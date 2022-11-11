Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.Newsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
She is the first woman to ever sit for a photographAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
NYC Prisoner Died After Rikers Officer Denied Giving Him Asthma Care: According to the LawsuitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Shaheen Hollaway is the perfect man to lead Seton Hall
I know it has been two games against teams with nowhere near the talent of Seton Hall, but make no mistake, Shaheen Holloway is the right man at the right time for this job. Current Maryland head coach Kevin Willard did an admirable job restoring respect, tradition, and competitiveness to a program in dire straits when he took over in 2010. Willard brought in and coached up tremendous players like Isaiah Whitehead, Angel Delgado, Myles Powell, Sandro Mamukelashvili, and Jared Rhoden while putting together some very exciting Pirate teams, especially during the second half of his tenure.
Seton Hall defeats St. Peter's 80-44
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Shaheen Holloway insists there weren’t any added emotions going into the game vs. St. Peter’s. While it was a reunion with the team he turned into last March’s college basketball darling and put him on the head coaching map, it was just any other game to the 46-year-old. Al-Amir Dawes had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, Dre Davis also scored 13 points and Seton Hall defeated St. Peter’s 80-44 on Saturday. The Seton Hall coach led St. Peter’s on a remarkable run in the NCAA Tournament last March. It was a true Cinderella story, with the small school in Jersey City from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference knocking off the likes of Kentucky, Murray State and Purdue to become the first No. 15 seed to reach the regional final. “I had no emotion,” Holloway said. “I went about it just like playing another team and I’m here today. That’s not my thing. That was last year and we did what we did and now I’m here and I gotta do what I do here. ”
Football: No. 11 Old Tappan returns to form and beats Hillside to take North 1, Group 3 championship
While Old Tappan’s last couple of seasons haven’t quite been up to the usual standards the program established for it, it seems safe to say that after Saturday afternoon, the team has returned to form. The top-seeded Golden Knights hosted second-seeded Hillside on Saturday in the championship game...
Mulcahy Injured Early, Rutgers Holds Off UMass Lowell
Saturday's Rutgers starting five consisted of Paul Mulcahy, Cliff Omoruyi, Cam Spencer, Aundre Hyatt, and Mawot Mag. The group led Rutgers to their third consecutive win over mid-major teams as they open up this highly anticipated season. The UMass Lowell River Hawks were gunning for the Scarlet Knights, eager to...
Rutgers’ Brian Soldano making redshirt decision difficult after dazzling debut
The good news for Rutgers: Brian Soldano looks every bit like the one-of-a-kind wrestler who made every match memorable during his run to three state titles at High Point High School. The bad news? He may only wrestle three more times this season.
Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan offered scholarship by Syracuse
Kiyan Anthony is the No. 62 overall recruit in the class of 2025, but he’s better known as Carmelo Anthony’s son. The 6’3 guard from Christ the King High School in Queens, NY has been stacking up mid-major offers as he starts his sophomore year, and was already able to count Memphis and Penny Hardaway among his future college suitors. On Sunday, Anthony announced another scholarship offer that caught everyone’s attention.
Prudential Center presents Anita Baker
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker, The Songstress, has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress’ tour, produced by Live Nation, will bring her to 15 cities kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more. Locally, her tour comes to the Prudential Center in Newark on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Kings of Kobe in Newport Mall, Jersey City
Last Saturday, I was invited at Kings of Kobe in the Newport Mall, in Jersey City. Let’s first clarify one thing: there is no Kobe beef there, but rather American Wagyu, served in different forms: steaks, burgers, hot dogs or chili. Located across from the Cheesecake Factory, Kings of Kobe is fairly big with, on one side, a large bar, and the other, the dining room where upbeat music is played while you are waiting for your meal.
Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Brooklyn and in Woodbridge, NJ: lottery officials
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in New York and New Jersey each took home $50,000 prizes in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, officials in each state said. The third-prize winning ticket purchased in New York was bought at 689 Best Liquors on New Lots Avenue in Brooklyn, according to the lottery. The third-prize winning ticket bought […]
Stop & Shop Donates 1,500 Thanksgiving Turkeys to Community FoodBank of New Jersey Between Periods of the New Jersey Devils-Calgary Flames Game
CFBNJ President Carlos Rodriguez Took the Ice to Spotlight Hunger in New Jersey. Newark, NJ (November 8, 2022)- Stop & Shop donated 1,500 Thanksgiving turkeys to The Community FoodBank of New Jersey. The donation was part of Stop & Shop’s annual Turkey Express program which provides more than 25,000 turkeys to hunger relief organizations across the supermarket’s footprint. The issue of food insecurity across the Garden State was highlighted during the second intermission of an NHL game played between the New Jersey Devils and Calgary Flames on Tuesday, November 8th at the Prudential Center Arena, when Community FoodBank of New Jersey President Carlos Rodriguez took part in the Stop & Shop Shoot-Out, attempting a center ice shot to secure the donation, but ultimately putting the spotlight on hunger in New Jersey.
Man shot and killed near Hackensack, NJ barber shop identified
28-year-old Vidal R. Nieves died after being struck by bullets near the intersection of Essex and Lehigh streets.
Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Ticket Wins $125K
One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $124,700 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Sunday, Nov. 13, state Lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 06, 18, 22, 24 and 37 and the XTRA number was: 05. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the...
Mother and sons sue Newark, charging racial profiling and harassment after melee with police
A Newark family has filed a federal civil rights suit charging they were racially profiled and harassed by police following an altercation outside their home last year that left two plainclothes officers injured and four brothers charged with assaulting them. The suit was filed on Nov. 2 in U.S. District...
Popular NYC-Based French Bakery Opens Another N.J. Location
A popular New York City-based French bakery is opening up yet another New Jersey location. French bakery and cafe chain Maman will be opening up its newest eatery in Princeton, New Jersey on Nov. 16 per NJ Advance Media. The spot will be located at 43 Hulfish St. in Princeton. This will be Maman’s second New Jersey location following the Jersey City spot that opened on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) earlier this year.
Kean University’s first class of physician assistants receives white coats
UNION, NJ — Kean University’s inaugural class of physician assistant students were presented with their white coats, a traditional symbol of professionalism and readiness, during a celebratory event on Friday, Oct. 21. The students marked the accomplishment as they begin their year of clinical practice. In January 2024,...
Could NY, NJ see first snow of the season this week? What the forecast says:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many ditched their sweatshirts and jackets in recent days amid record warmth, but a change in the forecast could bring the first snow of the season in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service. A freeze watch will be in place from Monday night through Tuesday morning, according to […]
UPDATE: One Wounded, One Grazed In Hackensack Barbershop Shooting
BREAKING NEWS: One person was wounded and another grazed in a shooting at a Hackensack barber shop early Saturday evening, authorities confirmed. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed that two male victims had been shot at the Minyety Barbershop off the corner of Lehigh and Essex streets around 5 p.m.
3 Shot, A 4th Injured Following Friday Incident In Jersey City
Photo Credit: Google Maps Three people are being treated for non-life threatening, gunshot wounds, and a fourth for injuries from glass, following an incident at approximately 4 pm on Friday afternoon in the Bergen-Lafayette section of Jersey City. The shootings took place in the area of MLK Drive and Virginia Avenue .
WEATHER: Tri-State may see 1st snow Tuesday before 'January' cold engulfs NYC
Below-average temperatures have enveloped the Tri-State, which may see its first snow of the season on Tuesday night before even colder air moves in this weekend.
2 dead, 3 wounded from shootings during violent night in NYC
Three shootings in Manhattan and Brooklyn left two people dead and three injured during a violent night in the city, authorities said.
