This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Migrants From Texas Didn’t Arrive On Monday but Philadelphia is Ready to Welcome ThemTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia is Preparing For the Expected Arrival of 52 Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The AcademyStill UnsolvedPhiladelphia, PA
The richest person in PhiladelphiaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia
- If you are traveling in Philadelphia and looking for the best breakfast spots, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out which spots are worth a visit! This list includes Red Owl Tavern, Cafe La Maude, and The Dutch Eating Place. These spots serve up fresh, healthy food.
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken Brewing closing Havertown location
Conshohocken Brewing Company announced on November 12th that it is closing its Havertown location known as Town Tap on November 12th. No reason was provided. Conshohocken Brewing will continue to operate its original taproom in Conshohocken, plus locations in Bridgeport, Phoenixville, King of Prussia, and Lansdowne (within Jamey’s House of Music).
Phillymag.com
Non-Touristy Restaurants Perfect for Your Out-of-Town Family
Your 201 syllabus for dining with visiting relatives in Philadelphia right now. Finding a place to eat with your out-of-town family can be a delicate dance, especially when you’ve already visited the usual, touristy suspects. To appease your relatives, who all conveniently have opposing dining preferences, I’ve pulled together spots that show off some of the city’s best food right now — without taking your crew to the same places they’ve eaten at three times before. There’s something for everyone here, and plenty of space for big groups.
5 Chester County Restaurants That Welcome You to Dine Out on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is all about family and spending time with your loved ones, but this can sometimes be a challenge for those cooking who spend most of their day laboring in the kitchen, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today.
Philadelphia Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
A Thai restaurant in Philadelphia was named among the best in the US. A report by Eat This, Not That says Thai Kuu in Chestnut Hill has authentic fare to boot, calling it the best Thai restaurant in all of Pennsylvania. The restaurant was founded in 2011 by owner, Atchara,...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
NBC Philadelphia
This Is Why the Flags Are Coming Down on Philly's Ben Franklin Parkway
You might be noticing less color along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The City of Philadelphia plans to remove old worn and tattered flags from countries around the world along the iconic drive between LOVE Park and Eakins Oval. "We recognize that flags in such conditions are no longer a fitting...
Delaware County Home to 2 Wedding Venues for Nature Lovers
A pine forest wedding. Love among the Sycamores. Nature’s canopy is a romantic way for nature lovers to say “I do.”. From a campground to a waterfall, these scenic venues add plenty of fresh air to your blissful day. Here are two Delaware County wedding venues for nature...
See Which Chester County Towns Are Among Places with Most Expensive Homes in Pennsylvania
Chester County is home to seven towns that are among the top 30 places with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania, according to a new ranking by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Zillow. Places are ranked based on the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of September 2022.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Grocery Outlet opening store in Elkton
A West Coast grocery chain plans to open its first Maryland store in Elkton, MD. Grocery Outlet will open the store at the Village of Elkton Shopping Center on Nov. 17. The company, based in the San Francisco Bay area city of Emoryville, uses an different business model in the supermarket industry with store locations are owned by individual operators.
cohaitungchi.com
10 Romantic Things to do Near Philadelphia, PA
Looking for some Romantic things to do near Philadelphia, PA? We’ve got you covered. Known as the city of brotherly and sisterly love, Philadelphia does not fail to deliver on romantic, love-cultivating excursions for friends and couples, too. Philly has something for everyone, from bars and restaurants to activities for every interest, even outside the downtime city limits.
Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies
Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
5 Delaware County Towns Host PA’s Highest-Valued Homes
Five Delaware County towns made a list of 30 communities with the most highest-valued homes in Pennsylvania, reports Stacker. Stacker used data from Zillow for its list, based on the Zillow Home Values Index as of September 2022.
Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This year, experts say inflation is driving up the cost of Thanksgiving meals, including the price of the turkey on your table. But there are local efforts to help families in need.Sunday afternoon there will be a turkey giveaway in Southwest Philadelphia. It's happening from noon until 4 p.m. at the Southwest Philadelphia Seventh-day Adventist Church on South 58th Street.State Senator Anthony Williams will be there to help distribute hundreds of turkeys to residents of Southwest Philly.
A cappella group serenades veterans at South Philly diner
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some South Philadelphia diners were serenaded on Veterans Day morning. CBS3 was at Penrose Diner where a local acapella group, the Roadies, sang patriotic songs at a Veterans Day breakfast. The organizer of the event said it was important to applaud people who have served in the military.
Temple University President, West Chester Native Encourages Highschoolers to View World with Curiosity
Temple University president and West Chester native Jason Wingard visited Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School earlier this week, where he shared his experiences growing up in Chester County and encouraged students to approach the world with curiosity, writes Kristen A. Graham for The Philadelphia Inquirer. In his childhood and youth,...
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Wilmington, DE
Weekends in Wilmington can include strolls down the riverfront and delicious French cuisine, games of bowling, frozen cocktails and the greatest fried chicken you’ll find anywhere. These are the top restaurants in town from local gems to nationally recognized award winners. Snuff Mill. $$$ | 302-303-7676 | WEBSITE. In...
mainlinetoday.com
Dine out for Thanksgiving at These Main Line Restaurants
If you’re looking to dine out for Thanksgiving dinner this year, try one of these restaurants throughout the Philadelphia suburbs. Thanksgiving is all about spending time with your loved ones, and you can sometimes miss out on this if you’re spending most of the day in the kitchen laboring over a turkey and mashed potatoes. Skip the tiresome hours of basting and make a reservation at one of these Main Line area restaurants instead. Whether you’re looking for a buffet or preset menu, you’ll be grateful for the extra time spent relaxing with your family.
buckscountyherald.com
Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board celebrates grand reopening of Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection in Quakertown
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) today announced the grand reopening of a remodeled Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at Quakertown Plaza, 1465 W. Broad St., Quakertown, Bucks County. With almost 6,900 square feet of retail space, this store features more than 3,600 wines and spirits, including luxury...
fox29.com
Tickets for P!NK's homecoming concert at Citizens Bank Park go on sale next week
PHILADELPHIA - ‘Raise Your Glass’ if you're ready to see P!NK take the stage in Philadelphia!. Born in Bucks County, the Grammy-winning pop star announced Monday that she is coming home as part of her 2023 Summer Carnival Stadium Tour. The 21-city tour will kick off on July...
