Newport Mall, in Jersey City. Let’s first clarify one thing: there is no Kobe beef there, but rather American Wagyu, served in different forms: steaks, burgers, hot dogs or chili. Located across from the Cheesecake Factory, Kings of Kobe is fairly big with, on one side, a large bar, and the other, the dining room where upbeat music is played while you are waiting for your meal.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
paramuspost.com

Stop & Shop Donates 1,500 Thanksgiving Turkeys to Community FoodBank of New Jersey Between Periods of the New Jersey Devils-Calgary Flames Game

CFBNJ President Carlos Rodriguez Took the Ice to Spotlight Hunger in New Jersey. Newark, NJ (November 8, 2022)- Stop & Shop donated 1,500 Thanksgiving turkeys to The Community FoodBank of New Jersey. The donation was part of Stop & Shop’s annual Turkey Express program which provides more than 25,000 turkeys to hunger relief organizations across the supermarket’s footprint. The issue of food insecurity across the Garden State was highlighted during the second intermission of an NHL game played between the New Jersey Devils and Calgary Flames on Tuesday, November 8th at the Prudential Center Arena, when Community FoodBank of New Jersey President Carlos Rodriguez took part in the Stop & Shop Shoot-Out, attempting a center ice shot to secure the donation, but ultimately putting the spotlight on hunger in New Jersey.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Ticket Wins $125K

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $124,700 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Sunday, Nov. 13, state Lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 06, 18, 22, 24 and 37 and the XTRA number was: 05. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Popular NYC-Based French Bakery Opens Another N.J. Location

A popular New York City-based French bakery is opening up yet another New Jersey location. French bakery and cafe chain Maman will be opening up its newest eatery in Princeton, New Jersey on Nov. 16 per NJ Advance Media. The spot will be located at 43 Hulfish St. in Princeton. This will be Maman’s second New Jersey location following the Jersey City spot that opened on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) earlier this year.
PRINCETON, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Kean University’s first class of physician assistants receives white coats

UNION, NJ — Kean University’s inaugural class of physician assistant students were presented with their white coats, a traditional symbol of professionalism and readiness, during a celebratory event on Friday, Oct. 21. The students marked the accomplishment as they begin their year of clinical practice. In January 2024,...
UNION, NJ
hudsontv.com

3 Shot, A 4th Injured Following Friday Incident In Jersey City

Photo Credit: Google Maps Three people are being treated for non-life threatening, gunshot wounds, and a fourth for injuries from glass, following an incident at approximately 4 pm on Friday afternoon in the Bergen-Lafayette section of Jersey City. The shootings took place in the area of MLK Drive and Virginia Avenue .
JERSEY CITY, NJ

