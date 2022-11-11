ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Top 5 Best Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia

- If you are traveling in Philadelphia and looking for the best breakfast spots, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out which spots are worth a visit! This list includes Red Owl Tavern, Cafe La Maude, and The Dutch Eating Place. These spots serve up fresh, healthy food.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken Brewing closing Havertown location

Conshohocken Brewing Company announced on November 12th that it is closing its Havertown location known as Town Tap on November 12th. No reason was provided. Conshohocken Brewing will continue to operate its original taproom in Conshohocken, plus locations in Bridgeport, Phoenixville, King of Prussia, and Lansdowne (within Jamey’s House of Music).
HAVERTOWN, PA
Phillymag.com

Non-Touristy Restaurants Perfect for Your Out-of-Town Family

Your 201 syllabus for dining with visiting relatives in Philadelphia right now. Finding a place to eat with your out-of-town family can be a delicate dance, especially when you’ve already visited the usual, touristy suspects. To appease your relatives, who all conveniently have opposing dining preferences, I’ve pulled together spots that show off some of the city’s best food right now — without taking your crew to the same places they’ve eaten at three times before. There’s something for everyone here, and plenty of space for big groups.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

Grocery Outlet opening store in Elkton

A West Coast grocery chain plans to open its first Maryland store in Elkton, MD. Grocery Outlet will open the store at the Village of Elkton Shopping Center on Nov. 17. The company, based in the San Francisco Bay area city of Emoryville, uses an different business model in the supermarket industry with store locations are owned by individual operators.
ELKTON, MD
cohaitungchi.com

10 Romantic Things to do Near Philadelphia, PA

Looking for some Romantic things to do near Philadelphia, PA? We’ve got you covered. Known as the city of brotherly and sisterly love, Philadelphia does not fail to deliver on romantic, love-cultivating excursions for friends and couples, too. Philly has something for everyone, from bars and restaurants to activities for every interest, even outside the downtime city limits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies

Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This year, experts say inflation is driving up the cost of Thanksgiving meals, including the price of the turkey on your table. But there are local efforts to help families in need.Sunday afternoon there will be a turkey giveaway in Southwest Philadelphia. It's happening from noon until 4 p.m. at the Southwest Philadelphia Seventh-day Adventist Church on South 58th Street.State Senator Anthony Williams will be there to help distribute hundreds of turkeys to residents of Southwest Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

A cappella group serenades veterans at South Philly diner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some South Philadelphia diners were serenaded on Veterans Day morning. CBS3 was at Penrose Diner where a local acapella group, the Roadies, sang patriotic songs at a Veterans Day breakfast. The organizer of the event said it was important to applaud people who have served in the military.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Wilmington, DE

Weekends in Wilmington can include strolls down the riverfront and delicious French cuisine, games of bowling, frozen cocktails and the greatest fried chicken you’ll find anywhere. These are the top restaurants in town from local gems to nationally recognized award winners. Snuff Mill. $$$ | 302-303-7676 | WEBSITE. In...
WILMINGTON, DE
mainlinetoday.com

Dine out for Thanksgiving at These Main Line Restaurants

If you’re looking to dine out for Thanksgiving dinner this year, try one of these restaurants throughout the Philadelphia suburbs. Thanksgiving is all about spending time with your loved ones, and you can sometimes miss out on this if you’re spending most of the day in the kitchen laboring over a turkey and mashed potatoes. Skip the tiresome hours of basting and make a reservation at one of these Main Line area restaurants instead. Whether you’re looking for a buffet or preset menu, you’ll be grateful for the extra time spent relaxing with your family.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board celebrates grand reopening of Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection in Quakertown

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) today announced the grand reopening of a remodeled Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at Quakertown Plaza, 1465 W. Broad St., Quakertown, Bucks County. With almost 6,900 square feet of retail space, this store features more than 3,600 wines and spirits, including luxury...
QUAKERTOWN, PA

